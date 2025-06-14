Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

A 47 year old man has been arrested in Pattaya today following a swift investigation into a daring gold robbery in Lamphun province.

The heist, which saw a suspect steal two gold necklaces worth over 500,000 baht, was solved thanks to the tireless efforts of Chon Buri Provincial Police.

“The suspect was tracked down to a shopping mall in Central Pattaya,” said a police spokesperson, confirming the arrest. Prakorn was apprehended after a tip-off led officers to his location, following the robbery on Saturday, June 7.

The robbery took place at Yaowarat Gold Shop in Pa Sang district, Lamphun province. A lone assailant, later identified as Prakorn Samnuk, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, jeans, a black cap, and a face mask, stormed into the shop and snatched two 5-baht gold necklaces, making off on a black Yamaha Mio motorcycle. The entire crime lasted less than five minutes.

After receiving a tip-off, the Chon Buri Provincial Police, led by Police Colonel Phasakorn Paichit and Police Major Pheerawat Wongthong, traced Prakorn to Pattaya based on an arrest warrant issued by Lamphun Provincial Court. When detained, he was found in possession of 415,072 baht in cash and two mobile phones, which were seized as evidence.

During questioning, Prakorn confessed to the robbery and explained his motive: funding an online gambling addiction that had left him in a dire financial situation. He admitted to selling the stolen gold at a shop in Pattaya. Initially planning to flee the country, Prakorn was apprehended before he could escape, reported The Pattaya News.

“Prakorn’s actions were driven by financial desperation,” police revealed. “He had hoped to flee the country, but thanks to the quick response of our officers, we were able to apprehend him before he could go anywhere.”

Prakorn is now detained at Pattaya City Police Station, where he will remain pending his transfer to Lamphun police for further legal proceedings. The cash and mobile phones found on him will serve as key evidence in the ongoing case.