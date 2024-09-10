Welcome to Phuket – A comprehensive guide to the beauty and attractions of Phuket

Phuket’s appeal spans generations. It draws everyone from baby boomers seeking a serene retirement haven to Gen Z travellers looking for Instagram-worthy spots. Wellness enthusiasts flock here to rejuvenate their body and mind, digital nomads thrive in its laid-back lifestyle, families find endless entertainment, expats enjoy a welcoming environment to settle down, honeymooners discover the perfect romantic escape, and even celebrities come to bask in the island’s sun-drenched beauty. Plus, investors looking to own a piece of paradise are attracted to the island’s immense potential.

And there’s a reason Phuket remains one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia. As Thailand’s biggest island, it has so many charming qualities beyond its white sand beaches and lush landscapes. The local culture is vibrant, the nightlife pulses with energy, the dining scene is exciting, the shopping is eclectic, and the opportunities for outdoor adventure are limitless.

If you’re thinking of living in Phuket or simply planning a holiday, here’s your guide to discovering all that it has to offer.

Where to live in Phuket: Botanica Luxury Villas

Amidst all the beauty and excitement that Phuket offers, having a beautiful and comfortable place to return to at the end of the day is essential. Botanica Luxury Villas offers exactly that and more. As one of Phuket’s leading developers, they have successfully sold 10 projects, with 17 more currently available. Each villa in their projects is ideal for those seeking a second home, a holiday retreat, or a lucrative investment opportunity.

You can choose from various different styles that suit you best, all curated by the CEO himself, an architect dedicated to creating spaces that inspire and delight. Some of the styles include Signature Tropical Balinese, Modern Luxury, Modern Zen, and Modern Extravagance, among others. While each design has its own unique flair, they all maximise Phuket’s stunning landscape and balmy tropical weather by featuring expansive indoor-outdoor living areas that flow effortlessly into lush gardens. Every detail is thoughtfully considered, with the finest materials adding a touch of tropical charm, from rich wooden accents to the green Sukabumi stones that shimmer in the pools.

Perfect amenities and location

Living here also means enjoying premium amenities. Cool off in your own private pool, unwind in a bubbling jacuzzi, or prepare culinary delights in a fully equipped kitchen, all while surrounded by elegantly furnished interiors. And with thoughtful services like twice-weekly cleaning, pool maintenance, garden care, and 24-hour security, everything is primed for comfort. What’s more, the community buzzes with life. Each project provides a warm welcome to families seeking a short-term retreat or a long-term home while wellness enthusiasts and retirees find the perfect balance of rejuvenation and tranquillity.

Located in Cherngtalay, one of Phuket’s most sought-after locations, Botanica Luxury Villas offers easy access to all the essentials of modern living. The surrounding area boasts a range of upscale restaurants, supermarkets, and shopping centres. It’s also just minutes from some of the island’s most prestigious international schools. And for beach lovers, the pristine shores of Bang Tao and Surin Beach are only a short drive away.

What to do in Phuket

1. Explore Old Phuket Town

Old Phuket Town is the historical heart of the island. Lined with grandiose Sino-colonial buildings, colourful shophouses, as well as Buddhist and Taoist temples, it’s a great place to immerse in Phuket’s culture and explore its history. If you want to relax while indulging in some sweet treats, be sure to check out the area’s quirky cafés, such as Dou Brew Coffee & Craft, ROOF Pudding Cafe, and Bookhemian. You’ll also find boutique stores and enticing local street food here. On Sundays, the lively Walking Street Market transforms the area with handicrafts, souvenirs, and delicious local cuisine.

2. Relax at Nai Harn Beach

While Phuket is famous for its bustling beaches like Patong, Nai Harn Beach offers a quieter, more secluded experience. The crystal-clear waters and soft white sands make it perfect for swimming or simply lounging. A favourite among locals and expats, Nai Harn is ideal if you want to escape the crowds while still enjoying a stunning beach.

3. Try sports activities in Bang Tao Beach

Bang Tao Beach is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts. Stretching over 6 km of pristine coastline, it offers a variety of exciting activities. Kayaking and canoeing are great for leisurely exploring the calm waters, while on windy days, sailing is more popular.

Bang Tao also offers windsurfing and stand-up paddleboarding for those looking to try something new. In addition, it’s one of the few beaches in Phuket where jet skiing is legally permitted. You can easily find equipment rentals along the beach.

After a day of fun on the water, the beach’s laid-back vibe invites you to relax, with plenty of beachfront cafés and restaurants to enjoy a meal or a drink while watching the sunset.

4. Go island hopping

Phuket is a gateway to some of Thailand’s most famous islands, including Phi Phi, James Bond Island, and Similan Islands. Day trips by speedboat or ferry allow you to explore the turquoise waters, limestone cliffs, and diverse marine life of these breathtaking islands.

