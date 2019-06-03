More educated Thais earn more – SCB study | The Thaiger

Thailand
More educated Thais earn more – SCB study
More education = higher salary.
Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Unit has released a report that shows the more education you have, the more salary you will earn. The SCB think tank’s research paper indicates that the relationship between education and salary is clear and simple; education counts when you apply for a job. Also, don’t underestimate the GPA (Grade Point Average – academic score from your last year of education) result, the report says.
The Economic Intelligence Unit analyzed more than 700,000 online applications on job recruitment websites and found that the starting monthly salary of high-school graduates was 14,000 baht, while people with a bachelor’s degree, who represented the majority of the sampled group and 84 percent of the total applicants, earned around 17,000 baht per month.
The study also shows that advanced education could also be indicative of salary. The EIC survey found that graduates with a master’s degree earned 24,000 baht and people with a doctorate can fetch around 36,000 baht monthly salary, on average.
Thai PBS reports that academic performance is also predictive of one’s earnings for at least 10 years after graduation. Graduates with high GPA scores, or around 3.5-4.0, earned 1,700 baht more than graduates with a GPA of around 2.0-2.5.
Nonetheless, the GPA result may not be the only factor in determining one’s salary. It may simply reflect the other qualifications of the job seekers. Graduates with good academic results may have a tendency to execute their assignments in the workplace better than average, and their performance is reflected in their salary.
The EIC also found that people who changed their job up to 3 times in two years tend to earn 20%-40% more compared to their starting salary. The think tank noted that the job change includes job offers from other company and internal promotion as well.
However, people who change their job too often may not always get a much higher salary. The EIC reported that people who changed jobs four times in the same period earned only 10% more than their starting salary. Hence, too frequent job changes do not always translate into a significant increase in salary for young workers.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
South
Gunman shoots and kills village head in Narathiwat mosque
PHOTO: Nation Channel
A gunman walked into the Ban Arware Mosque and shot dead the village head in Narathiwat’s Ra Ngae district last night, in southern Thailand. Stray bullets also injured a man praying next to the man at the mosque.
Police report that 48 year old Pakruding Tohdeng, the village head of Ban Arwar in Tambon Mareubotok, was killed inside the mosque. He sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the head and the other to the back. 43 year old Mayudee Arbu also sustained injuries to his right ankle and leg from stray bullets.
Witnesses say the gunman arrived at the mosque on a motorcycle with another man and entered without drawing attention before suddenly opening fire on the village head. He then quickly fled the mosque to the waiting motorcycle.
Police are trying to determine whether the shooting resulted from a personal conflict or was related to ongoing unrest in the deep South.
SOURCE: The Nation
Hot News
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
by Cita Catellya
It is undeniable that looks and appearance are often seen as a determinant of self-confidence. It’s one of the reasons why skincare products or even plastic surgery is popular among so many people. Women tend to pay more attention to their appearance and a growing number of them are going under the knife to alter their looks. But the current trend of plastic surgery shows that men aren’t immune to the pressures of looking good.
More and more men turn to plastic surgery to look better, more masculine, or to regain their confidence. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of men trying to enhance their looks and build confidence is increasing. In 2017, 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men. More people accept that men also want to look good and plastic surgery for men is becoming less of a taboo in society.
Among those who do take the plunge into plastic surgery are a relatively obscure group of guys know as Incels (short for involuntarily celibate), a subculture of men who blame women for their sexless life. Incel began as a support group for the dateless and became one of the internet’s most dangerous subcultures. This disturbing online community of celibate men have very strict male beauty standards and are obsessed with male plastic surgery. They believe that fixing their bone structure and transforming to look like a “Chad” (i.e. a good-looking alpha male) will fix their dating life.
Of course, we all feel ugly from time to time. Blame it on media consumption, sheer vanity, life satisfaction, or selfie culture, but these men will stop at nothing to achieve their desired look. For those that do go under the knife, they’re having plastic surgery on an area of their body that they’re most self-conscious about. They usually choose procedures that will improve their body and will give them a boost of confidence.
The most popular procedures for young men are body contouring, including liposuction to improve contours of certain areas, rhinoplasty or nose job to give them the perfect nose, tummy tucks to remove fat and excess skin, and male breast reductions to correct enlarged or overdeveloped breasts.
While young men focus on body enhancements, older men might have plastic surgery procedures to look younger. Procedures like a facelift, botox injections, and hair transplants are performed to remove the visible signs of aging. There are around 100,000 men in the US who had filler injections in 2017 – imagine what this number was 10 or 20 years ago!
People often travel abroad for these kinds of surgery. The main reason is that they can save 40 to 80 percent, according to a recent study by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS).
So where do most men go for plastic surgery? Asia is the most popular place for men to undergo cosmetic improvements, not only it is home to South Korea, the world’s plastic surgery capital, but it is also known for its affordable world-class medical treatments and popular medical tourism destinations such as Singapore, Malaysia, and of course Thailand.
