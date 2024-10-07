Everything you need to know about Mo Chit Bus Terminal

If you’re itching to explore more of Thailand beyond Bangkok, you need to check out Mo Chit Bus Terminal, or Mochit 2, as it’s often called. As shown in this video from Feverish Chic. This busy spot is a key place for travellers, helping you get to all sorts of places across the country—whether you’re off to the north, northeast, central, or south. Located right in the heart of Bangkok, Mochit 2 has both domestic and a few international bus services, making it super important for anyone looking to hit the road.

So, here’s good news for all travellers: Mochit 2 Bus Station is getting a makeover just in time for New Year 2025! They’re updating the platform floors, new seating, and restrooms to make everything feel as nice as an airport. Now, check out this article to see what you need to know about Mo Chit Bus Terminal.

How to go to Mo Chit Bus Terminal

Location of Mo Chit Bus Terminal



Address: 999, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900

Mo Chit Bus Terminal, also known as Chatuchak Bus Terminal or Northern Bus Terminal, is located in the Chatuchak District of Bangkok. It is situated near the Chatuchak Weekend Market and is easily accessible from various parts of the city.

Operating hours

Mo Chit Bus Terminal is open 24/7, so you can come and go anytime! However, keep in mind that the ticket offices have set hours—they usually close after the last bus leaves and open up again in the morning before the first bus heads out. (exact times may vary depending on the bus schedules). Additionally, convenience stores like 7-Eleven inside the terminal are open 24/7 too, so you can grab snacks and essentials anytime you need them, no matter the hour!

For the latest info on bus schedules or buying tickets, it’s best to check directly with the terminal or the bus companies. They’ll have all the details you need!

Where can you take the bus from Mochit 2 to

From Mochit 2 Bus Station, you can catch buses to various destinations across Thailand. Make sure to check the specific schedules and routes when planning your trip! Here are some popular routes:

Transportation options

1. By MRT (Metro): The closest MRT station to Mo Chit Bus Terminal is Kamphaeng Phet Station, which is approximately 2 kilometres away. Here’s how to get there:

Take the MRT: Board the MRT and travel to Kamphaeng Phet Station and use Exit 1 when you arrive.

Board the MRT and travel to and use when you arrive. Taxi or motorbike taxi: You can easily find taxis and motorbike taxis outside the station that can take you directly to the bus terminal.

You can easily find taxis and motorbike taxis outside the station that can take you directly to the bus terminal. Public bus: Alternatively, you can take local buses (routes 9, 138, 145, or 509) that head towards the terminal.

Alternatively, you can take local buses (routes 9, 138, 145, or 509) that head towards the terminal. Walking: If you don’t have much luggage, it’s about a 25-minute walk to the terminal.

2. By BTS (Skytrain): The nearest BTS station is Mo Chit Station, located about 2.3 kilometres from Mo Chit Bus Terminal. Here’s how to navigate this route:

Take the BTS Skytrain: Ride the BTS to Mo Chit Station and use Exit 3 or Exit 4

Ride the BTS to and use Taxi or motorbike taxi: Taxis are readily available outside the station.

Taxis are readily available outside the station. Public bus: You can catch bus routes 96 or 138 that will take you towards the terminal.

Note

From Don Mueang Airport to Mochit 2 Bus Terminal, you can take the A1 bus. From Victory Monument to Mochit 2 Bus Terminal, you can use the following buses:

– Phahonyothin side: Routes 77, 157, 509, and the shuttle bus to Mochit 2 (operates only during major festivals).

– Ratchawithi side: Route 536.



3. By taxi

Taking a taxi is one of the most convenient options if you’re starting from a location that isn’t close to public transport:

Simply hail a taxi or use a ride-hailing app like Grab.

Provide the driver with “Mo Chit Bus Terminal” or “Chatuchak Bus Terminal” as your destination.

The fare will typically be around 100 THB, depending on traffic conditions.

4. By local buses

Several local buses serve routes that stop at or near Mo Chit Bus Terminal. Here are some common routes:

Buses such as numbers 9, 96, and others frequently travel through areas close to the terminal.

Check local bus schedules for specific routes that may be convenient based on your starting location.

Facilities at Mo Chit Bus Terminal

Once you arrive at Mo Chit Bus Terminal, you’ll find various amenities designed for passenger comfort

1. Ticket counters: Mo Chit features numerous ticket counters that cater to various destinations across northern Thailand and beyond. The counters are well-organised, with many displaying destination information in both English and Thai. You can walk in to buy a ticket, but it’s better to book online ahead of time to avoid running into sold-out tickets.

