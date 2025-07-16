Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless

Bob Scott
57
A furious Phuket MP slammed the Government of Thailand over a shockingly low stimulus handout, calling the move “a betrayal” and “an insult” to one of the country’s top tax-contributing provinces.

Chalermpong Saengdee, who represents Constituency 2 for the opposition People’s Party, hit out after Phuket was handed just 267.34 million baht from the 157-billion-baht national stimulus budget, ranking 75th out of 77 provinces.

“This is the province that sends some of the highest tax revenues to the central government year after year,” Chalermpong said. “But when it comes to allocating economic stimulus, Phuket is at the very bottom of the list. It’s unjustifiable.”

The government has repeatedly promised to prioritise Phuket as a “pilot province” for recovery and innovation, but those promises appear to have vanished into thin air. New data from Rocket Media Lab showed Phuket received just 0.17% of the total funding, while provinces like Nakhon Ratchasima scooped over 3.5 billion baht, 13 times more.

“Phuket is always mentioned in speeches as a vital economic hub, but when the money is handed out, the reality tells a different story,” Chalermpong said. “This budget looks more like a political war chest than a serious economic plan.”

Phuket News reported that the firebrand MP didn’t stop there, he accused the Cabinet of rewarding provinces loyal to the ruling coalition while punishing opposition strongholds.

“Is it because the MP from Phuket doesn’t have the right surname? Is it because I’m not part of the ruling coalition, so the province gets punished?”

He warned that mismanaged policies, like visa loopholes exploited by illegal tour operators and unregulated cannabis use, are already damaging Phuket’s image with international tourists.

“These are national-level issues, yet we’re left to fend for ourselves with the smallest budget in the country.”

Chalermpong called for urgent decentralisation, arguing provinces must be given more control over their own economic futures.

“Let each province design its own stimulus plan. We understand our local economy better than a ministry in Bangkok ever could.

“Imagine if even a fraction of that 157-billion-baht budget had been entrusted directly to Phuket, we could have launched real, high-impact initiatives. Instead, we’re left with crumbs.”

