British sailor, adrift for 3 days, rescued by Thai navy | The Thaiger

Phuket
British sailor, adrift for 3 days, rescued by Thai navy
A British man had to be towed to shore along with his sailboat after the craft’s motor broke down off Phuket, leaving him adrift for three days before he was rescued.
The operations centre of the 3rd Naval Area in Phuket got a request from the cargo ship Miclyn Endurance yesterday afternoon to help a sailboat, the Pollen Path, which was spotted helplessly drifting at sea, about 40 nautical miles from Phuket.
The area commander said a navy patrol boat, Tor 232, left about 7:30pm to assist the stranded sailboat. The patrol boat met the cargo ship about 10:30pm and was directed to the sailboat, finding it about 20 minutes later.
The Tor 232 towed the Pollen Path to shore, arriving at the pier of the naval operation centre in Phuket at 9.30am today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids
“All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray.”
Thai police have taken 17 children into protective custody after a series of coordinated raids in Patong. They say the children were being exploited by a human trafficking gang, who beat them with a wire clothes hanger if they did bring home enough money. Jaruwat Waisaya, an assistant to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, told a press conference in Phuket Town yesterday that the children were taken into protection after raids at four locations in Patong
Officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division of the Royal Thai Police first raided a home in Patong’s Soi Sila Uthit,where they arrested foreign national Ngo Sun, aged 33, whose nationality was not disclosed, and Thai national 22 year old Suphattra Charoensuk, originally from Koh Samui. Both were wanted on an arrest warrant issued on Friday.
At the house, police found three children and equipment for making flower garlands, which the children were forced to sell. Officers took 14 more children into protection at three other houses, where they also also found equipment for making garlands.
All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray, according to Jaruwat.
“Officers will attempt to track down their parents. From questioning, the children were ‘hired’ by a group of foreigners. They told the children’s parents that they would take the children to work and pay the parents 5,000 baht per month.”
“After parents agreed, they brought the children into Thailand through jungle paths then came to Phuket. They rent houses where they stayed with the children and had children sell items on the beach. Some of the children are younger than 15 years old. They did not have any days off, and some of them worked from the morning until midnight.”
“They did not receive any money from the things they sold. If they could not reach the daily target, which was around 3,000 baht, they were hit with a clothes hanger and forced to work until they did. The investigation began when some of the children could not bear the beatings anymore and fled to other provinces.”
The suspects will be charged with human trafficking.
Throughout a mediaconference, Jaruwat made no mention of any involvement by Patong Police in the raids or the investigation. But Akkanit Danpitaksan, who took the post of Patong Police Chief on January 1, was present throughout.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Phuket
UPDATE: 3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket
A 3 year old boy drowned yesterday at the Blue Tree water park in Cherngtalay, Phuket. The incident happened late yesterday afternoon. The incident at the newly-opened (middle of 2019) water park on Srisoonthorn road was reported about 6.30pm, according to Pol Capt Yanpatr Malai, a police investigator with the Cherngtalay police, as reported in Bangkok Post.
The father has been reported as William Watson, a British national, and his Thai wife ‘Sumitra’. They told police they were at the water park with their two sons – aged 7 and 3 – along with other families. They were playing around the Landing Pool, where people using the water slides end up after they exit the slides.
The mother has told police that she was watching her older son playing in a pool , while her younger son, John, was running along the edge of the pool and suddenly fell into the water.
“She called for help and a lifeguard went into the pool and brought the boy to the surface”, according to reports.
The boy was unconscious when he was brought to the sides of the pool. Volunteer rescuers from the Srisoonhorn tambon rushed the child to Thalang Hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. An autopsy indicates that the boy drowned.
Here’s a media release from the management of Blue Tree Phuket…
“We are deeply distressed to say that there was a tragic accident today, February 23, at Blue Tree, Phuket.
A three year old boy wandered into the Landing Pool area of the busy slide area this afternoon. He stumbled and fell under water after which he was spotted by one of the lifeguards on duty who came to his immediate assistance.
He was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and rushed to Talang Hospital by an ambulance that arrived promptly after being called. Sadly he could not be revived.
The Landing Pool area is strictly for those coming down the slides. Sunday is a very busy day. There are highly-trained life guards positioned at the bottom of the slides to watch people coming down for the purpose of ensuring their safety.
His parents are understandably devastated and we continue to offer our support in any way possible. We are all deeply upset by this extremely sad incident.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Blue Tree Phuket

PHOTO: linkedin
PHOTO: linkedin
PHOTO: linkedin
Phuket
3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket
A three year old drowned yesterday at the recently opened Blue Tree water park and entertainment facility in Cherngtalay, Phuket. Although details are sketchy at this stage it appears the young boy, with a British father and Thai mother, wandered into one of the pools unattended yesterday afternoon.
The incident is said to have happened in the Landing Pool, an area at the bottom of the water slides.
Efforts to revive the boy were unsuccessful. It’s also understood that the distraught parents visited the Thalang Police Station last night.
This is the state released by the management of Blue Tree Phuket, published in full…
“We are deeply distressed to say that there was a tragic accident today, February 23, at Blue Tree, Phuket.
A three year old boy wandered into the Landing Pool area of the busy slide area this afternoon. He stumbled and fell under water after which he was spotted by one of the lifeguards on duty who came to his immediate assistance.
He was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and rushed to Talang Hospital by an ambulance that arrived promptly after being called. Sadly he could not be revived.
The Landing Pool area is strictly for those coming down the slides. Sunday is a very busy day. There are highly-trained life guards positioned at the bottom of the slides to watch people coming down for the purpose of ensuring their safety.
His parents are understandably devastated and we continue to offer our support in any way possible. We are all deeply upset by this extremely sad incident.
