Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence

Meth-fuelled violence shatters quiet community

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
78 1 minute read
Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred yesterday in Mueang district, Suphan Buri province, when a 36 year old man, Anucha, reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine, allegedly attacked and fatally injured his bedridden 63 year old neighbour, Suthep, by forcing him into a drainage pipe. Rescue workers yesterday, July 7, were unable to save Suthep’s life despite their efforts.

Police Colonel Wanchai Khaoram and Lieutenant Chattri Plaisa from the Suphan Buri Provincial Police Station were notified of a disturbance at a residence in Moo 4, Suan Tang subdistrict.

Upon arrival, they found Anucha at the scene, while rescue personnel were attempting to revive Suthep, who was disabled and bedridden. Despite being transported to Yommarat Hospital for further medical attention, Suthep succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Anucha, a neighbour of the deceased, had been involved in a dispute with Suthep, who claimed to have been a Navy SEAL.

Anucha admitted to dragging Suthep out of his house and attempting to verify his claim by forcing his head into a drainage pipe. This assault was reportedly fuelled by a drug-induced hallucination.

Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

As police officers approached Anucha, he attempted to flee by scaling the roof but was eventually apprehended. A urine test conducted at the police station confirmed the presence of methamphetamine, a category 1 narcotic.

Anucha confessed to consuming one pill on the morning of July 6. Consequently, he faces charges of causing bodily harm resulting in death and illegal drug use.

Related Articles

Anucha has been remanded to the Suphan Buri Provincial Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a 37 year old woman filed a complaint at Mueang Buriram Police Station after her husband was allegedly attacked with a machete by a neighbour.

The altercation occurred on March 15, leaving both the husband and wife injured. The husband was later admitted to Buriram Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the couple had been playing online slot games at home when their 48 year old neighbour, identified as Prayoon, became irritated by the noise and allegedly launched the attack.

Latest Thailand News
Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays Phuket News

Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays

12 seconds ago
Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence Crime News

Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence

10 minutes ago
Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host Bangkok News

Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host

20 minutes ago
Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers Business News

Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers

39 minutes ago
British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home Thailand News

British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home

49 minutes ago
50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers Thailand News

50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers

1 hour ago
FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand Cannabis News

FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand

1 hour ago
Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury Phuket News

Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury

2 hours ago
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

2 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

2 hours ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

2 hours ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

2 hours ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

3 hours ago
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall Pattaya News

South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

3 hours ago
Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights Phuket News

Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

4 hours ago
Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident Thailand News

Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

4 hours ago
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest Thailand News

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest

4 hours ago
Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack Pattaya News

Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack

4 hours ago
Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet Crime News

Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet

4 hours ago
Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo Phuket News

Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo

5 hours ago
Child&#8217;s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall Thailand News

Child’s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall

5 hours ago
Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang Pattaya News

Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

5 hours ago
Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation Crime News

Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation

5 hours ago
Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm Phuket News

Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm

5 hours ago
Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers Thailand News

Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
78 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x