Plastic surgery in South Korea is so common that it is practically integrated into their daily lives. From advertisements in subways and streets, TV shows like “Let Me In”, to parents “gifting” their children some form of surgery after they become legal adults. Cosmetic tourism is a profitable market in the country, it attracts both domestic and international patients. The country has the highest rate of plastic surgeries per capita in the world with nearly 1 million procedures a year.
Other than the popularity of South Korea’s plastic surgery, there are many affordable options in Asia that attract male patients from all around the world.
Darren Lyons from MyMediTravel explains how countries like Thailand and Malaysia have now become a hotspot for male plastic surgery.
“The main reasons are obvious, these countries offer a wide range of world-class cosmetic procedures at a fraction of the in Western countries. A facelift, for example, can cost as little as $3,500 in Thailand, whereas in the US it will be more than double this figure. And what’s important is that the standards and quality in Thailand are equal, if not better than those in the US.”
As we all know, plastic surgeries are not always successful, there are many negative effects to it and there have been many reported cases of plastic surgery gone wrong. Bodies might become de-shaped after failed plastic surgery.
With well-equipped and well-experienced surgeons, hospitals and clinics in Asia offer a high success rate and safer procedures. Physical conditions of a patient are considered before undergoing surgery, and only those in good health are allowed on the operating table.
Bangkok
Thailand Events – June 2019
with The Sponsorship Experts – Paul Poole (South East Asia)
There are no shortage of food related events in Bangkok in June but if you’re only going to go to one, the third installation of Taan Bangkok’s Chef Table series will see Khun Kanaporn “Aum” Chancherdsak, the owner of Trang’s renowned restaurant Trang Ko’e, showcase her meticulous cooking on June 6. A unique blend of Chinese, Malay and Thai influences and techniques, Peranakan food is becoming harder to find as many shy away from the labour intensive cooking methods. For tickets, click on the link.
A highlight on the annual music calendar, the Hua Hin International Jazz Festival returns once again to the beachside resorts on June 7-8. Held on the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort in Hua Hin on 7-8 June, the festival will feature performances from famous jazz musicians from Thailand and abroad scheduled from 4pm to midnight on both days. Entry is free so there’s no excuse not to go to this pearl of an event.
Families and those interested in the oceans should head to Alliance Française on June 8 for World Oceans Day. A public awareness event hosted by Sang Foundation & partners Precious Plastic, Grin Green International, Eco Beasts and Trash Hero with the support of Alliance Française Bangkok and IRD (French Research Institute for Development), the day will start with with a film screening for kids, followed by concerts, a civic forum for discussing environmental issues, workshops and entertainment. It’s a great way to teach children of the role and importance of sustainable practices in protecting our planet.
For something out of the ordinary, head to Exotic Fishing Thailand, a premium fishing resort in Phang Nga for the first ever Exotic Fishing Thailand Individual Open. Open to just 16 competitors, the event runs from 8am to 6pm with the winner judged based on the accumulated length of fish over 30cm caught. Love fishing? This is your event!
One of Thailand’s and wider Asia’s most popular mass participation sporting events, Laguna Phuket Marathon, will see thousands of participants and spectators descend on Phuket on the weekend of June 8-9. Held for the 14th time in the award-winning Laguna Phuket, organisers are expecting more than 13,000 participants from over 50 countries. The 5km and 2km distances are sold out but registration for the 10km, the Half Marathon, the Marathon and the Marathon Relay events is still open until June 3.
For those not yet ready to take on a full marathon, the Amazing Field Hua Hin Classic Run Ultra Half Marathon gives runners the opportunity to explore the charming coastal communities around Hua Hin on shorter distances. There are four different distances – 5km, 10km 15km and 25km – so there is something for experienced runners and novices alike.
What started out as a relatively small project, the popular Model Market has grown and regularly attract the crowds for their flea markets. Organised by We Do Events, the next one is on 14-16 June on Sukhumvit soi 53 and focuses on upcycling, recycling and minimising waste. Visitors will be able to buy various goods, from food to second hand goods and other sustainable or organic products.
The annual Hotel Art Fair will take place at W Hotel Bangkok on 22-23 June. An initiative to bring galleries from around the country together under one roof to reach a wider audience, the Hotel Art Fair is organised by Farmgroup and has become popular due to its inclusive nature. Entry is free but organisers expect a lot of visitors so it’s advised to pre-register.
Founded in 2004 by veteran international marketing consultant Paul Poole, PAUL POOLE (SOUTH EAST ASIA) is an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand specialising in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands – acting as a catalyst by bringing them together and maximising the relationship.
We have packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a wide range of rights holders and worked with many of the world’s leading brands to source and engage the right sponsorships and partnerships for them to maximise.
