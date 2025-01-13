Polish man vanishes with valuables after sex with Phuket woman

Polish man vanishes with valuables after sex with Phuket woman
Photo by William Cho via Flickr

A Thai woman issued a warning to others after losing cash and valuables following a sexual encounter with a Polish man in Phuket. The victim shared her story with the Phuket Times yesterday, December 12.

She expressed her interest in foreign men and cautioned other Thai women with similar preferences to be wary of deceitful foreigners. She did not disclose when or where the incident occurred.

The woman explained that she met the Polish man at a nightclub. They talked and later visited other bars together before agreeing to spend the night at a hotel.

The victim stated that she fell asleep after having sex and woke up to find the Polish man gone. Along with the man, her cash and valuables had also disappeared. However, she chose not to disclose the amount of her losses to the media.

Netizens voiced concerns over the increasing number of foreign criminals in Phuket, calling on local police and politicians to address the issue for the safety of both residents and tourists.

Thai woman loses to Polish at Phuket hotel
Photo by Enes Evren via Canva

Others made offensive comments about the woman, accusing her of seeking a better life by pursuing a foreign boyfriend or husband without taking the time to build a proper relationship.

“Free sex with extra money for the foreigner.”

“You deserve it. You wished to rip him off but ended up becoming the victim yourself.”

“It’s time for Thai nationals to be ripped off by foreigners.”

“You sleep first, you lose.”

The woman did not confirm whether she reported the theft to the police.

Thai woman lose valuables and cash to Polish man
Photo by William Cho via Flickr

In a related case involved with foreign criminals reported in December last year, a Dutch tourist was wanted for evading bills and stealing keys at multiple hotels in Phuket. His identity was captured on hotel security cameras, but he remains at large to this day.

Another case of theft involving a foreigner was reported in November last year, when a foreign tenant disappeared from a Thai singer’s rental property without paying rent for several months. He also stole furniture, antiques, and other valuables from the accommodation.

In October last year, Phuket saw two other foreign thieves who stole cannabis from multiple shops across the province. One of the shop owners tracked them down and, in anger, physically assaulted them at their accommodation before handing them over to the police.

