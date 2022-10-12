Connect with us

Actresses, politicians, and women around the world cut hair in solidarity with Iran

Juliette Binoche, screen grab.

Women around the world are cutting their hair in solidarity with Iranian women fighting for their rights. Iranians have been protesting continuously ever since a young woman died on September 16 after being arrested by the country’s “morality police” three days before. 

The woman, 22 year old Mahsa Amini, was arrested for supposedly not wearing her hijab properly, with her hair hanging out.

Now, the acts of burning hijabs and cutting hair have become a key part of Iranian women’s protests. And women abroad are showing their solidarity. 

Last week, several French actresses, including Academy Award-winning Juliette Binoche, cut their hair in a viral video. Another actress in the video was Marion Cotillard. The video included slides detailing the story of Masah Amini. The caption read…

For the courageous women and men of Iran who are changing the world at this very moment, fighting for freedom. We stand by you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @marioncotillard


Iranians in the diaspora have been busy leading the fight and protesting for their brothers and sisters back home. In San Diego California yesterday, Iranian-Americans chanted “Woman, life, freedom!” at a protest. Several women also cut their hair, KPBS reported.

Even politicians have been cutting their hair. Iraqi-born Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani chopped off her ponytail during a speech, Sky News reported.

Iran severely restricts women’s rights in many ways and has done so ever since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The country still maintains a dress code requiring women to cover their arms and legs, and wear headscarves. 

It’s illegal in Iran for women to voluntarily sterilise themselves since the government wants to promote “traditional” families. Women cannot leave the country without their husbands’ permission. Several activists who have spoken out for women’s rights in Iran have been imprisoned, tortured, and killed by the government.

Iranians are now taking to the streets and demanding an end to the regime. On October 8, the organisation Iran Human Rights said 185 people had been killed since the unrest began, including 19 children. Time will tell if the Iranian people can topple their government.

 

Recent comments:
Rookiescot
2022-10-12 18:16
This stuff is getting serious. https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/iran-crisis-update-october-11 Could be a war between Iran and Iraq again over this.
23RD
2022-10-12 18:21
4 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: Could be a war between Iran and Iraq again over this. There's been a proxy war going on for nearly 20 years. 
Rookiescot
2022-10-12 18:27
1 minute ago, 23RD said: There's been a proxy war going on for nearly 20 years.  Its been a lot longer than that when you look at Sunni/Shia relations. Still a war between Iran and Iraq is probably the last…
23RD
2022-10-12 18:33
3 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: Its been a lot longer than that when you look at Sunni/Shia relations. Still a war between Iran and Iraq is probably the last thing we need right now. OK maybe second last given China/Taiwan. …

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

