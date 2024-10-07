Investigation launched into police supercar escort on M6 motorway

Image courtesy of Prasit Tangprasert/Bangkok Post

The head of the Central Investigation Bureau called for an inquiry into motorway police impeding regular traffic to expedite the journey of a billion-baht convoy of luxury vehicles and supercars along an inter-city motorway.

Today, October 7, Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej announced that he had instructed Motorway Police to look into grievances from motorists. These complaints alleged that police motorcyclists had cleared the path for a fleet of luxury cars on the M6 motorway from Ayutthaya to Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday.

The commissioner stated that the officers in question would face consequences if they were found to have acted improperly.

Reports suggest that the luxury car convoy was en route to Nakhon Ratchasima to feature as a main attraction at a vegetarian and cultural event in the area.

An unnamed source revealed that motorway police escorted the convoy without prior notification to their superiors.

In Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday evening, 45 luxury cars valued at approximately 1.5 billion baht were exhibited at the vegetarian fair near the Thao Suranari Monument in Mueang district. The fair commenced on Friday and concluded on Sunday night.

Original story: Supercar convoy causes major delays on M6 motorway (video)

A convoy of luxury supercars obstructed traffic on the M6 motorway, causing significant delays. The incident, captured on video and posted online, has sparked heated discussions among netizens.

A video posted by the popular page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6” shows a line of luxury supercars, led by Ferraris, cruising along the Bang Pa-in to Nakhon Ratchasima stretch of the M6 motorway.

Police vehicles accompanying the convoy prevented other drivers from overtaking, forcing the person filming to drive at 60 kilometres per hour. The driver, who had pressing matters to attend to, felt the convoy was obstructing traffic.

“Voices of taxpayers like us want to complain. Why are luxury cars allowed to have activities without any public announcement? Road users are inconvenienced,” read the post accompanying the video.

The incident took place yesterday, October 5, on the M6 motorway in Lam Takhong. The convoy of supercars caused a significant traffic build-up behind them as frustrated drivers were unable to pass.

“This is a hot, fresh incident. Why must we drive and create such trouble? Everyone has their own business to attend to. We want everyone to help voice out,” the post continued, reported KhaoSod.

The video quickly gained traction, with numerous comments pouring in. Some speculated whether the convoy was part of a film shoot or a promotional event, questioning the necessity and the lack of prior public notification.