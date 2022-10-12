Connect with us

Thailand

Thai PM demands investigation into lost 50 million baht budget

Facebook/ ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan to investigate the disappearance of a 50 million baht government budget.

PM Prayut attended the Cabinet meeting at the Parliament House of Thailand yesterday to discuss the flood situation across the country.

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Minister of the Finance Ministry, Santi Promphat, suggested PM Prayut compensate residents affected by the flood to encourage and make people happy.

The PM agreed with Santi’s opinion. He said government officials should visit each area and see what the people want. Each official should take care of the needs and complaints but avoid promising residents any compensation. Officials were encouraged to report back to the Cabinet and discuss a suitable budget.

Prayut revealed that he received a complaint from a tobacco farmer when he went to Petchabun province last week on Thursday, October 6. The farmer asked about the 50 million baht compensation they were promised.

Prayut returned to Bangkok and found that the budget had been approved but the affected farmers had not received it. He urged Deputy PM Prawit to investigate.

According to Khaosod today, Deputy PM Prawit refused to answer media questions about the budget. He left parliament and rushed to his car.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin gave an interview with the Thai media today and said the budget was not his responsibility, but he would help to investigate the issue.

Somsak added he was confident that the money was not lost and that the relevant government department responsible will explain it.






ThaiEyes
2022-10-12 17:57
This whole thing couldn’t have been planned better. Good job General Prayut 😉
Soidog
2022-10-12 18:15
I’m not sure if some of these stories are lost in translation or not. If not, then how  dare they be so glib and crass. What people “need” is for the government to implement proper water management and flood defences.…
Graham
2022-10-12 18:18
So the money is not lost, only temporarily misplaced in the wrong bank account ? Sounds about right for Thailand. 555
Rookiescot
2022-10-12 18:30
So there is 50 mill thats gone missing which others did not get a cut of?

