Thai Lion Air flight delayed over fake bomb threat at Indian airport

Photo courtesy of Plane Finder

At India’s Cochin International Airport, a passenger’s fake bomb threat wreaked havoc, delaying Thai Lion Air flight SL211 and leading to the individual’s arrest. The drama unfolded today during a routine security check before the flight’s departure to Thailand.

According to Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the disruptive passenger made the bomb threat while undergoing the Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) at gate 19. This prompted the immediate assembly of the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) at 2am, today, August 7, in Terminal 3.

After a thorough investigation, the BTAC determined the threat was non-specific. Nonetheless, as a safety precaution, the committee mandated an SLPC and a comprehensive aircraft check, necessitating the deplaning of all passengers.

The security measures resulted in a two-hour delay, with the flight eventually departing at 4.30am. The unruly passenger was swiftly handed over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

CIAL has reaffirmed its dedication to upholding stringent security standards and ensuring the safety of all passengers and staff, reported Financial Express.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest security protocols to protect our passengers and employees.”

In related news, AirAsia Thailand unveiled new direct flight routes from Phuket to Chennai and Kolkata, promising seamless travel to paradise from two of India’s major cities.

Starting from October 27, these flights will offer travellers a convenient gateway to Phuket’s pristine beaches, vibrant cultural scenes, and delectable seafood. The Chennai-Phuket route will operate thrice weekly, while the Kolkata-Phuket connection will take off daily.

In other news, a 33 year old logistics operator from Satara, India, found himself in hot water at Mumbai International Airport. Immigration officials detained the Indian man just before he could board a flight to Thailand, uncovering his audacious attempt to conceal past trips from his wife. The man had tampered with 12 pages of his passport, glueing them together to hide previous travel records to Bangkok.