Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video)

Witnesses shaken as roadside rampage disrupts busy Bangkok commute

Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Picture courtesy of @ion_x_noi TikTok

A dramatic incident unfolded on Srinakarin Road, near Soi 27, in Bangkok, when a man was seen carrying a metal rod and throwing stones at passing vehicles.

The situation was captured in a TikTok video posted by user @ion_x_noi, yesterday, July 8, showcasing the tense moments as several brave locals intervened to subdue the man.

The video depicted the man, who appeared to be in an unstable state, wandering along the roadside with a metal rod, shouting and talking to himself. At one point, he picked up stones and threw them at the cars driving by, creating a dangerous situation for motorists, reported KhaoSod.

Several good Samaritans, including a delivery rider and residents, rushed to assist in restraining the man. Their efforts were challenging, as the man was physically strong and putting up a struggle. Fortunately, they managed to control the situation without any injuries occurring to those involved.

@ion_x_noi #ศรีนครินทร์27 #fyp #ข่าวtiktok #ข่าววันนี้ ♬ นักรบนิรนาม – แมงปอ ชลธิชา

In similar news, police in Buachet district, Surin province, responded on January 13 to a report of a monk threatening villagers with a knife and an axe at a temple in Ban Srae, Aphon subdistrict.

The monk, identified as 42 year old Kanatsak, was reportedly suffering from a mental health episode. Upon arrival, officers, assisted by Aphon subdistrict emergency responders and staff from Buachet Hospital, found Kanatsak chasing and threatening locals with the weapons.

Police managed to subdue him and restrained his limbs with rope before transporting him to the hospital for further assessment.

While under medical care, Kanatsak freed himself from the restraints, alarming hospital staff and prompting a second police intervention. The brief disturbance caused panic among patients and visitors, though the situation was quickly brought under control without injuries.

According to his family, Kanatsak is the abbot of Ban Khok Sa-at Temple in the same district and has a known history of mental illness. He is now receiving appropriate treatment at Buachet Hospital.

