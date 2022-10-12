Actresses, politicians, and women around the world cut hair in solidarity with Iran

Women around the world are cutting their hair in solidarity with Iranian women fighting for their rights. Iranians have been protesting continuously ever since a young woman died on September 16 after being arrested by the country’s “morality police” three days before.

The woman, 22 year old Mahsa Amini, was arrested for supposedly not wearing her hijab properly, with her hair hanging out.

Now, the acts of burning hijabs and cutting hair have become a key part of Iranian women’s protests. And women abroad are showing their solidarity.

Last week, several French actresses, including Academy Award-winning Juliette Binoche, cut their hair in a viral video. Another actress in the video was Marion Cotillard. The video included slides detailing the story of Masah Amini. The caption read…

“For the courageous women and men of Iran who are changing the world at this very moment, fighting for freedom. We stand by you.”

Iranians in the diaspora have been busy leading the fight and protesting for their brothers and sisters back home. In San Diego California yesterday, Iranian-Americans chanted “Woman, life, freedom!” at a protest. Several women also cut their hair, KPBS reported.

Even politicians have been cutting their hair. Iraqi-born Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani chopped off her ponytail during a speech, Sky News reported.

Iran severely restricts women’s rights in many ways and has done so ever since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The country still maintains a dress code requiring women to cover their arms and legs, and wear headscarves.

It’s illegal in Iran for women to voluntarily sterilise themselves since the government wants to promote “traditional” families. Women cannot leave the country without their husbands’ permission. Several activists who have spoken out for women’s rights in Iran have been imprisoned, tortured, and killed by the government.

Iranians are now taking to the streets and demanding an end to the regime. On October 8, the organisation Iran Human Rights said 185 people had been killed since the unrest began, including 19 children. Time will tell if the Iranian people can topple their government.