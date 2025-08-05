Thailand slams Hun Sen and Hun Manet assassination plot claims

Thailand has fiercely denied claims from Cambodia that it plotted to assassinate two of the country’s most powerful leaders.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) hit back after Cambodia’s Minister of Information reportedly accused Thailand of conspiring to kill Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, citing so-called foreign intelligence sources.

The allegations surfaced on social media and in local Cambodian news outlets just as Thai and Cambodian officials were sitting down for crucial talks under the General Border Committee (GBC) framework.

Today, August 5, Director-General of the Department of Information and MFA spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, dismissed the accusations as “completely irrational” and “intended solely to defame Thailand.”

“These allegations are entirely baseless and lack any rational consideration. They are being used as a political tool to create mistrust and stir up unnecessary tension.”

The ministry expressed deep concern that such “fake news” was being circulated at a critical time when both sides were engaged in diplomatic efforts to strengthen cooperation.

“Creating false narratives in the middle of sensitive GBC discussions is not only unconstructive, but it also undermines the goodwill and progress being made to resolve issues peacefully,” Nikorndej said.

Thai officials have called for constructive dialogue and mutual respect, urging Cambodia to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions along the shared border. Bangkok reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful diplomacy and reiterated that bilateral relations must not be derailed by political posturing or misinformation.

According to Amarin TV, no official statement has yet been issued by the Cambodian Prime Minister’s Office or by Hun Sen himself, though the Cambodian media storm continues to swirl online.

Tensions between the neighbouring nations have flared periodically, often centred on historical disputes, border issues, or political influence, but Thai officials insist that diplomacy remains the way forward.

“We will continue to focus on strengthening cooperation with Cambodia through respectful and truthful engagement,” Nikorndej said.