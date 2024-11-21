Interior ministry allocates 56 million baht for Surat Thani marshland

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior approved a budget of over 56 million baht for the fiscal year 2025 to develop the Khlong Khwai marshland, aiming to create a new green space for the people of Surat Thani province.

Kanisini Opasrangsank, a Member of Parliament for Constituency 1 in Surat Thani and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Thai Nation Party, along with Prasert Bunprasop, the Mayor of Surat Thani Municipality, recently visited the site to assess the progress of the project.

The development is located along Chonlakit Road in Bang Kung subdistrict, Mueang Surat Thani district, and is intended to benefit the local community.

Kanisini expressed gratitude to the Minister of the Interior for recognising the needs and challenges faced by the residents in the area. She highlighted the importance of transforming the marshland into a public park, providing a recreational area for the people of Surat Thani. The project demonstrates significant progress, she noted.

“The allocation of the 56,983,800 baht budget for the fiscal year 2025 from the Ministry of Interior marks a crucial step in addressing the community’s needs and enhancing public spaces.”

The project involves dredging and developing the Khlong Khwai marshland, with the intent to create a water retention area in the region known as Suan Luang Rama IX. The development covers approximately 40 rai, with a depth of around 3 metres, capable of storing about 200,000 cubic metres of water.

This initiative will also include the construction of a 15-metre-wide earthen embankment surrounding the area, stretching around 1,500 metres in total length.

The infrastructure plan includes walking and cycling paths, making it a valuable freshwater reservoir to be utilised during the dry season. This development not only aims to provide a public recreational space but also serves a critical role in water management for the community, addressing both leisure and practical needs, said Surat Thani Mayor Prasert Bunprasop.

“The Khlong Khwai development project is a testament to our commitment to improving the quality of life for our residents. By creating a multifunctional space, we are addressing both environmental and recreational needs.”

The initiative is poised to become a vital asset for Surat Thani, providing a scenic and functional area for residents to enjoy. This project is part of a broader strategy to improve urban living conditions and promote sustainable environmental practices, reported KhaoSod.

