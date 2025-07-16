Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket

Serious criminal charges laid and stolen motorcycle confiscated

Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Phuket police officers yesterday arrested an Uzbek man on suspicion of physically abusing his girlfriend and stealing her belongings.

The victim, whose nationality was not reported, filed a complaint with Wichit Police Station on Sunday, July 13, alleging that her Uzbek boyfriend, later identified as 41 year old Artur Amirbekov, had attacked her at her condominium in the Wichit sub-district of Phuket.

Amirbekov reportedly stole cash, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone before disappearing from the scene. She suspected him of hiding at his accommodation in Soi Na Sue, in the same area. The woman’s condition and the value of her loss were not included in the report.

Officers searched for the foreign suspect and successfully arrested him yesterday in the alley. Officers also seized the victim’s motorcycle, a Yamaha Filano, at the scene.

Amirbekov faces three charges, including:

  • Section 335 of the Criminal Law: Committing theft at night. The penalty is imprisonment for one to five years and a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht.
  • Section 358 of the Criminal Law: Damaging another person’s property. The penalty is imprisonment for six months to 10 years and a fine ranging from 10,000 to 200,000 baht.
  • Section 295 of the Criminal Law: Physically assaulting another person. The penalty is up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.
A tragic case of physical abuse by a boyfriend was reported in Phuket in April, when a Thai woman was fatally abused in her rented room in the Mueang district of the province. Her boyfriend was arrested at the scene. He admitted to slapping, punching, and kicking her until she lost consciousness and later succumbed to her injuries.

Another recent domestic abuse case was reported in Pattaya in June. In this instance, police arrested a South Korean man for the violent attack on his Thai girlfriend. The foreign man reportedly beat the victim, threatened her with a gun, and locked her in the room for a day due to jealousy.

