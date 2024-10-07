Making waves: Boxwall Flood Barrier leaves sandbags high and dry

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Say farewell to drudgery with sandbags, there’s a new player in town, and it’s making quite the splash. The innovative Boxwall Flood Barrier is swiftly outshining traditional sandbags as the ultimate flood defence, particularly highlighted during the recent northern deluge.

In a shining example of preparedness, the Shangri-La Hotel in Chiang Mai flaunted its forward-thinking approach by lining up these cutting-edge barriers, garnering significant public attention.

Advertisements

Hailing from foreign shores, the Boxwall Flood Barrier is tailor-made for urban battlefields, effortlessly handling asphalt and concrete surfaces. Its genius lies in its simplicity: just link the units to form a formidable defence. With its self-supportive weight, installation is a breeze, and no tools required.

Crafted from tough-as-nails ABS plastic and aluminium, this barrier is not just effective but built to last. Its primary mission? To divert water flow and keep chaos at bay with ease.

When pitted against traditional sandbags, the Boxwall leaps ahead with several perks. One unit alone weighs in at a mere 3.4 kilogrammes yet shields against water up to 50 centimetres high. To match that protection with sandbags? You’d need a whopping 15, totalling a hefty 225 kilogrammes!

Plus, with a lifespan of over ten years, the Boxwall Flood Barrier is not only a workhorse but also a space saver, requiring less storage and maintenance compared to the cumbersome, degrading sandbag alternative, KhaoSod reported.

However, there’s a slight hiccup: the Boxwall shines brightest on even ground. For bumpy terrain, you’ll need additional gear to ensure it’s up to snuff. In contrast, trusty sandbags can adapt to almost any surface, with no extras needed.

Advertisements

The hefty price tag, tipping near 10,000 baht per unit, might give pause. Yet the long-term perks and reduced frequency of replacements make this a savvy investment. Shielding vast areas can still make a dent in the wallet, potentially clocking up hundreds of thousands of baht. But when weighed against potential flood damage costs, the Boxwall proves its worth.

Recent calamities in northern Thailand showcased Boxwall’s prowess, with places like the Shangri-La Hotel in Chiang Mai leading the charge in flood readiness. It’s a testament to the barrier’s reliability as a robust flood defence.

What Other Media Are Saying

Thai PBS World – Chiang Mai downtown flooded due to the Soulik storm and low-pressure cell, troops and volunteers mobilized to fill sandbags and strengthen flood walls amidst rising water levels and polluted floodwater concerns. (Read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news What is a Boxwall Flood Barrier? The Boxwall Flood Barrier is an innovative flood prevention tool designed to be a more efficient and durable alternative to sandbags. How does the Boxwall Flood Barrier work? The barriers are self-supporting and redirect water flow when placed next to each other, requiring no tools for installation. What are the advantages of the Boxwall Flood Barrier over sandbags? It is lighter, reusable, durable, easier to store, and requires fewer units to achieve the same level of flood protection. Where does the Boxwall Flood Barrier perform best? It performs best on flat surfaces such as asphalt and concrete. Is the Boxwall Flood Barrier cost-effective? Despite its high initial cost, its long lifespan and reduced need for replacements make it cost-effective in the long run.