Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice

Phuket’s tourist police have detained a 33 year old Russian woman for practising medicine without a licence. She allegedly offered injectable treatments to both Thais and foreigners across Phuket, promoting her services online.

Police Colonel Narapon Wattanakorntawee, commander of the Tourist Police Division 3, instructed investigators to apprehend the Russian national, Viktoriia Freimark. The arrest followed complaints received by Police Lieutenant Pithaya Thepmeuang of the same division, who was tipped off about a Russian national claiming to be a doctor.

Freimark purportedly treated various ailments by administering injections, advertising her services through social media. Interested foreigners would arrange appointments for her treatments.

The investigation team organised a sting operation, where undercover agents contacted a woman named Marina via WhatsApp. Marina claimed to be a doctor capable of treating illnesses. After arranging a meeting for treatment aimed at alleviating symptoms from alcohol consumption, the agents set up an appointment with the Russian woman.

On Thursday, June 12, the operatives met her at a rented room in Phuket City. At around 9pm, the woman arrived and discussed a treatment fee of 6,000 baht, which the agents paid before she began preparing her medical equipment.

The officers then revealed their identities and arrested her. During questioning, Freimark admitted she had been contacted by her Russian friend Marina to provide off-site injection treatments. She clarified that she was not a licensed doctor and did not have permission to sell modern medicines. Freimark acknowledged having administered similar treatments two or three times before, reported KhaoSod.

Police charged the Russian woman with practising medicine without a licence, selling modern medicines without authorisation, manufacturing, selling, or importing modern medicines without permission, and working as a foreigner without a permit. She was handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, along with the confiscated medical items.

In similar news, a fake doctor was arrested at a clinic in Phra Samut Chedi on February 21 while administering injections to a patient.

The raid was led by a 32 year old pharmacist and head of Samut Prakan’s consumer protection and pharmaceutical health group.