Udon Thani park receives UNESCO World Heritage status

Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in Udon Thani is poised to be recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the cultural category today, as announced by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan.

Phatcharavat, who leads the national committee for world heritage protection, stated that the Thai delegation attending the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee in India had informed him of the anticipated decision. Representatives from the Fine Arts Department are present at the session, which will continue until next Wednesday, July 31.

“I urge the Thai public to root for the historical park to be named a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which will add to the celebrations of the auspicious occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua‘s 72nd birthday.”

Spanning 3,662 rai (approximately 1,447 acres), the historical park is renowned for its unique rock formations and contains artefacts from the Bronze Age, including paintings depicting humans and animals.

UNESCO first considered Phu Phra Bat Historical Park for its World Heritage list in 2004. However, the nomination was withdrawn in 2016 when the government realised it had only one chance to revise its submission before it was reviewed by the World Heritage Committee.

If the park is added to the list, it will become Thailand’s 8th World Heritage site and Udon Thani’s second, following the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol is confident that the historical park will achieve World Heritage status. She mentioned that the Fine Arts Department will broadcast the result announcement live on its Facebook page.

Last year, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee listed the Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun as a cultural heritage site. Other sites in Thailand recognised in the cultural category include Sukhothai Historical Park, Ayutthaya Historical Park, and Ban Chiang Archaeological Site in Udon Thani.

Environment Minister Phatcharavat also revealed that the old town of Songkhla and its neighbouring communities will be proposed for inclusion on a tentative UNESCO list of new world heritage sites during this session, reported Bangkok Post.