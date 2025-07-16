Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok

A 10-wheel truck experienced brake failure and collided with eight vehicles, resulting in four injuries, outside a prominent shopping mall in Ngamwongwan. The incident led to severe traffic congestion. The driver faced charges but was released temporarily.

Yesterday, July 15, at 8.30pm, officers from the Rattanathibet Police Station received reports of a 10-wheel truck experiencing brake failure and causing a multi-vehicle collision with injuries.

The accident occurred at the foot of the bridge crossing the Phong Phet intersection, heading towards Khae Rai on Ngamwongwan Road, Bang Khen subdistrict, Mueang district, Nonthaburi province.

Upon receiving the report, police coordinated with Por Teck Tung Foundation volunteers to investigate the scene. They found eight damaged vehicles, including sedans and pickup trucks, obstructing traffic.

Four people sustained injuries and were transported by rescue teams to Nonthavej Hospital and Phra Nang Klao Hospital, two at each location. Traffic police urgently cleared the damaged vehicles to alleviate the long-standing traffic congestion.

Approximately 100 metres from the scene, a white Isuzu 10-wheel delivery truck was parked on the roadside with a damaged front bumper. Sarawut, the 28 year old truck driver, explained that he was transporting goods to Ratchaburi.

While descending the bridge, he attempted to brake, but the brakes failed, rendering him unable to stop the vehicle and causing it to crash into other vehicles. Sarawut managed to steer the truck to the roadside and waited to give an initial statement to the police.

The investigator charged Sarawut with reckless driving, causing damage to other vehicles and injury to individuals, before releasing him temporarily.

Arrangements will be made for the truck’s insurance to negotiate compensation with the affected parties, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a serious multi-vehicle accident involving more than 10 vehicles took place on Mittraphap Road in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, leading to heavy traffic congestion. The incident was reported at 12.20pm on July 13, prompting an immediate response from local police.