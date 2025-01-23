British tourist busted in Patong for cocaine possession

Photo courtesy of Patong Police via The Phuket News

A 20 year old British man was arrested on Tuesday night, January 21, in Patong for possession of cocaine, as police crack down on drug-related offences in Phuket’s popular tourist hotspots. The arrest occurred near Yona Pier on Thawewong Road, commonly known as the Beach Road, around 10.45pm.

Patong Police confirmed the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was found carrying the illicit drug, classified as a Category 2 narcotic, without proper authorisation. Officers declined to provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Advertisements

The arrest is part of a broader campaign by Patong Police to clamp down on narcotics in the bustling tourist district.

“We are committed to ensuring law and order in Phuket, especially in areas frequented by international visitors.”

Police are urging residents and tourists to report suspicious activities as they ramp up efforts to make Phuket a safer destination. Tips can be submitted via the Patong Police hotline at 076-342769.

As Thailand remains a zero-tolerance country for drug possession and trafficking, tourists are reminded to respect the nation’s strict drug laws or face severe penalties, reported The Phuket News.

Patong Police have reiterated their determination to address drug-related issues and maintain Phuket’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

Advertisements

In related news, Bangla Road in Patong was under scrutiny last night, January 22 as the Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), Chaiwat Junthiraphong, led a high-profile inspection to tackle crime and ensure public safety in Phuket’s nightlife hotspot. The initiative is part of a broader campaign to address critical issues threatening the province’s stability and tourism sector.

In November 2023, Major General Saksira Phueakam, Commissioner of Tourist Police, launched the STC project aimed at enhancing tourist safety. This initiative focuses on safeguarding visitors by piloting safety measures in ten significant tourist spots across the country, including Soi Bangla in Patong.

The visit to Bangla Road signalled the initiation of multiple visits to 10 select tourist attractions as part of the STC project’s pilot phase, according to a report issued by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department.