Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

Phuket is set to make history on January 22 next year, as the island hosts a dazzling event to mark the first day of legal same-sex marriages in Thailand. Held at Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong, the celebration promises to be a landmark moment for equality and love in the country.

Dubbed DOPA Day One: Equality Rings in 878 Districts, the event launches a nationwide campaign championing inclusivity in civil services under the banner Embracing Equality: Love Wins in 878 Districts.

Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer Thiraphong Chuaychu announced, “The legislation emphasises equality in civil services, and the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) has designated Kathu district in Phuket as a pilot area to implement the project.”

This historic moment stems from the Civil and Commercial Code Amendment Act (No. 24) 2024, published in the Government Gazette on September 24, and set to take effect on the auspicious day of January 22, 2025.

The event kicks off with a pre-opening ceremony from 8am to 10am, followed by the official opening ceremony from 10am to 11am, featuring Ministry of Interior officials and symbolic on-stage marriage registrations for three to five same-sex couples, reported The Phuket News.

A media session, including press conferences and interviews, will run from 11am to 11.30am.

Couples wishing to join the celebrations can register between January 6 and 15. Enquiries can be directed to the Phuket Provincial Registration Office or Kathu District Office through their official Facebook pages.

“This initiative reflects Phuket’s commitment to fostering equality and inclusivity in public services while celebrating love and diversity across the nation.”

UPDATE: Thailand’s big love leap: Same-sex couples to wed starting January

Thailand is rolling out the rainbow carpet as the Marriage Equality Bill is set to become law on January 22, making the nation a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ rights in Asia.

Following its royal endorsement by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and publication in the Royal Gazette on September 24, the countdown to this historic milestone has officially begun. Thailand joins Taiwan and Nepal as the only Asian countries or territories to recognise same-sex marriage.

In preparation for this groundbreaking change, government agencies, civil sectors, and LGBTQ+ advocates are pulling out all the stops. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in collaboration with various ministries and Bangkok Pride, hosted Marriage Equality Day yesterday, December 2, to showcase progress. Kannapong Pipatmontrikul, General Registration Office chief, confirmed that systems are being revamped to accommodate same-sex couples. A committee has been formed to adjust the marriage registration system and amend regulations. Outdated terms like “husband and wife” are being swapped for gender-neutral alternatives like “married couples.” A trial run will ensure the system’s readiness, and staff will undergo retraining. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to marry, though those under 20 will still need parental consent. Beyond marriage registrations, the Justice Ministry is reviewing laws to ensure equal rights for same-sex couples, including surrogacy, nationality, and gender recognition, reported Bangkok Post. Kerdchoke Kasemwongjit, Justice Ministry Inspector-General, reassured that legislative amendments are in progress. “We aim to guarantee same-sex couples the same family rights as heterosexual couples.” ORIGINAL STORY: Marriage Equality Bill set for January enactment in Thailand Civil society groups are eagerly anticipating the Marriage Equality Bill’s announcement in the Royal Gazette by October 2, with enforcement expected to commence in January next year. Waaddao Anne Chumaporn, founder of Bangkok Pride, shared that the bill passed the Senate on June 18 this year, and former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin submitted it for His Majesty the King’s endorsement on July 4. The bill requires royal endorsement and must be announced in the Royal Gazette within 90 days. Waaddao hopes for an October 2 announcement, which would lead to the law being enacted around early January next year. Waaddao explained that if the bill fails to receive royal endorsement within the stipulated timeframe—a rare occurrence—it will be returned to Parliament. In this case, a two-thirds majority of Parliament members would need to reapprove it before the premier can resubmit it for royal endorsement. The Bangkok Pride founder also noted that if the bill does not receive royal endorsement within 30 days, the government has the authority to announce the enforcement of the law under Section 146 of the charter. This scenario would result in the bill becoming active after January 30, 2025. “We really hope the law will be in use soon.” Waaddao made these comments at the From Being Ready to Get Married to the Day We Equally Get Married event held at the Bangkok Arts and Cultural Centre. Same-sex marriage legalisation Vitit Muntarbhorn, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, highlighted that once enforced, Thailand will join Taiwan and Nepal as the only Asian nations with laws ensuring the legal marriage status of same-sex couples. “The Marriage Equality Bill will be one of the most gender-inclusive bills as it will amend around 60 to 70 sections in the Civil and Commercial Codes.” Vitit, who is also the first UN Independent Expert on Protection against Violence and Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, underscored the need to amend approximately 50 other laws, including the Surrogacy Bill, Gender Recognition Bill, employment-related bills, and welfare-related bills, to ensure equal and inclusive legal protections for LGBTQ+ communities in Thailand. “These laws are crucial as they include the rights that LGBTQ+ deserve as human beings. At the same time, many of these current bills are sexist and marginalise LGBTQ+ people.” Vitit emphasised that other sectors, particularly the business sector, can significantly contribute to a gender-inclusive society even before the law is in place. Many businesses are already demonstrating their support through workplace policies and benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and customers, reported Bangkok Post. “An anti-discrimination mentality is of high value to create an inclusive society.”