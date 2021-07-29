Connect with us

Cambodia

Cambodia plans lockdown with 8 provinces that border Thailand

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: David Fast/Flickr

Cambodia is planning an 8 province lockdown with provinces that border Thailand. The lockdown starts at midnight, tonight. The measure is in order to curb the spread of the Delta variant in their country.

Yesterday, PM Hun Sen signed the lockdown. It will ban people from leaving their houses, gathering in groups, and “conducting business”, with the exception of people who work in the airline industry.

In a Facebook post, the PM says the lockdown is a temporary measure to prevent the community based transmission of the new Delta variant.

The border checkpoints with Thailand will be closed, but will allow the transport of goods or in the case of emergencies, says Hun. He further says that the lockdown is projected to go until August 12

The 8 border provinces are as follows:

  1. Koh Kong
  2. Pursat
  3. Battambang
  4. Pailin
  5. Banteay Meanchey,
  6. Oddar Meanchey
  7. Preah Vihear
  8. Siem Reap.

Back in May, the Thaiger wrote how Cambodia was struggling with Covid after a prolonged period of being largely unscathed by the virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cambodia13 seconds ago

Cambodia plans lockdown with 8 provinces that border Thailand
Bangkok30 mins ago

Sleeper trains in Bangkok to become isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients
Thailand52 mins ago

GMT | New record infections, Pattaya ‘Move On’, drones or fireworks? | July 29

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

US government to donate 2.5 million vaccine doses to Thailand
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 cafes in Pattaya
Media1 hour ago

Media outlets call on Thai government to lift restrictions on freedom of expression
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Koh Samui2 hours ago

Surge in new Covid infections on Koh Samui
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Private clinics in Bangkok enlisted to help with home isolation Covid patients
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

PM hosts online meeting with governors of dark red provinces over Covid crisis
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 cases and 165 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Phetchabun sugar factory closes with Covid-19 cluster
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Police investigate hackers selling stolen vaccine appointments
Chon Buri13 hours ago

Driver blames GPS for durian truck wedged under overpass
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Despite low riders, Covid-19 train to continue
Pattaya16 hours ago

Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending