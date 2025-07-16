Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

A major flashpoint is ditching the proven Paotang travel app

Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash
Thailand’s flagship tourism stimulus project has spiralled into disarray, sparking fury among hotel operators and senators alike as delays drag on with no end in sight.

The Senate Committee on Tourism and Sports is now demanding answers from Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong over the botched rollout of the much-touted Half-Half Thai Travel scheme.

Senate Committee Chairperson Phisut Rattanawong convened an urgent meeting yesterday, July 15, to address the mounting crisis.

The scheme, launched on July 1, was meant to breathe life into domestic tourism by offering Thai citizens hefty subsidies on hotels and travel expenses. Instead, it has been mired in technical glitches and confusion for nearly two weeks.

A major flashpoint is the government’s puzzling decision to ditch the proven Paotang app, which successfully powered the earlier We Travel Together programme. Committee Spokesperson Chamlong Anantasuk didn’t mince words about the misstep.

“This is a question we need to ask the government – why not just use the existing app? Nearly two weeks have passed, and the problem is still not resolved. If it’s not fixed, why not just use the ‘Paotang’ app?”

Chamlong noted that the Paotang system had already been “fine-tuned” and worked effectively in the past. But instead of building on that success, officials hired a new company to run the latest project, unleashing a wave of delays and technical snags.

The fallout has been immediate. Hotel operators nationwide are reporting chaos, with many reluctant to join the programme at all. Some fear the same payment problems that plagued the previous scheme will resurface, while others are worried about possible tax headaches.

Adding insult to injury, the committee pointed out that the scheme has been poorly promoted and riddled with cumbersome paperwork. Many hotel owners and would-be travellers are reportedly baffled by the registration process, which has seen little in the way of public awareness campaigns, The Nation reported.

The Senate Committee now plans to urgently summon Minister Sorawong to explain the fiasco and outline how he intends to get the project back on track.

With Thailand’s crucial tourism sector still recovering from years of pandemic disruption, lawmakers warn the delays are jeopardising livelihoods and eroding confidence in government-backed stimulus efforts.

