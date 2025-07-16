Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

Crackdown exposes hidden smuggling network

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
61 1 minute read
Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Chinese convenience store in the Prawet district of Bangkok was raided by police for selling illegal cigarettes.

The operation yesterday, July 15, led by Police Colonel Santi Kornkasem, along with other officers, resulted in the arrest of Thai national, 32 year old Chutima or Yo and 29 year old Myanmar national, Naw Aye. They were found in possession of 323 packets of illegal cigarettes.

The operation stemmed from a tip-off received by the police, indicating that the store was selling illegal cigarettes at prices lower than the general market.

Acting on this information, officers organised a sting operation. Chutima, who was managing the store and acting as cashier, was approached by officers posing as customers.

They requested to purchase two cartons of the illegal cigarettes. Chutima instructed Naw Aye to bring the cigarettes to the officers, at which point the police revealed their identity and made the arrests.

Both people were charged with selling or possessing goods for sale without complete tax payment, as stipulated under the Excise Tax Act of 2017, section 204, and with concealing and distributing goods related to an offence, under section 242 of the Customs Act of 2017. They were subsequently taken to Bang Na Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, Phuket police seized close to 30,000 illegal cigarettes and arrested a woman during a raid on a rental room in the Ratsada area.

Related Articles

The operation took place on Monday, June 23, after police received reports of illicit tobacco sales, including e-cigarettes, being made available to the general public and underage people.

The target was a rental property in Village 6 on Pracha Samakkee Road, pinpointed by the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) following numerous public complaints.

The road stretches from the main SuperCheap outlet on Thepkrasattri Road, just north of Phuket Town, to the bypass highway.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless Phuket News

Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless

37 seconds ago
Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok Bangkok News

Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

8 minutes ago
Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok Bangkok News

Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok

32 minutes ago
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash Thailand News

Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

42 minutes ago
Missing man&#8217;s body found in forest after week-long search Thailand News

Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

2 hours ago
Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road Pattaya News

Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road

2 hours ago
Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok Bangkok News

Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok

2 hours ago
Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan Crime News

Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan

2 hours ago
RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions Thailand News

RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions

3 hours ago
Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack Pattaya News

Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack

3 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram Crime News

Thai man’s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram

3 hours ago
Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting Thailand News

Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting

3 hours ago
Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation Thailand News

Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation

3 hours ago
Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala&#8217;s Bannang Sata district South Thailand News

Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala’s Bannang Sata district

4 hours ago
Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket Phuket News

Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket

4 hours ago
Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts Bangkok News

Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts

4 hours ago
Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes Pattaya News

Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes

4 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely

4 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot

5 hours ago
Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner Pattaya News

Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner

5 hours ago
Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video) Thailand News

Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video)

20 hours ago
Thailand calls Cambodia to Bangkok for border talks Bangkok News

Thailand calls Cambodia to Bangkok for border talks

20 hours ago
Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village Phuket News

Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village

20 hours ago
Bangkok sinking: City could be underwater by 2030 Bangkok News

Bangkok sinking: City could be underwater by 2030

20 hours ago
Thailand commits 1,200 scholarships to boost educational equity Thailand News

Thailand commits 1,200 scholarships to boost educational equity

20 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x