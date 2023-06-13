Exploring Southern Thailand’s Vibrant City: 5 Things to do in Hat Yai

Pictures courtesy of CBT Thailand and SME leader

Welcome to Hat Yai! This energetic city in southern Thailand is renowned for its rich cultural history, delectable cuisine, and active nightlife. Immerse yourself in the local culture and find hidden gems, from bustling markets to delectable street food. Let’s dive in and learn more about the top sights that make Hat Yai a must-see location.

Here are 5 things you should do in Hat Yai

1. Explore culture at the floating market

The Khlong Hae Floating Market offers a truly immersive cultural experience for those seeking to explore the rich heritage of the southern region. It combines the concept of a floating market with elements of an ancient market. It also offers visitors a glimpse into the traditional way of life and the water trade of villagers. At the market, merchants row boats to transport and sell a variety of goods. These include local desserts and a wide range of southern foods.

What sets the Khlong Hae Floating Market apart is its emphasis on preserving traditions. Vendors and participants dress in traditional Thai costumes, creating a vibrant and authentic atmosphere. Moreover, natural containers such as coconut shells and bamboo tubes are commonly used. These add charm to the market and show sustainable practices. Additionally, visitors have the opportunity to take boat tours along the canal. providing them with a delightful experience of observing the scenic surroundings on both sides.

Location: Khlong Hae, Hat Yai District, Songkhla 90110

2. Get some fresh air at the park

The Hat Yai Municipal Park is situated in the centre of Hat Yai. This public park is designed to provide recreational opportunities for local residents. Spanning over 900 rai, the park offers ample space and various outdoor exercise facilities. One of the notable features of the park is the presence of a mountain called “Kho Hong Peak.” This peak serves as a small mountain accessible to the public, allowing visitors to enjoy panoramic views of the beautiful garden, Songkhla Lake, and the city plan of Hat Yai. The view is particularly captivating during the morning hours when the sun is about to rise. Additionally, the park houses the revered statue of “Phra Buddha Mongkhon Maharaj,” providing a place for Buddhists to worship and seek blessings.

Another attraction within the park is the “Hat Yai Cable Car,” which is hailed as Thailand’s first cable car. Located in Kho Hong peak, this cable car system consists of two cabins capable of carrying eight passengers each. With a travel distance of 525 meters, the cable car ride takes approximately 2.30 minutes, offering a convenient and time-saving mode of transportation.

Location: 445 Rd. Phetkasem. Hat. Hat Yai, Songkhla. 90110

3. See nightlife and go shopping at the market

As the sun sets and the city comes alive with twinkling lights and bustling energy, the night markets of Hat Yai offer a unique and unforgettable experience. So, put on your walking shoes and join us on a journey through the lively lanes and bustling alleys of Hat Yai’s night markets.

The first one is Kim Yong Market. It offers a diverse range of products, including electrical appliances, souvenirs, fresh food, clothing, and accessories. It’s a bustling hub that attracts both Thai and foreign tourists, as well as local residents. Asean Market Night Bazaar is a must-visit for fashion-forward shoppers seeking trendy clothing, jewellery, household items, and delectable local cuisine. Greenway Night Market is a vibrant destination popular among teenagers, offering a modern shopping experience and a wide variety of food choices. Therefore, these night markets will leave you a lasting impression, symbolizing the spirit of cultural exchange and the joy of discovery.

Locations

Kim Yong Market: 71/911 Sang-Atid Road Hatyai, Songkla 90110

Asean Market Night Bazaar: 76 Chotevittayakul 3 Rd, Hat Yai, Songkhla 90110

Greenway Night Market: 1406/4 Kanchanavanich Road, Hat Yai District, Songkhla 90110

4. Take an adventure trip to a waterfall

As you make your way to the Ton Nga Chang waterfall, you will be greeted by the breathtaking scenery of lush greenery. Stepping into this natural wonderland, you’ll experience renewed senses, and you will feel a deep connection with the vibrant green world around you. Moreover, the surrounding environment creates a serene and tranquil ambience, offering a respite from the stresses of everyday life.

In addition, Ton Nga Chang Waterfall is renowned as one of the most captivating waterfalls in southern Thailand. Its allure lies in its magnificent seven tiers, each with its own distinct name and characteristics. The tiers include Ton Ba, Ton Pliew, and the namesake Ton Nga Chang, which is considered the most beautiful tier and gives the waterfall its name. Additional tiers are Ton Dam, Ton Nam Ploi, Ton Rue Si Koi Bo, and Ton Med Chun. The unique feature of this waterfall is that the tiers are situated adjacent to one another, allowing visitors to easily walk between them.

Location: Thung Tam Sao, Hat Yai District, Songkhla 90110

5. Find peace at the Temple

The Mahattamangkalaram Temple, also known as Wat Hat Yai Nai, is an ancient temple situated in the Hat Yai District of Thailand. It is located at the rear of Hat Yai Nai Market, along the U-Tapao Canal. Despite its urban setting, the temple offers a serene and tranquil atmosphere, attracting numerous Buddhists who visit to engage in acts of merit-making. Additionally, it is a popular destination for tourists seeking to pay homage to the temple’s remarkable feature—the large reclining Buddha image.

Inside the temple, visitors will encounter the awe-inspiring Phra Buddha Hattha Mongkhon, a colossal reclining Buddha statue. This magnificent statue measures 35 meters in length, 15 meters in height, and 10 meters in width. Moreover, it is one of the largest reclining Buddha statues in the world, making it a significant religious and cultural icon. The temple’s peaceful surroundings, coupled with the grandeur of the Phra Buddha Hattha Mongkhon, create a truly captivating and spiritual experience for those who visit.

Location: 2 Wathatyainai Rd, Hat Yai District, Songkhla 90110

Hat Yai offers a diverse range of activities for travellers. From vibrant markets and delicious street food to cultural landmarks and natural beauty, there is something to do for everyone. Explore local markets, visit temples, enjoy nature at municipal parks and waterfalls. Hat Yai guarantees a magical journey brimming with charm and allure.

