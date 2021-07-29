Cambodia plans lockdown with 8 provinces that border Thailand

Cambodia is planning an 8 province lockdown with provinces that border Thailand. The lockdown starts at midnight, tonight. The measure is in order to curb the spread of the Delta variant in their country.

Yesterday, PM Hun Sen signed the lockdown. It will ban people from leaving their houses, gathering in groups, and “conducting business”, with the exception of people who work in the airline industry.

In a Facebook post, the PM says the lockdown is a temporary measure to prevent the community based transmission of the new Delta variant.

The border checkpoints with Thailand will be closed, but will allow the transport of goods or in the case of emergencies, says Hun. He further says that the lockdown is projected to go until August 12

The 8 border provinces are as follows:

Koh Kong Pursat Battambang Pailin Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey Preah Vihear Siem Reap.

Back in May, the Thaiger wrote how Cambodia was struggling with Covid after a prolonged period of being largely unscathed by the virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

