Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence

A tragic incident occurred yesterday in Mueang district, Suphan Buri province, when a 36 year old man, Anucha, reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine, allegedly attacked and fatally injured his bedridden 63 year old neighbour, Suthep, by forcing him into a drainage pipe. Rescue workers yesterday, July 7, were unable to save Suthep’s life despite their efforts.

Police Colonel Wanchai Khaoram and Lieutenant Chattri Plaisa from the Suphan Buri Provincial Police Station were notified of a disturbance at a residence in Moo 4, Suan Tang subdistrict.

Upon arrival, they found Anucha at the scene, while rescue personnel were attempting to revive Suthep, who was disabled and bedridden. Despite being transported to Yommarat Hospital for further medical attention, Suthep succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Anucha, a neighbour of the deceased, had been involved in a dispute with Suthep, who claimed to have been a Navy SEAL.

Anucha admitted to dragging Suthep out of his house and attempting to verify his claim by forcing his head into a drainage pipe. This assault was reportedly fuelled by a drug-induced hallucination.

As police officers approached Anucha, he attempted to flee by scaling the roof but was eventually apprehended. A urine test conducted at the police station confirmed the presence of methamphetamine, a category 1 narcotic.

Anucha confessed to consuming one pill on the morning of July 6. Consequently, he faces charges of causing bodily harm resulting in death and illegal drug use.

Anucha has been remanded to the Suphan Buri Provincial Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

