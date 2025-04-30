Ukrainian woman vanishes after trashing Phuket condo

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
105 1 minute read
Ukrainian woman vanishes after trashing Phuket condo
Photo by Praphaphan Meesomboon

A Ukrainian woman disappeared after causing extensive damage to a condominium unit in Phuket, resulting in losses exceeding 350,000 baht for the owner.

The Thai owner of the unit, Praphaphan Meesomboon, shared images of the devastation on Facebook today, April 30. She posted several photos of the wrecked room along with a caption that read…

“A lesson learned for all room owners. I bought this unit and rented it to a Ukrainian tenant through an agent a year ago. These are the pictures from the agent. I can’t say anything but damn! OMG! #PhuketCondo.”

Praphaphan revealed via an interview with the Phuket Hotnews Facebook page that the tenant had rented the unit from April 15, 2024, with the lease originally set to expire on April 15 this year.

Related Articles

However, the foreign tenant refused to vacate the property when the contract ended and gave no explanation for breaking the lease agreement.

Ukrainian woman left Phuket condo in destruction
Photo by Praphaphan Meesomboon

Eventually, the Ukrainian woman vacated the unit at around 3pm, yesterday, April 29. She informed Praphaphan of her departure via a message and stated that she left the key in the rubbish bin. Praphaphan instructed her agent to inspect the room, which led to the shocking discovery.

The owner estimated that she would need more than 350,000 baht to repair and replace all the furniture in the room.

Deposit dispute suspected in damages of Phuket condo room
Photo by Praphaphan Meesomboon

Photos posted online show the floor littered with pillow feathers, the walls defaced with dark blue marker scribbles, torn curtains, a slashed mattress, and broken or filthy electrical appliances.

One wall was marked with the word “swindlers,” while crude drawings of penises were found on the ceiling, walls, and a mirror. The number “32,000” was written near the bed.

Thai owner lost 350,000 baht in condo damage
Photo by Praphaphan Meesomboon

Following these clues, netizens speculated that the destruction may have stemmed from a dispute over a security deposit. Although Praphaphan appeared unaware of any such issue, many believed the agent might have taken the deposit without her knowledge.

Ukrainian damages Phuket condo room
Photo by Praphaphan Meesomboon

It was suggested online that the tenant may have paid a 32,000-baht deposit at the beginning of the lease and expected it to be returned upon termination, but was ultimately denied it.

Praphaphan has yet to disclose further details. The name of the agent or the agency responsible for managing the rental was not included in the public post.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket police crack down on teen gang with guns and bombs Phuket News

Phuket police crack down on teen gang with guns and bombs

5 hours ago
Fake police caught extorting migrant workers, employers in Bangkok Bangkok News

Fake police caught extorting migrant workers, employers in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Cock-up confession: Heartbroken drug addict begs to go to jail Thailand News

Cock-up confession: Heartbroken drug addict begs to go to jail

6 hours ago
Thai police crackdown on human smuggling network Crime News

Thai police crackdown on human smuggling network

6 hours ago
Bangkok Bank speeds up yuan transfers to boost China trade Thailand News

Bangkok Bank speeds up yuan transfers to boost China trade

6 hours ago
Woman killed by ex-husband in Chon Buri knife attack Crime News

Woman killed by ex-husband in Chon Buri knife attack

6 hours ago
Monkey mayhem: Nearly 300 sterilised in Lopburi crackdown Thailand News

Monkey mayhem: Nearly 300 sterilised in Lopburi crackdown

6 hours ago
Police hunt for suspect in child sexual assault case in Surat Thani Crime News

Police hunt for suspect in child sexual assault case in Surat Thani

6 hours ago
Ukrainian woman vanishes after trashing Phuket condo Phuket News

Ukrainian woman vanishes after trashing Phuket condo

7 hours ago
Man arrested in Songkhla after 11 years evading life sentence Thailand News

Man arrested in Songkhla after 11 years evading life sentence

7 hours ago
Child&#8217;s play turns to ash: Toy factory fire sparks 10 million baht loss Thailand News

Child’s play turns to ash: Toy factory fire sparks 10 million baht loss

7 hours ago
Thai agriculture minister boosts lychee farming in Nakhon Phanom Thailand News

Thai agriculture minister boosts lychee farming in Nakhon Phanom

7 hours ago
Myanmar woman admits to burying newborn in Songkhla Crime News

Myanmar woman admits to burying newborn in Songkhla

7 hours ago
How to hack Thailand&#8217;s May holidays for a 10-day break Thailand News

How to hack Thailand’s May holidays for a 10-day break

7 hours ago
Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed Thailand News

Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed

8 hours ago
Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed Thailand News

Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed

8 hours ago
AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment Thailand News

AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment

8 hours ago
Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute Crime News

Ratchaburi man, 79, shoots son-in-law amid inheritance dispute

8 hours ago
Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure Bangkok News

Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

9 hours ago
Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal Thailand News

Man and homemade boat vanish after crash in Nonthaburi canal

9 hours ago
Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream Thailand News

Thai singer-model stuns fans with steamy shower livestream

9 hours ago
Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use Crime News

Khon Kaen restaurant faces closure over illegal hours and drug use

9 hours ago
Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant Thailand News

Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant

9 hours ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Kok River sparks testing Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai’s Kok River sparks testing

10 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody

10 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
105 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed

Ninja thief with long criminal record arrested while hiding under bed

8 hours ago
Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

Chinese men accuse Thai official of extortion and illegal watch seizure

9 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody

Thai man arrested for murder commits suicide in police custody

10 hours ago
British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

10 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x