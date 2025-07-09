Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks

EZY Airlines began Hat Yai–Betong flights three times weekly

Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks
Pattaya prepares for a tourism and economic surge as a wave of new domestic flight routes connects the city like never before. The bold move is part of Thailand’s New Route – New Airline initiative, aimed at turning the kingdom into a regional aviation powerhouse.

Leading the charge are Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and newcomer EZY Airlines, all of which have launched a series of new connections between June and July 2025. Director-General of the Department of Airports Danai Rueangsorn hailed the development as a milestone in the Ministry of Transport’s vision to boost regional access and reduce economic inequality.

“By improving connectivity, we’re creating more opportunities for business, tourism and regional development. This is a crucial step in making Thailand a true aviation hub.”

One of the most eye-catching new routes is Thai Lion Air’s direct service from Pattaya’s U-Tapao Airport to Udon Thani, operating four times a week since June 11.

This link provides seamless access to Isaan’s cultural heartland, expected to drive both trade and tourism. Thai Lion Air has also launched daily flights from Don Mueang Airport to Nakhon Phanom, further boosting the domestic network.

Not to be outdone, Thai AirAsia has dramatically expanded its schedule out of Suvarnabhumi Airport. New services now include daily flights to Narathiwat and Surat Thani, three weekly flights to Buriram, and seven flights per week to Nakhon Si Thammarat during the high season.

These connections make it easier than ever for travellers to reach Pattaya from all corners of Thailand.

EZY Airlines has also thrown its hat into the ring, launching a distinctive route between Hat Yai and Betong three times a week from June 27. This service makes southern Thailand more accessible and encourages cross-border tourism and trade, reported Travel and Tour World.

According to officials, the flood of new routes is expected to deliver huge benefits for local businesses. Hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions are bracing for an influx of visitors, thanks to cheaper and more frequent flights.

Danai added that collaboration between the government and airlines is critical to sustaining this momentum.

“Partnerships like these are key to supporting regional airports like U-Tapao and ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every part of Thailand,” he said.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
