Security stepped up following multiple attacks in Narathiwat | The Thaiger

Security stepped up following multiple attacks in Narathiwat
Security in 14 districts of the Narathiwat has been stepped up after suspected militants attacked a tambon defence volunteer’s base in Ra-ngae district and detonated several home-made bombs targeting power poles and bridges in four districts on Friday night.
Narathiwat is the Kingdom’s southern-most province, bordering Malaysia.
Four motorcyclists and pillion riders were injured by bomb shrapnel when a bomb hidden at the foot of a bridge in Si Sakhon district was detonated by suspected militants.
The multiple attacks in Ra-ngae, Janeh, Si Sakhon took place one day after at least two bomb explosions in neighbouring Songkhla province – with one causing damage to the famous Golden Mermaid sculpture on the popular Samila beach in Muang district.
Narathiwat provincial police commander Pol Maj-Gen Dusadee Chusangkit ordered all policemen in the 13 districts to be on high alert, to set up road blocks and to check all passing vehicles and suspected people.
Policemen manning road checkpoints were given order to shoot without asking for permission when they came under attack.
At about 6.30 pm on Friday night, a group of suspected militants attacked a defence volunteer outpost in Tambon Kalisa, Ra-ngae district, with automatic gunfire, prompting the defenders to fight back.
Meanwhile, another group felled a roadside tree to block the road leading to the outpost and scattered spikes on the road to prevent reinforcements from coming to the rescue of the defence volunteers.
After failing to overrun the outpost following about 30-minute of fierce firefight, the militants broke contact and escaped.
Bomb attacks against power poles, bridges were reported in Janae and Si Sakhon districts, causing some damages.
Southern intelligence contradicts Deputy PM over Songkhla bomb motives
The deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, and national security chief, is linking the Wednesday night bomb attacks in Songkhla to local politics in the southern province. This contradicts intelligence units on the ground who suspect the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) were behind the blasts, in an attempt to disturb the southern business hub. The BRN are the main political organisation linked to the southern insurgency.
There were no casualties but two blasts on Wednesday night blew off the tail of a mermaid statue on Simila Beach in Songkhla. Five more bombs were found and defused in the vicinity of the beach, a famous tourist attraction in the southern province.
Two other explosions damaged electricity transmission poles in the province’s Khuan Niang district, also on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, officials defused four bombs yesterday in Bang Klam district.
Prawit, who as deputy PM and defence minister oversees security matters says he was confident the incidents had nothing to do with the insurgency in the deep South, claiming that security authorities already knew who was behind the Simila Beach attack.
“The aim was to cause chaos during the New Year festival. The attacks may have stemmed from internal political problems in the province, though we cannot rule out separatists,” he said, without elaborating.
The explosions coincided with Prawit’s visit to the province to distribute land-title deeds among local people. The junta, which seized power in 2014, plans to call a general election in February next year.
However, security officials on the ground said operative cells of BRN had triggered the blasts to damage the southern business hub during the New Year season, as foreign visitors from neighbouring Malaysia and Indonesia were about to flock to the area.
Evidence found at the scene indicated that the bomb was detonated by an electronic clock, suggesting the work of BRN insurgents, according to officials. Intelligence information also indicated that some operative cells of the group had been active in the area over the past weeks, an official said.
“The public should not panic. I have already ordered police reinforcements and stronger screening of people to build public confidence,” he said yesterday.
Unlike Prawit, Srivara reckoned the attack was aimed at causing turmoil during the festive period and did not have anything to do with local politics.
Deputy PM links last night’s Songkhla attack to local issues
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, and defence minister, has linked last night’s Songkhla bomb attacks to politics in the southern province.
He says he is confident that the incidents had nothing to do with insurgency in the deep South, claiming that security authorities already knew who was behind the Samila Beach attack.
“The aim was to cause chaos during the New Year festival. The attacks may have stemmed from internal political problems in the province, though we believe the attackers were separatists,” he said, without elaborating.
The Thaiger notes the deputy PM’s contradictions in his brief statements.
The double explosions on Wednesday night only damaged the tail of a famous mermaid statue on the beach. The explosions coincided with Prawit’s visit to the province to distribute land title deeds among local people.
Three bombs found on a Songkhla beach after blasts damage famous mermaid statue
A bomb squad has discovered three explosive devices at Samila Beach in Songkhla province, hours after two blasts damaged the landmark mermaid statue.
The types of bombs are still unknown.
The three explosives were found at the beach during a search after last night’s explosions.
The landmark golden mermaid statue at Samila Beach was damaged by two explosions on Wednesday night. No-one was injured in the blasts that occurred about 10pm. The tail of the mermaid was damaged.
