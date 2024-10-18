Knife-wielding man shot during Kathu standoff

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A violent confrontation in Kathu escalated dramatically last night, October 17, when police were forced to shoot a 28 year old Thai man after a taser failed to stop his knife-wielding rampage.

Naruphan Sosaphan, reportedly in a delirious state, charged at officers with a blade after they responded to calls about his erratic behaviour. The chaotic scene unfolded around 10pm when a neighbour alerted the police to the man’s dangerous actions inside a home in Village 1, Kathu district.

Advertisements

Arriving with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation, the police attempted to calm the situation. Armed with shields and other defensive equipment, officers were met with Naruphan’s violent resistance. Despite their efforts to negotiate, the young man refused to cooperate, repeatedly waving his knife at officers.

As the clock approached midnight, officers deployed a taser in an attempt to subdue him, but Naruphan only grew more aggressive, charging at the officers once again. In a final bid to prevent further harm, one officer fired a shot, hitting him in the thigh.

Naruphan was swiftly arrested and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment. Shockingly, further investigations revealed his violent past. In 2015, he was convicted of killing his grandmother in an assault and had only been released from prison two months ago.

Naruphan’s mother, Sudjai Sosaphan, confirmed her son’s troubled history. Police continue to investigate the incident, while Naruphan remains under guard at the hospital.

Police are now reviewing whether his previous convictions and recent release could have been warning signs for this latest violent outburst, reported Phuket News.

Advertisements

In related news, Patong’s popular Bangla Road turned into a crime scene early morning on Wednesday, October 16, as police launched a manhunt for a gang behind a brutal knife attack.

Chaos erupted in Soi Sea Dragon when a 33 year old man was chased down and stabbed by a group of unidentified assailants. Two brave bystanders, who stepped in to help, ended up injuring themselves.