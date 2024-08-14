Bangok condo owner’s 120,000 baht bill for trashed rental (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Bangkok condo owner shared his experience after discovering a rented room in a deplorable state, leading to renovation costs exceeding 100,000 baht. The tenant, a PR woman, left the room in such a condition that it appeared someone had died, with black water leaking and a foul smell permeating the space.

Around 2pm yesterday, August 13, the 43 year old condo owner, Payungsak, described his shock to an online news outlet after the condo management informed him of the situation. Initially, he feared a crime had occurred due to the state of the room.

Payungsak has been in the condominium rental business for a long time. The woman rented the condo in Sukhumvit 103 through a housekeeper, signing a one-year lease. Despite the lease ending, she hadn’t communicated whether she intended to renew it. The tenant occasionally paid rent, though payments became increasingly sporadic. Their interactions were limited to rent payment confirmations via LINE.

On June 17, the condominium’s management contacted Payungsak, reporting water seeping from the rented room into the common areas, accompanied by a foul odour. Fearing the worst, he rushed to the condo, discovering water leaking from under the door.

Upon entering, he was appalled by the room’s state and the overpowering stench. The room was littered with trash, clothes, and food scraps. Despite the mess, paths were cleared through the debris suggesting the tenant had been returning to the room.

He found numerous high-value items, including branded goods and an iPhone 15 box, indicating recent use. The scene resembled a party aftermath, with evidence of drinking.

Payungsak contacted the tenant immediately on June 17, asking her to remove her belongings and discuss the damages. She evaded the request, sneaking in five days later to collect some items and then ceased communication.

A month later, in July, after partial renovations, Payungsak assessed the damage at 120,000 baht and informed the tenant. She only offered to pay 15,000 baht, claiming financial hardship due to unemployment, which contradicted her apparent lifestyle of using expensive branded items.

Deciding not to wait for the tenant’s payment, Payungsak funded the repairs himself, fearing further damage if left unattended. The renovation, completed in over two months, finished on Monday, August 12, readying the room for new tenants.

Payungsak, who had never encountered such an incident in his rental business, expressed his shock and concern for the condition of his other rental properties. Typically, he allows tenants their privacy without interference. He has consulted a lawyer to explore legal actions against the tenant, considering the extent of the damages and her refusal to pay.

He shared his story on social media to raise awareness and as a plea for the tenant to take responsibility. Payungsak emphasized the importance of mutual respect between landlords and tenants, urging those renting to be considerate, as such situations cause significant distress and financial burden.

The condo is now fully renovated and clean, with all issues resolved. Payungsak reassured potential tenants and neighbours that the room was safe and there was no crime involved.