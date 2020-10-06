Events
Remembering the Thammasat University Massacre – October 6, 1976
The actual events that preceded the incident started a few weeks before when the tortured corpses of 2 electricity workers were found hanging on September 24, 1976, just north of Bangkok.
You also need to put the incident into the context of the mid-1970s and the events swirling around South East Asia. Next door the Americans had just lost the Vietnam War, Loas was over-run by a communist government, and the Khmer Rouge had taken advantage of the instability in Cambodia to impose a bloody, xenophobic and paranoid communist dystopia.
In Thailand the politics of the time was becoming more polarised with a right-wing, loyalist faction backed by the army, and a left-leaning socialist rump, with the student movement leading the way.
The return of two highly divisive former tyrannic leaders of Thailand, who had been in exile for three years, at the same time, added more fuel for protests and political unrest.
The discovery of the 2 dead bodies sparked new protests, which culminated in the bloody crackdown by police, army and a right-wing militia at the Thammasat University campus and adjacent Sanam Luang on the morning of October 6, 1976.
The official death toll was 45 and 145 people injured, but unofficial accounts claim that more than 100 were killed.
The temporary museum uses a range of media to describe the lead up to the massacre, the carnage of that bloody morning, along with vivid images and sounds of the day’s fateful events.
One of the volunteers for the current exhibition is Yannisa and we asked her why it was important to stage the pop up museum…
The display, mostly in Thai, has many photos, some of them synonymous with the incident, others rare insights into some of the people involved at the time. Some of those people were involved with putting the exhibition together.
When you walk into the main hall you’re confronted with a huge landscape photographic mural where augmented reality overlays shadows from the massacre onto today’s peaceful photo of Sanam Luang.
The pop up museum is staged, not only on the 44th anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre, but at a time when the latest round of student protests are getting louder again. For an entire generation of Thais, the Massacre casts a dark shadow on all political discourse since the event. But now a younger generation is making sure the memories remain fresh, and as a reminder that political over-reach can easily spill over to violence.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
54 child abuse cases filed with police against Sarasas schools
Police say there are now 54 cases of alleged child abuse at 10 branches of the Sarasas private schools. Complaints of alleged abuse flooded in after a kindergarten teacher at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi, a suburb north of Bangkok, was caught on classroom surveillance footage allegedly pushing a student to the floor, dragging another across the room and hitting others. The teacher was fired and charged with physical assault and violating the Child Protection Act.
Around 30 students are reported to have been abused, some multiple times, police say. About 13 teachers are involved and so far 9 have surrendered to police. Executives from the schools will be summonsed by police for allegedly violating the Teacher’s Act.
The 42 Sarasas private schools are being investigated by the Office of the Private Education Commission. Other issues at the schools have come to light, like teachers working without a license and foreign teachers employed without the correct paperwork. 7 foreign teachers at the Sarasas Witaed Sainoi Pitiyakarn were arrested for working without a work permit.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Man allegedly shoots another over lottery ticket feud
Police are searching for a 60 year old man who allegedly shot another after an argument over lottery tickets. The alleged shooter, identified as Noi, gave money to 35 year old Samrit to buy lottery tickets, according to a salon owner next door in Samut Prakan, just south east of Bangkok. When the numbers came up as winners, Noi allegedly approached Samrit to get the tickets and claim his prize, but apparently Samrit said he didn’t buy tickets with the winning numbers.
Noi, who works at a nearby ice factory, came back later and demanded the money again, Thai media reports. Samrit didn’t have the money and Noi allegedly left and came back about 10 minutes later with a gun, shooting Samrit and then driving off on his motorcycle.
Witnesses say Noi just shot once, but Thai media reports Samrit had wounds on both his legs and his hip. Reports say he was taken to the Muang Samut Pak Nam Hospital, but did not give detail on his condition. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
3,000 police officers to be deployed at next pro-democracy rally to “keep the peace”
Around 3,000 police officers will be deployed at the October 14 pro-democracy rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. The event marks the anniversary of the 1973 uprising which led to the end of the military dictatorship of anti-communist Thanom Kittikachorn. Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Pakkapong Pongpetra says the officers will be there to “keep the peace.”
The 1973 incident precipitated a time of political turmoil in the country which culminated on October 6, 1976 with the incident known as the Thammasat University Massacre.
Multiple pro-democracy groups are involved in the next rally and large crowds have turned out to protests in the past few months, calling on an end to the military-run government and a rewrite of the 2017 constitution. The last rally at the Democracy Monument in August attracted around 10,000 people. Police say they have been “prepping” for the rally and following social media pages to get an idea of what to expect and how many people will be attending.
Metropolitan Police Bureau spokesperson Jirapat Phumijit says the bureau has asked provincial police from 5 regions to be prepared to send officers to the rally in case the number of participants exceeds their expectations.
“So far, the rally leaders have yet to submit documents asking for permission to hold the rally. However, we would like to ask rally leaders to keep the activity peaceful and within legal limits.”
A number of activist leaders faced charges after the September 19 pro-democracy protest at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus and adjacent Sanam Luang field for allegedly violating Thailand’s lèse majesté laws and for installing a plaque at a “registered historical site” (which was removed the following evening). Some activist leaders also faced charges after the July protest at Democracy Monument for holding a large gathering, and breaking the country’s coronavirus prevention orders under the Emergency Decree which was still in place at that time.
At next week’s rally, public health staff will have Covid-19 screening checkpoints set up and police will also check for contraband, Jirapat says.
“Traffic police would also be deployed around the areas to facilitate traffic flow for vehicles and pedestrians. We would later announce the affected routes as well as alternative routes that motorists could use to avoid the rally.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