Ground Floor: Primarily serves ticket sales for northern destinations. Third Floor: Focuses on long-distance routes to other regions.



You can book a ticket on the website. When you book a ticket online and receive a reservation code, you can use that code to make payment and collect your ticket at:

The ticket counters inside the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak, Ekkamai, Borommaratchachonnani Road) and at bus company offices across the country. Payment agents like 7-Eleven or Counter Service, where you can pay at 7-Eleven or any agent with Counter Service. Using a credit or debit card.



2. Food courts and cafés: The terminal includes food courts on both the ground and third floors, offering a variety of dining options:

Local Delicacies: Enjoy traditional Thai cuisine from various vendors. International Fast Food: Familiar options for those looking for quick meals. Cafés: Perfect spots for coffee or snacks while waiting for your bus.



3. Convenience stores

Several convenience stores, including well-known chains like 7-Eleven, are available within the terminal:

Snacks and Drinks: Stock up on refreshments for your journey. Travel Essentials: Purchase toiletries, travel accessories, and other necessities.



4. Luggage storage

For passengers needing to store their bags temporarily, Mo Chit Bus Terminal offers a left luggage service:

Location: The luggage storage area is situated on the third floor near the food court entrance. Operating Hours: Typically, open from 05.00am to 10:00pm, allowing ample time for passengers to explore the area or grab a meal without carrying their bags.



5. ATM machines

Multiple ATMs are located within the terminal for convenient cash withdrawals, making it easy to access funds before your journey.

6. Massage shops

For those looking to relax before or after their trip, there are massage shops available where passengers can enjoy a soothing massage.

7. Muslim prayer room

Mo Chit Bus Terminal includes a prayer room for Muslim travellers, providing a quiet space for prayer and reflection.

8. Smoking areas

Designated smoking areas are available outside the terminal to accommodate smokers without disrupting non-smokers inside.

New changes happening in Mo Chit Bus Terminal in October 2024

Mochit 2 Bus Station is getting a big makeover! They’re working on making it more modern, convenient, and comfortable—kind of like what you’d expect at an airport. You can look forward to new flooring on the platforms, big LED screens, fresh seating and doors, upgraded restrooms, more elevators, and even free mobile charging stations. It’s all part of the plan to celebrate the New Year festival 2025!

Attawit Rukjamruang, who’s currently acting president of Transport Company Limited (Bor.Kor.Sor.), shared that they’re following the guidance of Surapong Piyachoti, the Deputy Minister of Transport. Their goal is to improve public transport and passenger terminals to make travelling easier, faster, and safer. He pointed out that there are eight main areas they want to focus on to upgrade the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak), also known as Mochit 2.

Eight main areas focused on to upgrade the Mo Chit Bus Terminal

1. The departure platform has gotten a fresh new look with a complete flooring overhaul and a fresh coat of paint. It’s all done and ready for you to use!

2. They’ve replaced all the seating in the terminal on the first floor, where passengers wait for trips to the north, central, east, and south. The third floor has a waiting area for those heading to the northeast (Isan). They’re still working on the departure platform renovations.

3. They’re updating all the lights inside and outside the bus terminal to make everything brighter and more welcoming.

4. The restrooms are also being renovated to make sure they’re clean and ready for you when you need them.

5. They’re putting in two big elevators at the departure platform to make it easier for everyone to access the terminal, including older people and people with disabilities. This work is in progress too.

6. The entrance doors to the terminal are being upgraded. There will be four new doors—two on the first floor and two on the third floor—making the entryways more spacious and modern.

7. They’re adding five mobile phone charging stations around the terminal—three on the first floor and two on the third—so you can charge your phone for free while you wait.

8. A big LED screen is being installed to show the bus schedule, giving you real-time travel info to help with your planning. This project is also currently underway.

They’re hoping to wrap up the renovations at Mochit 2 Bus Station by 2024, just in time for the New Year 2025 festival. This will make it easier for everyone travelling back home or heading out for some fun. The goal is to boost public transport services, making everything more convenient and safer, so you’ll have a great experience. It’s all about building trust in the services and giving the organisation a positive vibe for the future!

Mo Chit Bus Terminal has a bunch of facilities to make your travel experience better. You’ll find ticket counters, food options, luggage storage, and cosy rest areas—all in one spot! Whether you’re off to northern Thailand or just exploring Bangkok, Mo Chit makes for a comfy and convenient place to kick off your journey.

If you’re getting bored of sightseeing in Bangkok, hop on the bus and check out some places that you can go to in Chon Buri, a perfect gateway to escape Bangkok.