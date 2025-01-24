Bangkok hospital confirms no elderly death in foreign man rampage

Petch Petpailin

Photo via Facebook/ หมอบ่น AggressiveDoctor

A hospital in Bangkok confirmed that no elderly patient deaths were reported following a rampage caused by a foreign man on Wednesday, January 22. The identity of the foreigner remains under investigation.

A video showing a foreign man going on a rampage at what was later confirmed to be Sirindhorn Hospital in Bangkok was shared on the Facebook page AggressiveDoctor. The suspect was seen randomly attacking people in the intensive care unit (ICU), causing fear and panic among patients.

Some netizens claimed that an elderly woman in the ICU later died of shock, prompting public pressure on the hospital and relevant authorities to provide more details about the incident.

The Director of Sirindhorn Hospital, Adisorn Wittangkun, stated at a press conference yesterday, January 23, that the unconscious foreign man had been transported to the hospital by Bangkok Emergency Medical Centre officers.

The medical team conducted a blood test and found that he had an excessive number of white blood cells, putting him at risk of infection. He was therefore admitted to the ICU to rest. However, upon regaining consciousness, the man attacked two medical staff members and one patient’s relative.

Foreigner rampage hospital Bangkok
Photo via Channel 7

The hospital director insisted that the hospital’s security team managed to bring the situation under control and subdue the foreign man.

He also clarified that the elderly woman in the ICU did not die of shock, as was rumoured. She received treatment and has since returned home. No fatalities were reported in connection with the incident.

Thai PBS reported that the foreign man was transferred to Udomsuk Police Station. Police were unable to locate his immigration records and suspect that he entered Thailand illegally.

Foreign man rampag hospital
Photo via Channel 7

The foreign man is facing three charges including:

  • Section 295 of the Criminal Law: Physically assaulting another person and causing mental or physical injury. The penalty is up to two years imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 81 of the Immigration Act: Entering or staying in the Kingdom of Thailand without permission or with expired permission. The penalty is imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
  • Section 397 of the Criminal Law: Bullying, oppressing, threatening, causing embarrassment, and causing annoyance to another person. The penalty is a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

ORIGINAL STORY: Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead

A foreign man went on a rampage at a hospital in Bangkok, attacking medical workers and patients’ relatives, allegedly causing an elderly patient to die of shock.

The Facebook page AggressiveDoctor shared security camera footage of the assault yesterday, January 22, with a caption that read…

“Intentionally attacks medical workers, even if they are female. Should he have been shot immediately? This foreign man lost consciousness and was admitted to a hospital before waking up and going on a rampage in a hospital in Bangkok.”

In the video, the foreign man, dressed in a black T-shirt, was seen getting up from a hospital bed. He looked around before approaching a female medical worker dressed in black and immediately attacking her.

Another member of the medical staff, wearing a white shirt, intervened to protect the female victim. The foreigner then shifted his focus to the male staff member and repeatedly kicked and punched him.

A woman standing next to the hospital bed of her elderly family member was also assaulted by the foreigner until she collapsed to the ground. Other patients and their families were left in shock.

Foreign man rampage in Bangkok hospital
Photo via Facebook/ หมอบ่น AggressiveDoctor

One Thai man commented that the foreigner had been found unconscious on the roadside near Soi Krung Thep Kritha 8 in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district. Rescuers transferred him to Sirindhorn Hospital, where the incident occurred.

The commenter added that the foreign man had no identification documents and remained unconscious until he arrived at the hospital. The motive for his attack and the cause of his initial unconsciousness remains unknown.

Foreign man rampage at hospital leading to one death
Photo via Facebook/ หมอบ่น AggressiveDoctor

One netizen claimed that the elderly woman who witnessed the attack died of shock. However, the information has not yet been confirmed by medical personnel or relevant officials.

In a related incident, 26 year old Thai man Apichai was shot and killed by Mueang Surin Police Station officers at Surin Hospital after he went on a rampage, wielding an axe and attacking medical workers, patients, and their families.

Foreigner attacks medical workers and patients' families in Bangkok hospital
Photo via Facebook/ หมอบ่น AggressiveDoctor

The police explained that they urged Apichai three times to put down the weapon, but he refused and charged the officers with the axe. In self-defence, the officers shot him to death. The incident sparked public debate about whether the officers used excessive force.

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

