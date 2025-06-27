Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand

Bangkok to see thunderstorms in most areas, temperatures reach up to 36°C

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
56 2 minutes read
Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Airways

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in the country’s upper regions, affecting 70% of two provinces today.

A total of 43 provinces are expected to experience severe weather, with warnings issued for potential flash floods, forest runoff, and landslides.

The heavy rain is attributed to a monsoon trough stretching across northern Thailand and Laos, merging into a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. Combined with a moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, these conditions are expected to bring medium-strength winds and waves.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves could reach 1-2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves might reach 1 metre, potentially exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid storm-affected areas.

For the northern region, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C at their lowest and 31-36°C at their highest, with southwest winds blowing at 10-20 km/h.

In the northeastern region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain expected in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures are forecasted to be between 22-24°C at the lowest and 30-35°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of iStock

Central Thailand will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with some experiencing heavy rain, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. The temperature is expected to range between 23-26°C at its lowest and 34-36°C at its highest, with southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Related Articles

In the eastern region, thunderstorms will cover 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24-27°C at the lowest to 28-33°C at the highest, accompanied by southwest winds at 15-30 km/h, with sea waves reaching up to 1 metre and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

For the southern region (East Coast), thunderstorms will affect 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23-25°C at their lowest to 33-36°C at their highest, with southwest winds blowing at 15-30 km/h and sea waves reaching about 1 metre and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (West Coast) will also see 30% of the area experiencing thunderstorms, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C at the lowest to 32-34°C at the highest. In areas from Phuket upwards, southwest winds will blow at 15-35 km/h, with sea waves between 1-2 metres, and more than 2 metres during thunderstorms. From Krabi downwards, winds will be 15-30 km/h, with waves around 1 metre and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 25-28°C at their lowest to 33-36°C at their highest, and southwest winds at 10-20 km/h.

Latest Thailand News
20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30 Bangkok News

20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30

55 seconds ago
Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand

19 minutes ago
NACC probes justice minister, DSI chief over senate collusion Thailand News

NACC probes justice minister, DSI chief over senate collusion

16 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions

16 hours ago
Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march Pattaya News

Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march

17 hours ago
Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants Phuket News

Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants

18 hours ago
Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga Thailand News

Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga

18 hours ago
Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search Bangkok News

Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search

18 hours ago
Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son Thailand News

Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son

18 hours ago
Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life Road deaths

Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life

18 hours ago
Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns Phuket News

Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns

18 hours ago
Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest Crime News

Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest

18 hours ago
Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal

18 hours ago
Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing Crime News

Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing

19 hours ago
Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis Thailand News

Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis

19 hours ago
Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park Crime News

Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park

19 hours ago
Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website Bangkok News

Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website

19 hours ago
Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue South Thailand News

Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue

19 hours ago
Woman caught running million-baht online sex service in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Woman caught running million-baht online sex service in Ayutthaya

19 hours ago
Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons Cannabis News

Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons

19 hours ago
Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety Phuket News

Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety

19 hours ago
Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity Crime News

Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity

19 hours ago
Detour de force: Drivers dodge Rama II death trap to reach Hua Hin Thailand News

Detour de force: Drivers dodge Rama II death trap to reach Hua Hin

20 hours ago
Pattaya deputy mayor leads cleanup of sunken docking buoys Pattaya News

Pattaya deputy mayor leads cleanup of sunken docking buoys

20 hours ago
Tourist arrested for selling Korean fried chicken in Chiang Mai Thailand News

Tourist arrested for selling Korean fried chicken in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
56 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x