Bali’s new tourist tax: Will it save paradise or sow chaos?

In the latest move to combat over-tourism and preserve its landscapes, Bali introduced a controversial levy for international visitors.

Since Valentine’s Day this year, tourists entering Bali have been greeted not only by the island’s breathtaking scenery but also by a new fee of 150,000 rupiah (approximately 340 baht) per person. This move aims to safeguard Bali’s rich cultural heritage and promote sustainable tourism. But this isn’t a unique case. Destinations worldwide are following suit, with Miyajima in Japan and even Thailand considering similar measures.

Miyajima, famed for its UNESCO World Heritage site, introduced a visitor tax last October, while Thailand’s plans were put on hold, citing funding shifts. Meanwhile, other Asian hotspots like Jeju and Taketomi are contemplating their fees to manage waste and protect their natural treasures.

But do these fees make a difference? According to officials in Miyajima, the tax hasn’t curbed overcrowding, but it’s generating a hefty revenue, earmarked for vital infrastructure and cultural projects. Yet, challenges remain, with calls for transparency and improved payment systems echoing across the industry.

Experts argue that while such measures are crucial for sustainable tourism, education is key. Destinations must inform travellers about responsible behaviour and promote off-peak visits to ensure a steady flow of income throughout the year, reported TTG Asia.

However, the responsibility isn’t solely on tourists, industry players must also align their practices with sustainable goals, prioritising community well-being over profit.

In related news, in a bold move to protect Kyoto’s iconic geisha from relentless harassment by tourists, the local council in Gion decided to ban sightseers from the district’s narrow backstreets. The decision comes after a surge in appalling incidents where traditional entertainers found themselves accosted and disrespected by unruly visitors.

