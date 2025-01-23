British tourist busted in Patong for cocaine possession

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 23, 2025
229 1 minute read
British tourist busted in Patong for cocaine possession
Photo courtesy of Patong Police via The Phuket News

A 20 year old British man was arrested on Tuesday night, January 21, in Patong for possession of cocaine, as police crack down on drug-related offences in Phuket’s popular tourist hotspots. The arrest occurred near Yona Pier on Thawewong Road, commonly known as the Beach Road, around 10.45pm.

Patong Police confirmed the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was found carrying the illicit drug, classified as a Category 2 narcotic, without proper authorisation. Officers declined to provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Advertisements

The arrest is part of a broader campaign by Patong Police to clamp down on narcotics in the bustling tourist district.

“We are committed to ensuring law and order in Phuket, especially in areas frequented by international visitors.”

Related Articles

Police are urging residents and tourists to report suspicious activities as they ramp up efforts to make Phuket a safer destination. Tips can be submitted via the Patong Police hotline at 076-342769.

As Thailand remains a zero-tolerance country for drug possession and trafficking, tourists are reminded to respect the nation’s strict drug laws or face severe penalties, reported The Phuket News.

Patong Police have reiterated their determination to address drug-related issues and maintain Phuket’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

Advertisements

In related news, Bangla Road in Patong was under scrutiny last night, January 22 as the Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), Chaiwat Junthiraphong, led a high-profile inspection to tackle crime and ensure public safety in Phuket’s nightlife hotspot. The initiative is part of a broader campaign to address critical issues threatening the province’s stability and tourism sector.

In November 2023, Major General Saksira Phueakam, Commissioner of Tourist Police, launched the STC project aimed at enhancing tourist safety. This initiative focuses on safeguarding visitors by piloting safety measures in ten significant tourist spots across the country, including Soi Bangla in Patong.

The visit to Bangla Road signalled the initiation of multiple visits to 10 select tourist attractions as part of the STC project’s pilot phase, according to a report issued by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department.

Latest Thailand News
Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket Environment News

Mammoth madness: Runaway elephant sparks chaos in Phuket

1 hour ago
Burmese man tries to rape 9 year old Thai boy and, kills him for resisting Central Thailand News

Burmese man tries to rape 9 year old Thai boy and, kills him for resisting

1 hour ago
British tourist busted in Patong for cocaine possession Crime News

British tourist busted in Patong for cocaine possession

2 hours ago
Thai man with disability loses motorcycle to woman he met online Central Thailand News

Thai man with disability loses motorcycle to woman he met online

2 hours ago
Finding the perfect souvenir in Thailand is closer than you think Thailand Travel

Finding the perfect souvenir in Thailand is closer than you think

2 hours ago
Cyber Crime Division probes legality of Jagat coin app Crime News

Cyber Crime Division probes legality of Jagat coin app

2 hours ago
Thai couple arrested in Bangkok condominium raid for producing Pod K Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested in Bangkok condominium raid for producing Pod K

2 hours ago
Pattaya Beach: Drunken vendor launches attack over stolen mat Crime News

Pattaya Beach: Drunken vendor launches attack over stolen mat

3 hours ago
Thai soldier has 4 mistresses, divorces leukaemia driven wife Central Thailand News

Thai soldier has 4 mistresses, divorces leukaemia driven wife

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for producing fake IDs and vehicle plates Central Thailand News

Thai man arrested for producing fake IDs and vehicle plates

3 hours ago
Thai security guard arrested for sexually asaulting 3 year old girl Crime News

Thai security guard arrested for sexually asaulting 3 year old girl

3 hours ago
Thai police halt illegal 15 tonnes of pork import from China Crime News

Thai police halt illegal 15 tonnes of pork import from China

4 hours ago
Thai monk&#8217;s death linked to congenital disease, not dog attack Central Thailand News

Thai monk’s death linked to congenital disease, not dog attack

4 hours ago
Heinous crime: Couple arrested for farmer&#8217;s murder in Phatthalung Crime News

Heinous crime: Couple arrested for farmer’s murder in Phatthalung

4 hours ago
Thai baht bus driver hits and kills colleague on Chon Buri road Crime News

Thai baht bus driver hits and kills colleague on Chon Buri road

4 hours ago
Phuket party hub: Top official targets crime in Bangla Rd crackdown Crime News

Phuket party hub: Top official targets crime in Bangla Rd crackdown

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s PM2.5 crisis: Toxic dust turns up the heat Environment News

Thailand’s PM2.5 crisis: Toxic dust turns up the heat

5 hours ago
Thailand mandates biometric SIM registration to combat fraud Business News

Thailand mandates biometric SIM registration to combat fraud

5 hours ago
Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam Bangkok News

Drunk foreign man crawls on Bangkok road, causing traffic jam

5 hours ago
Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium Crime News

Paralysed British man falls to death from Pattaya condominium

6 hours ago
DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year Thailand News

DoA prepares for 14.3% passenger surge during Chinese New Year

6 hours ago
Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead Bangkok News

Foreign man goes on rampage in Bangkok hospital, allegedly leaving 1 dead

6 hours ago
Thap Lan Park burns 600 rai of forest to lure elephants back Central Thailand News

Thap Lan Park burns 600 rai of forest to lure elephants back

6 hours ago
Thailand drafts law for new financial hub with competitive incentives Business News

Thailand drafts law for new financial hub with competitive incentives

6 hours ago
Details emerge on Nakhon Phanom 12 million baht lottery dispute Crime News

Details emerge on Nakhon Phanom 12 million baht lottery dispute

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 23, 2025
229 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai man with disability loses motorcycle to woman he met online

Thai man with disability loses motorcycle to woman he met online

2 hours ago
Cyber Crime Division probes legality of Jagat coin app

Cyber Crime Division probes legality of Jagat coin app

2 hours ago
Thai couple arrested in Bangkok condominium raid for producing Pod K

Thai couple arrested in Bangkok condominium raid for producing Pod K

2 hours ago
Pattaya Beach: Drunken vendor launches attack over stolen mat

Pattaya Beach: Drunken vendor launches attack over stolen mat

3 hours ago