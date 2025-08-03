Man found dead with phone in hand in Samut Prakan condo

A 31 year old man named Anukul was discovered deceased in his condominium room in Bang Sao Thong district, Samut Prakan, holding a charging mobile phone. His sister had been unable to contact him for two days before discovering his body. Police are investigating the cause of death.

At 10pm yesterday, August 2, Police Lieutenant Worakit Pharuang, a deputy inspector at Bang Sao Thong Police Station, received a report about the incident. The police, accompanied by Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers and forensic experts from Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital, arrived at the scene.

Anukul was found on his bed, unclothed except for black shorts, lying on his right side, clutching a phone still connected to a charger. His fingers, face, and toes were discoloured, but there were no signs of struggle or assault in the room, which was cluttered with trash.

Anukul’s sister, referred to as Nan, explained that her brother had lived alone for about one to two years. She had tried calling him repeatedly since August 1, but he neither answered nor returned her calls.

Noticing his car parked outside, she knocked on his door but received no reply. She then forced the door open, finding him lifeless on the bed, still holding his charging phone.

A friend of Anukul’s shared that he worked at a bakery. Their last communication was via a messaging app at 12.54am on August 1, after which he became unresponsive.

The friend noted that Anukul suffered from depression and regularly took sleeping pills, but never discussed any specific issues. They usually spoke daily, and on August 1, before his death, the friend considered visiting but assumed Anukul was asleep when he couldn’t reach him.

A security guard mentioned that when Anukul’s relatives came looking for him, they went to his room and helped force the door open, only to find him deceased. The phone was in his hand, a fan was running, and a light was flickering. The guard speculated that an electrical fault might have caused a fatal shock through the phone.

Police are collecting evidence, interviewing relatives and colleagues, and have transferred Anukul’s body to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, following legal procedures, reported KhaoSod.