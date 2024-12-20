Buon Natale: Italasia opens its latest branch in One Bangkok

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: 16:59, 20 December 2024| Updated: 16:59, 20 December 2024
Italasia storefront in One Bangkok

Italasia, a longstanding and reputable importer of Italian products, led by Managing Director Chakrit Benedetti and Fa Benedetti, executive management and hospitality director of Italasia Group, hosted the grand opening party to celebrate the official unveiling of Italasia One Bangkok.

Fa Benedetti (left) and Max Benedetti (right) | Photo courtesy of Italasia
This is the 36th branch located in a new global landmark in the heart of the city at One Bangkok. The event was attended yesterday, December 19, at Italasia One Bangkok by many guests of honour and celebrities such as:

  • Vichada Poolphol
  • Nishsha Boonyagorn
  • Maruwut Buranasilpin
  • Atita Sutadarat
  • Janenipa Sriwilairit
  • Phakyada Chutidanaikul
  • Thitipong Lorprasert
  • Chanya Thanaphencharti
  • Kingkan Salakonthanavat
  • Wimonlak Jongratanameteekul
  • Benjapron Tanpisaipaisid
The guests of honour and the celbreties that attended | Photo courtesy of Italasia One Bangkok
The showroom is situated on the B1 floor and spans over 70 square metres. The design concept of this latest branch is inspired by the charm of Rama IV Road in the past which was called Thanon Trong back in the past, reflecting the perfect blend of urban lifestyle and people’s life from past to present.

The showroom’s simplistic design evokes a feeling of nostalgia and happiness. The interior is accented with warm colours inviting visitors to soak up the relaxing atmosphere while browsing a wide range of top-notch products from around the world.

Guests were encouraged to draw on their glasses that they brought home
Moreover, Italasia One Bangkok branch focuses especially on the Grab & Go concept, suitable for modern-day consumers and urban lifestyles, including office workers and tourists who look for something quick, easily accessible, and convenient.

The One Bangkok branch packs a complete array of premium imported products from wine, alcohol, sake, chuhai, soju and other beverages from Italy, France, Spain, Australia, and Chile, to nonalcoholic beverages such as MONIN and illy coffee.

illy coffee products
Besides drinks, the store features tableware brands such as Alessi, Luzerne, Wedgwood, WMF, Cutipol, Chilewich, as well as Schott Zwiesel, the famous crystal glassware brand from Germany and maker of the best-selling wine glasses in Italasia.

Italasia One Bangkok is located on the B1 floor, Parade Zone, One Bangkok. Opens daily from 10am to 10pm. For more information, you can contact their telephone number at 094-435-6297.

Press Release

