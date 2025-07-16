Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

A 68 year old woman sought help at the Lan Sak Police Station on July 15, desperate to find her husband who had been missing for seven days.

Anuban Sarasuwan, the headman of Rabam subdistrict, Uthai Thani province, accompanied the woman, Janhom, as she searched for her 62 year old husband, Bunliang, who had last been seen riding his motorbike with just a pair of shorts on July 9.

His disappearance was concerning due to his chronic health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and memory problems. Despite efforts by locals, including social media appeals, Bunliang could not be located.

While Janhom was speaking to the media outside the police station, a call came in with grim news. A local informed her that Bunliang’s motorbike had been found in a forest ditch in Ban Khao Laem, Mae Poen district, Nakhon Sawan province, about 4 to 5 kilometres from Uthai Thani.

Tragically, Bunliang was discovered dead and unclothed approximately 5 metres from his vehicle. His body bore abrasions on his right leg and left chest, near where the motorbike had veered off the path in the forested area bordering Nakhon Sawan.

Lan Sak police coordinated with officers from Mae Poen Police Station and a doctor from Lat Yao Hospital to examine the scene and Bunliang’s body. The atmosphere was filled with sorrow as relatives arrived to collect his remains, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary examinations revealed no signs of struggle, only scrapes consistent with an accident. It is estimated that Bunliang had been dead for around two days. Relatives accepted the findings and decided to proceed with funeral rites.

In similar news, the body of a woman who had been missing for over a month was found inside a submerged car in a canal in Kanchanaburi province. Her husband had previously appealed for help on social media in an effort to locate her. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage for further clues.