Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

Hun Sen accused Thailand of preparing to cut border services, including electricity

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025
184 2 minutes read
Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer
Photo courtesy of The Standard

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has downplayed Cambodia’s threat to stop importing Thai goods amidst escalating border tensions, asserting that Thailand has yet to implement any measures to cut electricity or Internet supplies to its neighbour.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen recently accused Thailand of preparing to cut essential services along the border, which could include halting electricity and Internet connections. However, Paetongtarn was quick to refute the claims, insisting, “There has been no official announcement from our government about cutting electricity or internet services at the border.”

The 38 year old Thai PM explained that any such decision would need prior approval from Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC).

According to the Paetongtarn, the rising tensions were a result of a misunderstanding, likely caused by leaked information that led Cambodia to believe Thailand had already taken action.

“I have spoken with Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to ascertain how this misinformation might have spread,” she added.

Thailand brushes off Cambodia's border threat as tensions simmer | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Paetongtarn’s comments come as the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) is set to meet, with Thailand’s Foreign Ministry confirming its representatives are prepared to approach the issue professionally and in the national interest.

In response to the border dispute, Hun Sen ordered Cambodian authorities to halt the viewing of Thai television dramas and suspend the purchase of Thai Internet services. He also proposed retaliatory measures, including halting Thai product imports and even repatriating Cambodian workers from Thailand.

Related Articles

When asked about direct talks with the Cambodian leadership, Paetongtarn stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would investigate how the information had leaked and promised to clarify the situation through appropriate diplomatic channels. “Every situation requires readiness, but any action must first be cleared by the NSC,” she reiterated.

Thailand brushes off Cambodia's border threat as tensions simmer | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Channel News Asia

As the JBC meeting convenes, the Pheu Thai leader expressed hope for a peaceful resolution.

“On June 14 (today), we will discuss in more detail what steps will be taken. Conversations tend to occur in isolation, but we aim to review the complete picture,” she said.

An official statement will follow after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced the suspension of Internet service imports from Thailand, which could further complicate cross-border relations. Thailand currently supplies electricity to Cambodia via nine transmission points along the border, with electricity exports to Cambodia reaching 602.82 million kilowatt-hours in 2024, reported Bangkok Post.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that Thailand is prepared to suspend services like electricity, water, and Internet if instructed by national security agencies but hopes the situation will not escalate.

“We hope the situation does not escalate further, so both sides can continue to coexist peacefully,” he said.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

9 hours ago
Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre Thailand News

Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre

9 hours ago
Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun Pattaya News

Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

9 hours ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice

10 hours ago
Thailand brushes off Cambodia&#8217;s border threat as tensions simmer Thailand News

Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

10 hours ago
Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears Thailand News

Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears

10 hours ago
Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October Thailand News

Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October

12 hours ago
Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year Business News

Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year

12 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy

12 hours ago
Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown Pattaya News

Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown

13 hours ago
SAO collapse: Final suspect turns himself in for prosecution Bangkok News

SAO collapse: Final suspect turns himself in for prosecution

14 hours ago
Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system Pattaya News

Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system

14 hours ago
Indian man quizzed after bomb scare on Phuket flight Phuket News

Indian man quizzed after bomb scare on Phuket flight

14 hours ago
Let it rain: Heavy downpours to drench Thailand Thailand News

Let it rain: Heavy downpours to drench Thailand

15 hours ago
Thai singer shares connection to Air India crash survivor Thailand News

Thai singer shares connection to Air India crash survivor

1 day ago
Thai government backs new AI law to boost investment Business News

Thai government backs new AI law to boost investment

1 day ago
Presumed dead man found alive after week in mangrove mud Thailand News

Presumed dead man found alive after week in mangrove mud

1 day ago
Koh Tao: Between fact and fear, paradise, tragedy, and the search for clarity Thailand Travel

Koh Tao: Between fact and fear, paradise, tragedy, and the search for clarity

1 day ago
Flying truck wheel strikes car and injures doctor in Udon Thani Thailand News

Flying truck wheel strikes car and injures doctor in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Phuket pushes for gender equality with vibrant pride events Phuket News

Phuket pushes for gender equality with vibrant pride events

1 day ago
Major disruptions as Krungthai, GSB, SCB announce maintenance Business News

Major disruptions as Krungthai, GSB, SCB announce maintenance

1 day ago
How Thailand&#8217;s new traffic fines are playing out? Opinion

How Thailand’s new traffic fines are playing out?

1 day ago
Pattaya launches new emergency medical training initiative Pattaya News

Pattaya launches new emergency medical training initiative

1 day ago
2 fake police officers arrested for extorting Indian man of 5,000 baht Thailand News

2 fake police officers arrested for extorting Indian man of 5,000 baht

1 day ago
New compensation policy for wild elephant attacks in Thailand Thailand News

New compensation policy for wild elephant attacks in Thailand

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025
184 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x