The Phi Phi Islands are renowned for their clear lagoons and vibrant underwater life. Therefore, they’re perfect for snorkelling and diving. At James Bond Island, you can explore hidden caves and marvel at the towering rock formations made famous by the film The Man with the Golden Gun. The Similan Islands, on the other hand, is a national park. It boasts some of the world’s best dive sites, teeming with tropical fish and colourful coral reefs. For a more leisurely experience, try kayaking through the serene waters or simply unwind on the pristine, white sandy beaches where time seems to stand still.

5. Rejuvenate at a wellness retreat

Phuket is renowned for its world-class wellness retreats, where you can escape the stresses of everyday life and focus on rejuvenating your mind, body, and spirit. Offering a wide range of services, from yoga and meditation to detox programs and holistic treatments, these retreats provide the perfect setting for relaxation and healing.

One of the most famous is Atmanjai Wellness Spa, located by the beachfront, which specialises in detox programs, combining advanced therapies like colon cleansing with traditional methods such as massage and herbal treatments. However, if you’re looking for a more fitness-focused retreat, Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort offers a unique blend of wellness and sports training. You can participate in yoga and mindfulness sessions or take advantage of their state-of-the-art facilities, including Olympic-size pools, tennis courts, and personal training programs.

6. Enjoy family-friendly attractions

Phuket is a fantastic destination for families, with a wide variety of activities to keep kids entertained. Visit the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary, where rescued elephants roam freely in a protected environment. Phuket Aquarium is another must-visit, especially for younger children who are fascinated by marine life.

7. Explore Phuket’s energetic nightlife

If you’re looking for things to do after dark, we have good news for you: the nightlife is as varied as its daytime activities. Patong’s Bangla Road remains the island’s main nightlife strip, packed with clubs, bars, and live music venues. For a more refined evening, you can visit Catch Beach Club on Surin Beach, where you can sip cocktails while watching the sunset.

Where to eat in Phuket

Phuket’s dining scene is a blend of traditional Thai flavours and international cuisine.

1. Blue Elephant Phuket

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 10.00am

Location: Blue Elephant Phuket, Krabi Road 96, Talat Nuea, Phuket 83000

Located in a stunning heritage mansion, Blue Elephant offers a refined dining experience with a focus on Royal Thai cuisine. The menu features traditional dishes with modern twists, using fresh, local ingredients. We recommend the Massaman curry or the Poo Nim Pad Pong Curry (soft shell crab in yellow curry).

2. Raya Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 10.00am to 10.00pm

Location: Raya Restaurant, 48/1 Dibuk Rd, Tambon Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

If authentic Phuket-style cuisine is what you’re after, then Raya Restaurant is where you should go. The restaurant has gained popularity largely due to one delicious dish: crab meat with curry and coconut milk, which has inspired countless imitations across the island. It consists of spicy curry, crab meat, and thin rice noodles. Other local favourites, like the steamed pork with pepper and garlic (Phuket-style), are equally delicious.

3. Suay Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 4.00pm to 11.00pm

Location: Suay Cherngtalay, 4, 177/99 Moo 6 Si Sunthon, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Under the direction of owner-chef Tammasak, Suay takes Thai cuisine to new heights with contemporary techniques and artistic presentation. Some of the highlights of their menu include the grilled lemongrass lamb chops paired with papaya salsa, a perfect balance of bold flavours and the crab cakes served with Sriracha chilli aioli and mango chutney, which offers a harmonious blend of spice and sweetness.

4. Ka Jok See

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 11.00pm to 4.00am

Location: Ka Jok See, 26 Takuapa Rd, Tambon Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

For a unique night out, Ka Jok See is a hidden gem in Phuket Town. The restaurant offers a lively, party-like atmosphere with excellent Thai food and entertainment. It’s a great spot for an evening of dining and dancing.

5. Go Benz

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 5.30 pm to 1.00am

Location: Go Benz, Krabi, Tambon Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

If you see a long line, you’ve found Go Benz, a local favourite where people from all over Thailand come for its delicious rice soup. This savoury dish is packed with flavour and often includes braised pork and crispy pork belly. Therefore, expect a rich, satisfying taste.

Phuket’s allure is undeniable. From its breathtaking beaches and vibrant culture to the endless variety of activities for both thrill-seekers and relaxation enthusiasts, there’s something for everyone on this island.

And when it comes to settling down or making a smart investment in this tropical paradise, Botanica Luxury Villas is a no-brainer. With its luxurious designs, prime location, and top-tier amenities, you’ll find your perfect home here, whether for a holiday retreat or long-term living.

For more information about Botanica Luxury Villas, visit their website.

Sponsored