Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has downplayed Cambodia’s threat to stop importing Thai goods amidst escalating border tensions, asserting that Thailand has yet to implement any measures to cut electricity or Internet supplies to its neighbour.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen recently accused Thailand of preparing to cut essential services along the border, which could include halting electricity and Internet connections. However, Paetongtarn was quick to refute the claims, insisting, “There has been no official announcement from our government about cutting electricity or internet services at the border.”

The 38 year old Thai PM explained that any such decision would need prior approval from Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC).

According to the Paetongtarn, the rising tensions were a result of a misunderstanding, likely caused by leaked information that led Cambodia to believe Thailand had already taken action.

“I have spoken with Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to ascertain how this misinformation might have spread,” she added.

Paetongtarn’s comments come as the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) is set to meet, with Thailand’s Foreign Ministry confirming its representatives are prepared to approach the issue professionally and in the national interest.

In response to the border dispute, Hun Sen ordered Cambodian authorities to halt the viewing of Thai television dramas and suspend the purchase of Thai Internet services. He also proposed retaliatory measures, including halting Thai product imports and even repatriating Cambodian workers from Thailand.

When asked about direct talks with the Cambodian leadership, Paetongtarn stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would investigate how the information had leaked and promised to clarify the situation through appropriate diplomatic channels. “Every situation requires readiness, but any action must first be cleared by the NSC,” she reiterated.

As the JBC meeting convenes, the Pheu Thai leader expressed hope for a peaceful resolution.

“On June 14 (today), we will discuss in more detail what steps will be taken. Conversations tend to occur in isolation, but we aim to review the complete picture,” she said.

An official statement will follow after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced the suspension of Internet service imports from Thailand, which could further complicate cross-border relations. Thailand currently supplies electricity to Cambodia via nine transmission points along the border, with electricity exports to Cambodia reaching 602.82 million kilowatt-hours in 2024, reported Bangkok Post.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that Thailand is prepared to suspend services like electricity, water, and Internet if instructed by national security agencies but hopes the situation will not escalate.

“We hope the situation does not escalate further, so both sides can continue to coexist peacefully,” he said.