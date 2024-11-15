Thailand’s Marriage Equality Bill to boost GDP and tourism

Photo courtesy of South China Morning Post

Thailand’s historic decision to legalise same-sex marriage, starting January 2025, is set to supercharge its tourism industry, drawing in millions of visitors and billions in revenue. According to a new study by digital travel platform Agoda, this legislative move is projected to bring in 4 million additional international visitors each year, driving up tourism revenues by an impressive US$2 billion (around 69 billion baht) annually.

The report, titled The Economic Impact of Marriage Equality on Thailand’s Tourism Industry, highlights Thailand’s unique position as the first Southeast Asian country to adopt marriage equality and only the third in Asia after Taiwan and Nepal. This bold move positions Thailand as a premier destination for LGBTQIA+ travellers, tapping into the global rainbow tourism market, which is valued at over US$200 billion per year.

Economic forecasts predict that this influx will yield far-reaching benefits. Within two years, it’s estimated the legislation will:

Boost tourism revenues by nearly US$2 billion annually, channelled into accommodations, dining, retail and more.

Support 152,000 full-time jobs, with 76,000 directly in tourism and an additional 76,000 across the wider economy.

Lift Thailand’s GDP by an estimated 0.3%.

The Marriage Equality Bill is expected to cement Thailand’s status as a safe and inclusive destination. Henry Koh of ILGA Asia underscored this point.

“For LGBTQIA+ travellers, safety is paramount, and Thailand’s inclusive stance makes it an ideal destination.”

Pitichoke Chulapamornsri, Senior Director at Agoda, added that the report shows how inclusivity drives growth, noting the potential for Thailand to even host global events like World Pride.

Waaddao Chumaporn, President of Naruemit Pride, echoed the sentiment.

“Thailand’s leadership in equality and human dignity will inspire deeper trust and attract more visitors.”

With LGBTQIA+ rights expanding in Thailand, the country stands ready to welcome couples and tourists seeking a safe, supportive, and celebratory environment, reported The Nation.