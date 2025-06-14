Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

The suspect stole two gold necklaces and fled on a motorcycle

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 day agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025
316 1 minute read
Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 47 year old man has been arrested in Pattaya today following a swift investigation into a daring gold robbery in Lamphun province.

The heist, which saw a suspect steal two gold necklaces worth over 500,000 baht, was solved thanks to the tireless efforts of Chon Buri Provincial Police.

“The suspect was tracked down to a shopping mall in Central Pattaya,” said a police spokesperson, confirming the arrest. Prakorn was apprehended after a tip-off led officers to his location, following the robbery on Saturday, June 7.

The robbery took place at Yaowarat Gold Shop in Pa Sang district, Lamphun province. A lone assailant, later identified as Prakorn Samnuk, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, jeans, a black cap, and a face mask, stormed into the shop and snatched two 5-baht gold necklaces, making off on a black Yamaha Mio motorcycle. The entire crime lasted less than five minutes.

After receiving a tip-off, the Chon Buri Provincial Police, led by Police Colonel Phasakorn Paichit and Police Major Pheerawat Wongthong, traced Prakorn to Pattaya based on an arrest warrant issued by Lamphun Provincial Court. When detained, he was found in possession of 415,072 baht in cash and two mobile phones, which were seized as evidence.

Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun | News by Thaiger

During questioning, Prakorn confessed to the robbery and explained his motive: funding an online gambling addiction that had left him in a dire financial situation. He admitted to selling the stolen gold at a shop in Pattaya. Initially planning to flee the country, Prakorn was apprehended before he could escape, reported The Pattaya News.

Related Articles

“Prakorn’s actions were driven by financial desperation,” police revealed. “He had hoped to flee the country, but thanks to the quick response of our officers, we were able to apprehend him before he could go anywhere.”

Prakorn is now detained at Pattaya City Police Station, where he will remain pending his transfer to Lamphun police for further legal proceedings. The cash and mobile phones found on him will serve as key evidence in the ongoing case.

Latest Thailand News
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow Pattaya News

Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

5 hours ago
Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring Crime News

Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring

5 hours ago
Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel

6 hours ago
Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured Crime News

Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured

7 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women Crime News

Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women

8 hours ago
Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla Crime News

Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla

8 hours ago
Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom Crime News

Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom

8 hours ago
Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft Crime News

Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft

8 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint

8 hours ago
Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall Road deaths

Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall

9 hours ago
Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit Thailand News

Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit

9 hours ago
Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers Thailand News

Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers

9 hours ago
Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three Bangkok News

Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three

9 hours ago
Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five South Thailand News

Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five

9 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand

10 hours ago
Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

1 day ago
Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre Thailand News

Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre

1 day ago
Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun Pattaya News

Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

1 day ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice

1 day ago
Thailand brushes off Cambodia&#8217;s border threat as tensions simmer Thailand News

Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

1 day ago
Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears Thailand News

Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears

1 day ago
Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October Thailand News

Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October

1 day ago
Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year Business News

Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy

1 day ago
Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown Pattaya News

Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 day agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025
316 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x