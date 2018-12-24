The Bay and Beach Club – Welcome to The Bay!  | The Thaiger

Phuket
The Bay and Beach Club – Welcome to The Bay!
With a coveted location on Phuket’s infamous Patong Beach, The Bay and Beach Club is an elegant new resort which features 26 brand new luxury rooms.
The resort boasts a prime beachfront location – The Bay and Beach Club is set right on the sands of Patong Beach in an area lined with towering palm trees. If tropical luxury is what you seek, The Bay and Beach Club will turn your holiday into a truly memorable experience.
The Bay and Beach Club offers a variety of luxury services and facilities to our valued guests. If you’re after a five star experience, the luxury resort in Patong is sure to please. On site facilities include a clubhouse, a delectable restaurant, an engaging kids club, recreation and fitness center. The well positioned swimming pool overlooks Patong Beach, and is the perfect place to relax and refresh during your holiday.
KUDO Beach Club is the on site restaurant and beach club on Patong Beach. Truly unique, KUDO sprawls across two floors. The views at KUDO are breathtaking and can be viewed from either the ground or the sea view terrace on the upper floor. KUDO is Phuket’s ultimate beach club. The venue features a rotating itinerary of fun, themed-parties as well as international DJs.
If you start to feel hungry while lazing about the swimming pool at The Bay and Beach Club, there is a fantastic beachfront restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, light snacks and beverages. Open daily from 10am to 10pm, guests can feel free to dine around the pool, the sun loungers or on the beach. KUDO’s beachfront restaurant on Patong Beach is a lovely place to dine.
The beachfront restaurant in Patong has a delectable menu. Featuring a variety of international and Thai dishes, the menu choices are simple and flavourful. Only the best ingredients are used to create the Chef’s succulent meals and snacks.
Accommodation at The Bay and Beach Club is first class. The resort offers up 26 brand new luxurious rooms on the sands of Patong Beach. Modern and spacious, the rooms come equipped with a fully functional kitchenette which is convenient for preparing small meals and snacks in the privacy of your own room.
Fine attention to design detail has been taken into consideration at The Bay and Beach Club. Each of the 26 luxurious rooms in Patong boast a very modern, contemporary design. A few of the rooms even offer a private Jacuzzi on the balcony, which is sure to aid in relaxation during your special holiday.
The Bay and Beach Club is THE luxury beachfront resort on the sands of Patong Beach in Phuket. Set right on the beach, the resort offers up a five star experience at affordable prices. The luxurious accommodations are sleek and modern while the access to a free form swimming pool and exciting beach club ensure hours of endless entertainment.
The Bay and Beach Club offers an elegant, luxurious holiday experience. If you are interested in staying at Phuket’s ultimate beachfront resort and spending your days at the island’s hottest beach club, contact The Bay and Beach Club directly! We can’t wait to welcome you to The Bay!
Phuket
Fisheries Department warns of fake news that a woman died from shells in Phuket
The Fisheries Department has issued an official statement after a website published ‘fake news’ that a woman was killed by shells on Phuket beach this weekend.
The Fisheries Department is reporting that “a website www.Gmmwork.com has published news stating that a woman has died on a Phuket beach. The story claims that, under her body, they found ‘Neverita didyma’ which is a ‘Naticidae’ species and that her back was bruised similar to a snake bite wound.”
“The Fisheries Department confirms that this news is ‘fake’ and officials are preparing to to sue the website.”
General-director of The Fisheries Department Adisorn Promthep says, “We have confirmed that that species is not poisonous and can be eaten.”
“We have checked with Phuket police, rescue foundations and the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office. There is no report on December 22 about a dead woman on a beach.”
“For more information please contact us 02-562-0600 or www4.fisheries.go.th”
Phuket
Chinese parents present four life insurance policies to Kamala police
“They believed that Zhang didn’t have money of his own.”
Chinese parents have presented four life insurance policies, valued at almost 100 million baht, to Kamala police after their daughter was murdered in Phuket in October.
A Chinese man, who allegedly murdered his wife, ‘Xiaojie’ (not her real name), remains in custody at the Phuket Provincial Court. The Kamala Police Chief says the man will face a murder charge if police can find evidence that he killed his wife to collect on insurance payments.
The Chinese husband, Zhang Weifan, is from Tianjin, China and is alleged to have murdered his wife during a family vacation in Phuket after buying up life insurance policies in her name.
On the third day after their arrival, Xiaojie’s parents received a call from Zhang’s parents who informed them that Zhang had told them that Xiaojie had drowned in a private pool in the couple’s suite at a luxury hotel.
Read more about his arrest HERE.
Yesterday, Xiaojie’s parents presented four life insurances valued 96 million baht . They believe that the policies were taken out shortly before the holiday in Phuket. The lawyer for Xiaojie’s parents told police that Xiaojie’s signature has allegedly been forged.
Xiaojie’s parents told police that they gave Zhang and their daughter money to buy a house but they hadn’t made any purchase. They believed that Zhang didn’t have money of his own and are sure that Zhang killed their daughter.
Opinion
OPINION – The devil is in the detail. Phuket tourism
“Last year Phuket International Airport hosted a record number of passenger arrivals both on overseas and domestic flights exceeding 8.4 million.” – Bill Barnett, c9hotelworks.com
An article appeared this week providing a misleading, dare I say ‘fake’, impression about the current tourist situation in Phuket. Given the highly selective and well-timed photos you would think that Phuket has been deserted by tourists and the place is a ghost town.
“The streets are barren and the high season has failed to arrive.”
“A devastating analysis – mostly via pictures – appeared on Facebook.”
