Top gyms in Bangkok that offer the best workout classes and facilities

If you’re going to sweat in Bangkok, you might as well do it somewhere with cold brew on tap and hydro message bed waiting after your final burpee. Fortunately, the city is home to some seriously impressive spots to break a sweat. The gyms here don’t mess around. They’re stylish and high-tech, with classes that actually make you want to show up. Plus, some of them are open all hours.

Here are the best gyms in Bangkok offering the best workout classes and facilities.

5 Hottest gyms in Bangkok right now (and classes everyone’s talking about)

Gym Address / Locations Opening Hours Fitness First 33 locations across Bangkok, incl. Siam Paragon, CentralWorld, ICONSIAM, T-One Building, Q House Lumpini Q House Lumpini: 24 hours; other branches vary Jetts 20+ locations across Bangkok, incl. Siam Square One, Asoke All branches open 24/7 Virgin Active Thailand Multiple branches across Bangkok, incl. EmQuartier, Siam Discovery Typically 6am – 10pm (varies by location) WE Fitness Society Various locations across Bangkok, incl. Ekkamai, VIE Hotel Approx. 6am – 10pm (varies by location) Physique 57 Multiple studios incl. Sukhumvit 49, Sathorn Class-based schedule; generally 7am – 9pm

1. Fitness First

Locations: 33 locations across Bangkok, including Siam Paragon, CentralWorld, ICONSIAM, T-One Building, and Q House Lumpini (24 hours)

Find your Fitness First location and browse membership options

If Bangkok is a city that never sleeps, Fitness First is the place it goes to sweat. With more than 30 clubs scattered across the city, many conveniently located inside shopping malls and within walking distance to BTS stations, it’s practically impossible not to stumble into one on your way to somewhere else.

Each branch is unique. Siam Paragon is where the social crowd goes to train and be seen. CentralWorld lets you disappear into the masses. ICONSIAM gives you front-row river views while you’re mid-burpee. And for late-night lifters and jet-lagged joggers, Q House Lumpini is open 24 hours.

But let’s talk classes. Their Signature Class lineup is a crowd-pleaser. There’s yoga, cycling, dance, and enough HIIT to keep your heart rate high for days. If you only try one thing, make it the H2 Series. It’s where strength training turns into something surprisingly fun.

Les Mills classes also have a cult following here. The music is loud enough to drown out your thoughts, the energy is contagious, and the instructors push you just far enough past your comfort zone that you start to like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitness First Thailand (@fitnessfirstthailand)

Always in sync with global fitness trends, Fitness First has also teamed up with Hyrox as an official training club. This means that if you’re training for something a little more intense than your next beach holiday, this is your perfect place. And with a certified trainer on hand and a gym kitted out with world-class, high-tech equipment, it’s designed to help you crush your goals, whatever they are. All you have to do is bring your own sneakers, swimsuit, and a will to sweat.

After all that work, you’ll need a breather. The Pro Relieve programme pairs you with a trainer who actually knows how to fix those mystery aches. Or maybe you’d rather disappear into the sauna, or stretch out on a hydro massage bed that feels suspiciously luxurious for a gym. Boditrax and the MyCoach app are there, too, in case tracking your progress makes you feel more in control of your life, or at least your glutes.

Moreover, the lounge at Fitness First makes the whole experience a lot better. In addition to free Wi-Fi, it has unlimited coffee, tea, and healthy infused water. You can bring your laptop, plug in, and get a few emails out while your heart rate settles.

In terms of membership, the options are flexible. Start with the no-commitment FitPass, ideal for trying things out, or go for the short-term Expat Fit plan. For those in it for the long haul, long-term packages are also available.

2. Jetts

Location: More than 20 locations across Bangkok, including Siam Square One and Asoke

Find your Jetts location and membership options

Jetts has become a go-to name in Bangkok’s fitness scene, and for good reason. With over 20 branches across the city, most are a short walk from BTS or MRT stations, this Australian-born gym chain has made it incredibly convenient to squeeze in a workout at practically any time of day or night. Plus, they’re open 24/7 and offer flexible options like a 1-day pass, so there’s zero excuses to skip a session.

In terms of facilities, each Jetts branch is fully equipped with modern machines, weights, and everything you need for an effective solo session. The gym also invests in rigorous training for its staff, which means their trainers can tailor workouts to your goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jetts Fitness Thailand (@jettsfitnessthailand)

The class line-up of this gym chain in Bangkok is equally impressive, spanning high-energy workouts like Les Mills BodyPump and Zumba, to Free-Move (a creative full-body workout using gym balls and dance-like motions). Strength enthusiasts can opt for Power Up group training or TRX suspension classes for functional fitness. Meanwhile, those looking to slow it down can join Jett’s yoga class.

3. Virgin Active Thailand

Location: Various locations across Bangkok, including EmQuartier and Siam Discovery

Find your Virgin Active location and membership options

Want your gym to offer more than just weights and treadmills? Virgin Active might be your match.

Here, you can find dedicated zones for cardio, strength, and functional training, all boasting cutting-edge Technogym equipment. There’s also more than enough room to train your way, whether you’re lifting heavy, sweating through a HIIT class, or gliding through a low-impact Reformer Pilates session.

Classes cover all the essentials and then some. High-intensity fans can go for Grid Training, boxing or cycle sessions, while yoga comes in multiple styles, with a focus on technique and body awareness.

But it’s what comes after your workout that really sets Virgin Active apart. There’s a swimming pool for laps, a hydrotherapy spa for lounging, steam rooms and salt inhalation suites for detoxing, and sleep pods for when you simply need a reset.

4. WE Fitness Society

Location: Various locations across Bangkok, including Ekkamai and VIE Hotel

Find WE Fitness Society location and membership options

WE Fitness Society is a stylish gym franchise in Bangkok that offers a wide range of group classes and personal training options to suit your goal and energy level. Your options span from yoga and pilates to high-intensity favourites like Body Pump, Body Combat, and Aerobic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Fitness Society (@wefitnesssociety)

For the full experience, head to the Signature Club at VIE Hotel Bangkok. This branch is especially popular thanks to its central location and chic, lifestyle-driven design. WE Signature Club prides itself on being a ‘Stylish Fitness Society,’ and so far, it’s lived up to that promise.

5. Physique 57

Location: Various locations across Bangkok, including Sukhumvit 49 and Sathorn

Find Physique 57 location and membership options

‘Efficient, effective and enjoyable,’ Physique 57 lives up to the bold promise on its website. This New York-born barre studio, known for sculpting the likes of Demi Moore and Emmy Rossum, has brought its ballet-inspired workouts to several locations across central Bangkok.

Each 57-minute class blends cardio, strength training, isometric movements and stretching, designed to fatigue muscles (yes, you’ll shake) then lengthen them out. The result is a lean, toned physique and a surprising post-class glow that lasts well beyond the studio doors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Physique 57 Bangkok (@physique57bkk)

Currently, this gym in Bangkok offer five class formats for all fitness levels, from total beginners learning the barre basics to high-intensity options like Power Sculpt and Circuit 57, which promise serious burn without heavy impact.

If you’re after low-impact training that builds strength, flexibility and body awareness, all to the beat of uplifting music, this is where you’ll want to plié. Bonus: classes are pay-per-session, so you can drop in whenever it suits your schedule.

Bangkok doesn’t do average, and that includes its gyms. At these five gyms, a workout feels less like punishment and more like play.

Sponsored