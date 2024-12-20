PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

Published: 16:47, 20 December 2024
PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll
Move over, rivals! Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has stormed ahead in the political popularity race, clinching the top spot in a nationwide survey that crowned her Politician of the Year 2024.

The North Bangkok Poll, conducted by North Bangkok University between December 10 and 15, asked 1,500 respondents from across Thailand a simple but telling question: “Who do you think deserves to be honoured as the Politician of the Year 2024?” The results were announced today by Associate Professor Sanit Sirivisithkul, head of the university’s Public Opinion Survey Centre.

PM Paetongtarn left her competition in the dust with an impressive 15.4% of the vote, showcasing her broad appeal and strong public support. Trailing behind was Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai with 7.8%, and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit at 7.5%. The rest of the list featured familiar faces such as People’s Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul (7.3%) and Bangkok MP Rukchanok Srinork (6.8%), but none came close to Paetongtarn’s landslide.

The survey highlighted the public’s admiration for the Thai premier’s leadership during a challenging year.

“Her policies and charisma have clearly resonated with voters,” remarked Sanit, adding that the poll reflects “a clear signal of who the public feels has truly delivered.”

Other notable names in the rankings include Rangsiman Rome (5.3%), Anutin Charnvirakul (4.1%), and veteran politician Prawit Wongsuwan, whose 1.3% suggested a significant dip in his influence, reported The Nation.

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll | News by Thaiger
Last year, former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat clinched the coveted title of Politician of the Year in a high-octane survey conducted by Isaan Poll. The political battleground witnessed Pita soaring ahead with a formidable 34% support from the 2,156 respondents aged 18 years or more across the 20 provinces of the Northeast.

In related news, the 38 year old Pheu Thai Party leader has been named among Forbes Magazine’s 100 World’s Most Powerful Women 2024, securing the 29th position globally and ranking third in Asia.

This prestigious recognition places her among influential figures such as Sandy Ran Xu, CEO of China’s JD.com, and Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, who hold the 27th and 28th positions, respectively.

