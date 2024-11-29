Rabies scare in Bangkok: Residents warned to avoid Soi Onnut 86

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Bangkokians have been put on high alert after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) confirmed a rabies outbreak near a garbage treatment centre in Soi Onnut 86, Prawet district. Stray dogs in the area have tested positive for the deadly virus, sparking swift action from health officials.

In a Facebook post today, November 29, the BMA Health Department revealed it had teamed up with the Department of Livestock Development to contain the outbreak. Vaccination efforts have been ramped up within a 5-kilometre radius of the hotspot. So far, 728 residents, 104 pets, and dozens of strays across Prawet, Saphan Sung, Suan Luang, and even Bang Phli in neighbouring Samut Prakan have received rabies vaccines.

Fifty-one stray dogs have been captured and quarantined for observation. Pet owners have been urged to keep animals indoors, ensure they are vaccinated, and monitor them for symptoms such as aggression, foaming at the mouth, or locked jaws.

The Health Department advises, “Call the 1555 hotline immediately if your pet shows unusual behaviour.”

Free rabies vaccinations are available at Public Health Service Centres No. 22 and 57 on weekdays from 8am to noon. Residents can contact the centres at 02-349-1816 or 02-396-1866 for more information.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. The virus, typically spread through dog bites, contributes to 99% of human rabies cases worldwide, reported The Nation.

“Vaccinating dogs and avoiding bites are the best ways to prevent infection.”

Authorities are calling for vigilance to curb further transmission. As the BMA Health Department puts it, “Prevention is the only cure.”

Stay clear of Soi Onnut 86 until the situation stabilises.

