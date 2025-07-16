Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

A Chinese convenience store in the Prawet district of Bangkok was raided by police for selling illegal cigarettes.

The operation yesterday, July 15, led by Police Colonel Santi Kornkasem, along with other officers, resulted in the arrest of Thai national, 32 year old Chutima or Yo and 29 year old Myanmar national, Naw Aye. They were found in possession of 323 packets of illegal cigarettes.

The operation stemmed from a tip-off received by the police, indicating that the store was selling illegal cigarettes at prices lower than the general market.

Acting on this information, officers organised a sting operation. Chutima, who was managing the store and acting as cashier, was approached by officers posing as customers.

They requested to purchase two cartons of the illegal cigarettes. Chutima instructed Naw Aye to bring the cigarettes to the officers, at which point the police revealed their identity and made the arrests.

Both people were charged with selling or possessing goods for sale without complete tax payment, as stipulated under the Excise Tax Act of 2017, section 204, and with concealing and distributing goods related to an offence, under section 242 of the Customs Act of 2017. They were subsequently taken to Bang Na Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Phuket police seized close to 30,000 illegal cigarettes and arrested a woman during a raid on a rental room in the Ratsada area.

The operation took place on Monday, June 23, after police received reports of illicit tobacco sales, including e-cigarettes, being made available to the general public and underage people.

The target was a rental property in Village 6 on Pracha Samakkee Road, pinpointed by the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) following numerous public complaints.

The road stretches from the main SuperCheap outlet on Thepkrasattri Road, just north of Phuket Town, to the bypass highway.