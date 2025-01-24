Thailand video news | Escaped elephant sparks chaos, Charity event in Phnom Penh turns deadly

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you a range of compelling stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. From an escaped elephant causing chaos in Phuket to a crackdown on open burning aimed at combating PM2.5 pollution, the team dives into key local issues. They also explore regional highlights, including Indonesia’s deadly floods and Singapore’s PM warning of the global risks of U.S.-China tensions. Other notable stories feature a Thai man’s plea for justice after a stolen motorcycle, a drug raid on ketamine-laced e-cigarettes, and a foreigner caught selling illicit psilocybin mushrooms. Tune in for all this and more.

This morning, an escaped elephant roamed the streets of Cherng Talay, Phuket, causing minor damage and distress. The incident began around 10 a.m. when the elephant fled its camp, tangled in scaffolding, and headed toward a local school. Panic peaked as it entered the school grounds before wading into a nearby canal. Police, locals, and the mahout worked together to safely recapture the agitated animal, returning it to Elephant Care Park. The camp manager cited a car horn as the trigger for the escape. Despite the disruption, swift action ensured no injuries and minimal damage.

Thanathat Sisarikorn, a 32-year-old man with a disability, had his motorcycle stolen by a woman he met online in Nonthaburi. The woman, Jee, reconnected with him after previously distancing herself and visited his apartment on January 20. While Thanathat showered, Jee fled with his motorcycle, a black Honda PCX worth over 100,000 baht. She later blocked him on Facebook. Thanathat filed a police report and shared his story online, appealing for help in recovering the vehicle. Reports suggest Jee has a history of theft, prompting calls for swift police action.

Police raided a luxury condo in Bangkok’s Thon Buri area on January 21, arresting a Thai couple, Pond and Film, for producing and distributing “Pod K,” a ketamine-laced e-cigarette popular among teenagers. The couple used Line messaging and app-based delivery services to sell the flavoured devices, priced at 1,300–1,500 baht. Authorities seized ketamine-laced e-liquids, methamphetamine, ecstasy, drug-infused drinks, and other illegal substances. The suspects face charges for manufacturing and possessing narcotics, carrying potential penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines up to 2 million baht. Police are investigating potential accomplices in the operation.

A dispute over a stolen beach mat escalated into violence on Pattaya Beach early on January 22, leaving 59-year-old vendor Suphanee injured. She confronted a fellow vendor, accusing him of stealing her marked mat, which had its identification erased. The accused, reportedly drunk, punched her in the face, leaving her with a bruised forehead. Witnesses confirmed prior tensions between the vendors, who compete for business on the busy beach. The suspect admitted to the assault, citing frustration over the accusation. Police are investigating, with potential charges of assault and theft.

Thailand’s Interior Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has directed provincial governors and district officers nationwide to enforce strict measures against open burning to tackle rising PM2.5 pollution. Offenders will face legal action. Secretary Traisulee Traisoranakul reported on January 22, 2025, that worsening air quality due to weather conditions is impacting public health. Anutin emphasised preventing agricultural and waste burning, which are major contributors to toxic dust, and urged collaboration among authorities to educate the public. The directive includes increased inspections and strict enforcement of penalties to reduce pollution, addressing the health risks posed by the persistent PM2.5 crisis.

A 59-year-old foreign national was arrested in Chiang Mai for selling psilocybin mushrooms mixed with honey to tourists. The suspect, reportedly married to a Thai woman, operated from an unregistered shop on Ratchawithi Road in the Sriphum district. On January 22, Anti-Drug Unit officers, following an investigation, raided the premises and seized 15 bottles of the illicit substance. The man was charged with illegal possession of a Type 5 narcotic under Thai drug laws. This arrest highlights authorities’ continued efforts to combat drug-related crimes in the country. Legal proceedings are underway.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong cautioned against a forced alignment with the U.S. or China, warning that such polarisation could lead to a “third world war.” Speaking at the National University of Singapore, Wong highlighted the dangers of missteps in areas like the South China Sea or Taiwan Strait, stressing the importance of nonalignment for Southeast Asian countries like Singapore. While Wong doubted the likelihood of a full U.S.-China split, he noted the mutual economic reliance, emphasising the potential harm to the U.S. economy if it severed ties with China. His remarks come as Trump suggests new tariffs on Chinese goods, renewing trade tensions. Beijing reaffirmed its stance against trade wars, underscoring their mutual economic interdependence.

Flooding and landslides in Indonesia’s Central Java province have killed 21 people, with rescuers recovering four more bodies as operations resumed. Torrential rains caused rivers to overflow, damaging nine villages and burying homes under mud and debris. The disaster destroyed 25 houses, three bridges, and a dam in Pekalongan city, displacing nearly 300 people. Rescuers continue searching for five missing individuals amid the devastation, which included the tragic loss of a five-month-old baby. Heavy rains from October to March often lead to such disasters in Indonesia, where many live in flood-prone or mountainous regions.

A charity event at tycoon Sok Kong’s villa in Phnom Penh ended in tragedy on January 23, 2025, when overcrowding caused chaos, leaving four older people dead and five others injured. Crowds had gathered to receive red envelopes containing 40,000 riel and 2 kilograms of rice, but the swelling numbers led to suffocation and fainting incidents. Emergency teams, led by Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng and Deputy Governor Sok Penhvuth, responded swiftly, transporting victims to hospitals. Despite efforts, two died at Calmette Hospital and two at Ang Duong Hospital. Authorities and Sok Kong provided financial aid to victims’ families, offering 15 million riel per deceased and 4 million riel per injured person.

Filipino-American gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar, 18, announced a leave of absence from Stanford to focus on recovering from an eating disorder. A member of Team Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ruivivar shared her struggles had impacted her gymnastics training and academic life, prompting her decision to redshirt the NCAA season and step away during Stanford’s winter quarter. In a heartfelt statement, she emphasized the importance of transparency to reduce shame and support others facing similar challenges, saying, “You are not alone.” Ruivivar, the youngest member of the Philippines’ Olympic delegation, aims to return to school and training by the spring quarter.