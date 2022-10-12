Thai PM demands investigation into lost 50 million baht budget

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan to investigate the disappearance of a 50 million baht government budget.

PM Prayut attended the Cabinet meeting at the Parliament House of Thailand yesterday to discuss the flood situation across the country.

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Minister of the Finance Ministry, Santi Promphat, suggested PM Prayut compensate residents affected by the flood to encourage and make people happy.

The PM agreed with Santi’s opinion. He said government officials should visit each area and see what the people want. Each official should take care of the needs and complaints but avoid promising residents any compensation. Officials were encouraged to report back to the Cabinet and discuss a suitable budget.

Prayut revealed that he received a complaint from a tobacco farmer when he went to Petchabun province last week on Thursday, October 6. The farmer asked about the 50 million baht compensation they were promised.

Prayut returned to Bangkok and found that the budget had been approved but the affected farmers had not received it. He urged Deputy PM Prawit to investigate.

According to Khaosod today, Deputy PM Prawit refused to answer media questions about the budget. He left parliament and rushed to his car.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin gave an interview with the Thai media today and said the budget was not his responsibility, but he would help to investigate the issue.

Somsak added he was confident that the money was not lost and that the relevant government department responsible will explain it.

