Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in the country’s upper regions, affecting 70% of two provinces today.

A total of 43 provinces are expected to experience severe weather, with warnings issued for potential flash floods, forest runoff, and landslides.

The heavy rain is attributed to a monsoon trough stretching across northern Thailand and Laos, merging into a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. Combined with a moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, these conditions are expected to bring medium-strength winds and waves.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves could reach 1-2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves might reach 1 metre, potentially exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid storm-affected areas.

For the northern region, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C at their lowest and 31-36°C at their highest, with southwest winds blowing at 10-20 km/h.

In the northeastern region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain expected in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures are forecasted to be between 22-24°C at the lowest and 30-35°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central Thailand will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with some experiencing heavy rain, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. The temperature is expected to range between 23-26°C at its lowest and 34-36°C at its highest, with southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

In the eastern region, thunderstorms will cover 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24-27°C at the lowest to 28-33°C at the highest, accompanied by southwest winds at 15-30 km/h, with sea waves reaching up to 1 metre and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

For the southern region (East Coast), thunderstorms will affect 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23-25°C at their lowest to 33-36°C at their highest, with southwest winds blowing at 15-30 km/h and sea waves reaching about 1 metre and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (West Coast) will also see 30% of the area experiencing thunderstorms, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C at the lowest to 32-34°C at the highest. In areas from Phuket upwards, southwest winds will blow at 15-35 km/h, with sea waves between 1-2 metres, and more than 2 metres during thunderstorms. From Krabi downwards, winds will be 15-30 km/h, with waves around 1 metre and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 25-28°C at their lowest to 33-36°C at their highest, and southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.