“Expensive Phuket dead as a dodo this high season.”
PHOTO: Facebook Jimmy Elizabeth
The article was high on opinion and anecdotes but low in facts or information from industry players.
Far from being an apologist for the ‘enthusiastic’ numbers sometimes provided by Thai authorities, The Thaiger is simply interested in the facts. So let’s just state the actual situation for the public record.
Phuket’s high season, so far, appears anecdotally, to be down on recent record years. But we’re talking up to 10% max, a long way from the ‘ghost town’ status that was painted by the article. Phuket has recorded a steady growth in tourists – 10-20% annually – for the past decade.
As usual, the situation is ‘lumpy’ with many hotels reporting that they’re booked out for the Christmas/New Year period, others still have rooms available. There has been an adjustment in the tourist mix, for sure, with some of the high numbers of Chinese tourists softening with other markets, including past European, Indian and Japanese tourists, filling spaces left by the Chinese.
The Thaiger can confidently assert that tourists are still coming to Phuket, in high numbers. We contacted a random selection of hotels and got the following anecdotal responses…
Mat Christie Hindmarch, Director of Hotel and Resorts, AKSARA Collection, noted that it was lovely to see Patong so busy both daytime and nighttime last weekend during his daily drive-through the coastal tourist town.
“It has been slightly sluggish this year in comparison with last. Thai tourism is facing challenges with, for example, the very strong Thai Baht, BREXIT (to a small extent as UK guests are holding onto their cash at the moment waiting to see what actually happens), Scandinavia, especially Sweden too has seen issues with their own currency making overseas travel more expensive than ever.
“The Russian market has fallen with very last minute sales and some heavy discounting needed to attract customers. Some operators put this down to the lack of slots at HKT international airport resulting in them having to head to Krabi instead,” said Mat.
“We’ve had a strong 2018, except for the past two months when we’ve seen about 15% drop in our numbers year-on-year. But bookings are strong from now to Christmas, about the same as last year, and then booked out until mid-January with strong bookings up until April. Certainly the Chinese numbers have dropped off but we’re still getting a lot of the FIT travellers from China who book us through Chinese travel Apps. – Phoebe Collins
Another hotel operator, who asked not to be named, said, “For this year, we are actually seeing the same ‘average room rate’ as for 2017 however the number of occupied rooms is down approximately 10% year on year. We are also seeing a swing towards a third adult sharing a room more than before.
“November, one of our resorts closed the month OVER budget and over last year figures, whilst the other did see drop in occupancy mainly due to some markets being maybe over confident with their start of high season projections”, he said.
Speaking about the Chinese market, Mat Christie Hindmarch said that the drop in Chinese tourists was been mostly affected by recent events, “however, we have already closed out during the Chinese New Year at one of our resorts with the Chinese agents trying to secure ‘pre buy’ during this time.
“Recent trips to China produced positive results and new agents are coming to work with us here in Phuket. Agents told us that they expect a strong bounce-back at Chinese New Year to previous figures.
c9hotelworks.com Managing Director Bill Barnett says that, while total numbers have fallen slightly, Phuket is still a lot busier than the ‘dead as a dodo’ article makes out…
“Last year Phuket International Airport hosted a record number of passenger arrivals both on overseas and domestic flights exceeding 8.4 million. Putting 2018 into perspective, we have looked at latest actual numbers for January through October and factoring in current trends anticipate that full year 2018 will see close to 9.0 million passenger arrivals. This would be an 8% increase in year-on-year traffic. and not bad. considering the impact of the mid-year boat sinking episode. Good news, Phuket is far from dead.”
Last Saturday night this writer had to drive around Patong to get to the opening of a new rooftop club and it took about 35 minutes to get along Beach Road to the venue, opposite Loma Park. The traffic was as bad as usual during a bust period.
We also note that Phuket’s roads are as busy as would be expected for this time of the year so the roads are clogged with the usual tour coaches and passenger vans ferrying tourists to various destinations. There’s certainly no drop off in the number of vehicles on the road.
TEAFFIC ALERT- PHUKETSlow, slow traffic coming into and leaving Patong on the Patong Hill Road. Patience needed. It’s moving but going to be a slow plod in either direction for a few hours.
Posted by The Thaiger on Thursday, December 20, 2018
We’ve also had people sending us pictures of long Immigration queues, a sign that the planes are certainly still arriving full of tourists. The airport was certainly busy on Monday evening – these photos sent to us by a reader around 10.30pm. He reported that he’s seen the airport busier but said it was still busy.
PHOTO: Phuket International Airport passenger departure lounge area
But we acknowledge that there are some businesses who are finding it difficult to attract customers. Businesses who have operated in places like Patong for the past decade have seen a remarkable change in the tourist mix, shopping habits and expectations of tourists. Many have failed to adapt and shun the changes necessary to keep up with the evolving arrivals.
We should also acknowledge that there is huge room for improvement in many of the services and infrastructure. Did anyone say ‘taxis’ or ‘public transport’?
At the same time there has been a huge surge in new hotels, tour operators, tour boats AND island traffic. There is a lot of new infrastructure underway and many new investments in the pipeline over the next five years.
Addressing the ‘expensive’ label, Phuket’s costs have risen, along with all major Thai holiday venues. You can cherry pick a few examples of high costs (taxis, tuk tuks and beach road restaurants) but, as an eight year expat, I can’t really notice any huge changes in the general cost of living for weekly food shopping, accommodation or daily costs.
We enjoy a bit of good-spirited Pattaya v Phuket competition but the article was simply incorrect and designed to give a false impression of the tourist situation in the Pearl of the Andaman.
