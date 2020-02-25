image
image
Connect with us

Phuket

British sailor, adrift for 3 days, rescued by Thai navy

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

10 hours ago

 on

British sailor, adrift for 3 days, rescued by Thai navy | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The sailboat Pollen Path alongside a patrol boat at the naval operations centre in Phuket this morning - Achadtaya Chuenniran, Bangkok Post
    • follow us in feedly

A British man had to be towed to shore along with his sailboat after the craft’s motor broke down off Phuket, leaving him adrift for three days before he was rescued.

The operations centre of the 3rd Naval Area in Phuket got a request from the cargo ship Miclyn Endurance yesterday afternoon to help a sailboat, the Pollen Path, which was spotted helplessly drifting at sea, about 40 nautical miles from Phuket.

The area commander said a navy patrol boat, Tor 232, left about 7:30pm to assist the stranded sailboat. The patrol boat met the cargo ship about 10:30pm and was directed to the sailboat, finding it about 20 minutes later.

The Tor 232 towed the Pollen Path to shore, arriving at the pier of the naval operation centre in Phuket at 9.30am today.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The children were rescued from four locations in Patong - Eakkapop Thongtub, The Phuket News

“All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray.”

Thai police have taken 17 children into protective custody after a series of coordinated raids in Patong. They say the children were being exploited by a human trafficking gang, who beat them with a wire clothes hanger if they did bring home enough money. Jaruwat Waisaya, an assistant to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, told a press conference in Phuket Town yesterday that the children were taken into protection after raids at four locations in Patong

Officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division of the Royal Thai Police first raided a home in Patong’s Soi Sila Uthit,where they arrested foreign national Ngo Sun, aged 33, whose nationality was not disclosed, and Thai national 22 year old Suphattra Charoensuk, originally from Koh Samui. Both were wanted on an arrest warrant issued on Friday.

At the house, police found three children and equipment for making flower garlands, which the children were forced to sell. Officers took 14 more children into protection at three other houses, where they also also found equipment for making garlands.

All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray, according to Jaruwat.

“Officers will attempt to track down their parents. From questioning, the children were ‘hired’ by a group of foreigners. They told the children’s parents that they would take the children to work and pay the parents 5,000 baht per month.”

“After parents agreed, they brought the children into Thailand through jungle paths then came to Phuket. They rent houses where they stayed with the children and had children sell items on the beach. Some of the children are younger than 15 years old. They did not have any days off, and some of them worked from the morning until midnight.”

“They did not receive any money from the things they sold. If they could not reach the daily target, which was around 3,000 baht, they were hit with a clothes hanger and forced to work until they did. The investigation began when some of the children could not bear the beatings anymore and fled to other provinces.”

The suspects will be charged with human trafficking.

Throughout a mediaconference, Jaruwat made no mention of any involvement by Patong Police in the raids or the investigation. But Akkanit Danpitaksan, who took the post of Patong Police Chief on January 1, was present throughout.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Phuket

UPDATE: 3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

UPDATE: 3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Rescuers transport the young boy to Thalang Hospital - Achadtaya Chuenniran

A 3 year old boy drowned yesterday at the Blue Tree water park in Cherngtalay, Phuket. The incident happened late yesterday afternoon. The incident at the newly-opened (middle of 2019) water park on Srisoonthorn road was reported about 6.30pm, according to Pol Capt Yanpatr Malai, a police investigator with the Cherngtalay police, as reported in Bangkok Post.

The father has been reported as William Watson, a British national, and his Thai wife ‘Sumitra’. They told police they were at the water park with their two sons – aged 7 and 3 – along with other families. They were playing around the Landing Pool, where people using the water slides end up after they exit the slides.

The mother has told police that she was watching her older son playing in a pool , while her younger son, John, was running along the edge of the pool and suddenly fell into the water.

“She called for help and a lifeguard went into the pool and brought the boy to the surface”, according to reports.

The boy was unconscious when he was brought to the sides of the pool. Volunteer rescuers from the Srisoonhorn tambon rushed the child to Thalang Hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. An autopsy indicates that the boy drowned.

Here’s a media release from the management of Blue Tree Phuket…

“We are deeply distressed to say that there was a tragic accident today, February 23, at Blue Tree, Phuket. 

A three year old boy wandered into the Landing Pool area of the busy slide area this afternoon. He stumbled and fell under water after which he was spotted by one of the lifeguards on duty who came to his immediate assistance.

He was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and rushed to Talang Hospital by an ambulance that arrived promptly after being called. Sadly he could not be revived. 

The Landing Pool area is strictly for those coming down the slides. Sunday is a very busy day. There are highly-trained life guards positioned at the bottom of the slides to watch people coming down for the purpose of ensuring their safety.

His parents are understandably devastated and we continue to offer our support in any way possible. We are all deeply upset by this extremely sad incident.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Blue Tree Phuket

UPDATE: 3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket | News by The Thaiger
PHOTO: linkedin

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Phuket

3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: The Blue Tree water park - Phuket Tourist

A three year old drowned yesterday at the recently opened Blue Tree water park and entertainment facility in Cherngtalay, Phuket. Although details are sketchy at this stage it appears the young boy, with a British father and Thai mother, wandered into one of the pools unattended yesterday afternoon.

The incident is said to have happened in the Landing Pool, an area at the bottom of the water slides.

Efforts to revive the boy were unsuccessful. It’s also understood that the distraught parents visited the Thalang Police Station last night.

This is the state released by the management of Blue Tree Phuket, published in full…

“We are deeply distressed to say that there was a tragic accident today, February 23, at Blue Tree, Phuket. 

A three year old boy wandered into the Landing Pool area of the busy slide area this afternoon. He stumbled and fell under water after which he was spotted by one of the lifeguards on duty who came to his immediate assistance.

He was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and rushed to Talang Hospital by an ambulance that arrived promptly after being called. Sadly he could not be revived. 

The Landing Pool area is strictly for those coming down the slides. Sunday is a very busy day. There are highly-trained life guards positioned at the bottom of the slides to watch people coming down for the purpose of ensuring their safety.

His parents are understandably devastated and we continue to offer our support in any way possible. We are all deeply upset by this extremely sad incident.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
ข่าวภูเก็ต10 hours ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 days ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 days ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
คลิป4 days ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
คลิป6 days ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป6 days ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
คลิป6 days ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
คลิป6 days ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
คลิป6 days ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
คลิป6 days ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย | The Thaiger
คลิป6 days ago

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย | The Thaiger
คลิป6 days ago

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ. | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม2 weeks ago

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ

Trending