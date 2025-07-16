Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

Grieving family receives closure as cause of death remains under investigation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
148 1 minute read
Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 68 year old woman sought help at the Lan Sak Police Station on July 15, desperate to find her husband who had been missing for seven days.

Anuban Sarasuwan, the headman of Rabam subdistrict, Uthai Thani province, accompanied the woman, Janhom, as she searched for her 62 year old husband, Bunliang, who had last been seen riding his motorbike with just a pair of shorts on July 9.

His disappearance was concerning due to his chronic health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and memory problems. Despite efforts by locals, including social media appeals, Bunliang could not be located.

While Janhom was speaking to the media outside the police station, a call came in with grim news. A local informed her that Bunliang’s motorbike had been found in a forest ditch in Ban Khao Laem, Mae Poen district, Nakhon Sawan province, about 4 to 5 kilometres from Uthai Thani.

Tragically, Bunliang was discovered dead and unclothed approximately 5 metres from his vehicle. His body bore abrasions on his right leg and left chest, near where the motorbike had veered off the path in the forested area bordering Nakhon Sawan.

Lan Sak police coordinated with officers from Mae Poen Police Station and a doctor from Lat Yao Hospital to examine the scene and Bunliang’s body. The atmosphere was filled with sorrow as relatives arrived to collect his remains, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary examinations revealed no signs of struggle, only scrapes consistent with an accident. It is estimated that Bunliang had been dead for around two days. Relatives accepted the findings and decided to proceed with funeral rites.

Related Articles

In similar news, the body of a woman who had been missing for over a month was found inside a submerged car in a canal in Kanchanaburi province. Her husband had previously appealed for help on social media in an effort to locate her. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage for further clues.

Latest Thailand News
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash Thailand News

Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

15 seconds ago
Missing man&#8217;s body found in forest after week-long search Thailand News

Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

1 hour ago
Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road Pattaya News

Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road

1 hour ago
Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok Bangkok News

Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok

2 hours ago
Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan Crime News

Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan

2 hours ago
RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions Thailand News

RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions

2 hours ago
Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack Pattaya News

Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack

2 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram Crime News

Thai man’s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram

2 hours ago
Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting Thailand News

Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting

3 hours ago
Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation Thailand News

Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation

3 hours ago
Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala&#8217;s Bannang Sata district South Thailand News

Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala’s Bannang Sata district

3 hours ago
Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket Phuket News

Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket

3 hours ago
Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts Bangkok News

Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts

3 hours ago
Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes Pattaya News

Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes

3 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely

4 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot

4 hours ago
Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner Pattaya News

Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner

4 hours ago
Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video) Thailand News

Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video)

19 hours ago
Thailand calls Cambodia to Bangkok for border talks Bangkok News

Thailand calls Cambodia to Bangkok for border talks

19 hours ago
Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village Phuket News

Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village

19 hours ago
Bangkok sinking: City could be underwater by 2030 Bangkok News

Bangkok sinking: City could be underwater by 2030

20 hours ago
Thailand commits 1,200 scholarships to boost educational equity Thailand News

Thailand commits 1,200 scholarships to boost educational equity

20 hours ago
Thailand shelves tourist tax plan over fears of deterring visitors Thailand News

Thailand shelves tourist tax plan over fears of deterring visitors

20 hours ago
Thai delivery rider sued for sharing client&#8217;s image leading to cyberbullying Thailand News

Thai delivery rider sued for sharing client’s image leading to cyberbullying

20 hours ago
Thai man arrested for assaulting autistic woman and boy in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Thai man arrested for assaulting autistic woman and boy in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
148 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x