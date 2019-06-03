30 False killer whales sighted of Koh Tao – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Environment

30 False killer whales sighted of Koh Tao – VIDEO

PHOTO: DMCR VIDEO: 30 False killer whales sighted of Koh Tao 

About 30 of false killer whales sighted off Koh Tao, Surat Thani over the weekend.

The Department of Marine and Coast Resources reported that they were notified from Ban’s Diving tours operator on Koh Tao that that they were on a speedboat with tourists just off the coast of Koh Tao.

About 30 false killer whales were sighted frolicking near the boat. The boat operators say the tourists were very happy.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand.

Campaign to clear 'Ghost Nets' from Mergui Archipelago, Myanmar

A team of experienced divers from around the world have launched a campaign to clear lost and disused fishing nets, known as ghost nets, from the coral reefs in Myanmar’s Mergui Archipelago.

Ghost nets, or ALDFG (abandoned, lost or discarded fishing gear), include fishing nets, lines and traps which are left in the ocean and become entangled in rocks and reefs, ultimately killing fish and other marine life and suffocating coral.

“In 2009, the UN estimated that 640,000 tonnes of ghost gear were littering the world’s oceans,” said Marcelo Guimaraes, a marine biologist working for Awei Pila resort, which hosted the expedition. “Most of the nets are made of nylon and will not biodegrade for the next 600 years. These are the silent killers of our ocean marine life and we must do something about it.”

From May 8–11, the team of nine divers and five surface support crew – from as far afield as Brazil, Sweden, Lithuania and Romania – set out from Awei Pila on the island of Kyun Pila in the heart of the archipelago, which is home to some 800 islands and atolls.

Within four days, the divers recovered, using scissors, some 300 kilograms of ALDFG from the surrounding reefs at depths of up to 25 meters.

The team was led by Anuar Abdullah, the founder of Ocean Quest Global, a Southeast Asia-based organization dedicated to the protection and rehabilitation of coral reefs. “The importance of healthy coral reefs to their surrounding communities cannot be understated,” the group says in its mission statement. “They not only provide them with food and revenue [through fisheries and tourism], but also stave off coastal erosion, thereby safeguarding land property from damage and reducing the risk of population displacement. Coral reefs are important and unique ecosystems that are self-sustaining and provide vital support for marine life.”

The Awei Pila initiative follows closely on the heels of a similar ghost net clearance campaign in the Mergui Archipelago by the Myanmar Ocean Project. Guimaraes says plans are in place for both teams to cooperate in a joint effort to clear more fishing gear from the sea in September or October.

Awei Pila is one of a handful of resorts or hotels in the archipelago, which only in recent years opened to tourism. A member of the Yangon-based Memories Group and partnered with yachting charter firm Burma Boating, Awei Pila’s general manager Steffen Kroehl said that the goal of his resort is to create “minimum impact on a pristine environment.”

Awei Pila is part of the Memories Group, an experience-driven company which owns and operates Memories Travel and several resorts and activities in Myanmar, including hotels, boutique lodges, hot-air balloon adventures, and sailing tours.

Bangkok

2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season

Dengue fever cases have doubled in Thailand compared to the same time last year. 20,000 cases have been reported since January 25 this year. And health officials are wary as Thailand heads into the annual monsoon, the traditional peak period for dengue cases.

The Chief of the Disease Control Department says the number of infections has doubled since figures for the early part of last year.

He reports that most patients are children aged 5-15 years, but adults are also at risk. He noted that the disease is particularly endemic in areas by the Chao Phraya River – Thonburi, Khlong San, Bang Kho Laem and Yannawa Districts. Nearly 900 cases of dengue and one death were reported in the first three months of 2019, according to the Bangkok Health Department.

Sant Muangnoicharoen, a Dengue specialist and doctor at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases says that children are at greater risk because they don’t take the same level of precautions as adults and, in many cases, are unaware of the dangers.

After being infected with one kind of dengue virus strain, an individual will become immune to it but remains susceptible to the other four strains.

Dr. Sant says that, apart from avoiding mosquito bites in the first place, staying healthy with a balanced diet, adequate sleep and regular exercise is a good general precaution.  Maintaining personal hygiene can also mitigate risks, health said.

The Thaiger has some tried and proven tips to avoid Dengue HERE.

Environment

Wildlife groups call for reviews on elephant export regulations

“Before elephants are allowed to be exported, he suggested a check is made to find out how many Thai elephants had been exported and how many of them have been smuggled out.”

Wildlife conservation groups and an MP Nikorn Chamnong, representing the Chart Thai Pattana party, is opposing the export of Thai elephants and demanding that the Commerce Ministry review its elephant export regulations.

Opposition to the resumption of domestic elephant exports, after a 10 year ban, has been voiced at the  “Export of Thai Elephants – Issues of Concern” seminar, organised by World Wildlife Protection Thailand.

Mr. Nikorn says the current export regulations are unclear and the Commerce Ministry should not be involved in the matter.

Environmentalists say that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment should have been the authority to push for a law relating to the export of elephants, not the Commerce Ministry. Somsak Sunthornnavapat, of the World Wildlife Protection Organisation – Thailand, says that the issue of new elephant export regulations appears to have been rushed.

