Rabies scare in Bangkok: Residents warned to avoid Soi Onnut 86

Published: 16:51, 29 November 2024
265 2 minutes read


Bangkokians have been put on high alert after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) confirmed a rabies outbreak near a garbage treatment centre in Soi Onnut 86, Prawet district. Stray dogs in the area have tested positive for the deadly virus, sparking swift action from health officials.

In a Facebook post today, November 29, the BMA Health Department revealed it had teamed up with the Department of Livestock Development to contain the outbreak. Vaccination efforts have been ramped up within a 5-kilometre radius of the hotspot. So far, 728 residents, 104 pets, and dozens of strays across Prawet, Saphan Sung, Suan Luang, and even Bang Phli in neighbouring Samut Prakan have received rabies vaccines.

Fifty-one stray dogs have been captured and quarantined for observation. Pet owners have been urged to keep animals indoors, ensure they are vaccinated, and monitor them for symptoms such as aggression, foaming at the mouth, or locked jaws.

The Health Department advises, “Call the 1555 hotline immediately if your pet shows unusual behaviour.”

Free rabies vaccinations are available at Public Health Service Centres No. 22 and 57 on weekdays from 8am to noon. Residents can contact the centres at 02-349-1816 or 02-396-1866 for more information.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. The virus, typically spread through dog bites, contributes to 99% of human rabies cases worldwide, reported The Nation.

“Vaccinating dogs and avoiding bites are the best ways to prevent infection.”

Authorities are calling for vigilance to curb further transmission. As the BMA Health Department puts it, “Prevention is the only cure.”

Stay clear of Soi Onnut 86 until the situation stabilises.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bangkok issues rabies alert after infected animals found

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued a warning to residents in Bangkok and Samut Prakan to remain vigilant after rabies-infected animals were discovered at the On Nut 86 waste disposal centre in Prawet district, Bangkok.

Rabies continues to be a significant concern for both animals and humans, posing life-threatening risks if contracted.

The warning extends to those residing within a 5-kilometre radius, including residents in Saphan Sung, Dok Mai, Pattanakarn in Suan Luang district of Bangkok, and Racha Thewa in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan.

The BMA is urging people to avoid contact with stray animals in the affected areas. In the instance of a bite or contact with an animal suspected of having rabies, it is crucial to wash the wound with soap and promptly seek medical assistance for rabies vaccination. Immediate action is essential in preventing the progression of this fatal disease.

The warning is particularly pertinent as rabies symptoms in animals can be easily overlooked. Infected animals may display unusual behaviours such as agitation and aggression, often culminating in fatality. Consequently, residents are advised to remain cautious and report any suspicious animal behaviour.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Prawet Dog Control and Shelter Group at the provided numbers if they encounter any animals showing signs of rabies. The contact numbers are 02-328-7460 and 02-328-7355. Prompt reporting will aid in the swift containment of the disease, protecting both humans and other animals in the vicinity, reported KhaoSod.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease, primarily transmitted through the bites of infected animals. However, once symptoms appear, it becomes almost invariably fatal, underscoring the importance of immediate post-bite medical intervention.

Vaccination remains the most effective method of preventing rabies in both humans and animals.

Maintaining awareness and taking preventive action can significantly reduce the risk of rabies transmission. Regular vaccination of pets, avoiding contact with stray animals, and reporting any suspicious behaviour are essential steps in ensuring community safety.

