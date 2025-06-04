British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out

Holiday turns tragic as late-night stroll ends in fatal plunge off Patong hillside path

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 59 year old British tourist died after falling approximately 7 metres from a steep incline in Patong, Phuket, following a night of dining and drinking. The incident left the victim’s partner, Stewart Raynor, in shock.

Today, June 4, Police Lieutenant Chittawan Pengkaew, Deputy Inspector at Patong Police Station, Phuket, received a report from the Patong Radio Centre about the death of Kerry Bruce, at Patong Hospital.

Following the report, he briefed Police Colonel Chaloemchai Hoensawat, the Patong Police Station superintendent, and proceeded to the hospital where Bruce’s death was confirmed.

Initial inquiries revealed that Bruce and Raynor had been dining at a local restaurant before returning to their hotel in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district.

While ascending the hotel’s incline, Bruce, who was reportedly intoxicated, fell approximately 6 to 7 metres. The fall resulted in a broken neck, fractured nose, facial bruises, and fractures to her left wrist and ankle.

British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Hotel staff promptly contacted the Kusoldharm Foundation in Phuket, and an ambulance from Patong Hospital was dispatched to the scene. Despite efforts, Bruce succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The investigating officer, in conjunction with a doctor from Patong Hospital, conducted a post-mortem examination and recorded the findings.

The British embassy is being contacted to inform Bruce’s family and arrange for the body to be prepared for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a 28 year old Ukrainian tourist tragically lost her life after falling from the rooftop of a villa in Chalong, Phuket, during the early hours of May 31. She was pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital due to injuries sustained in the fall.

Chalong Police were notified of the incident at 5am. Led by Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Daokrajai, officers arrived at the villa estate on Soi Sainamyen to examine the scene.

According to witnesses, the fall occurred around 3.30am. Veronika Kobzova, who had reportedly consumed beer and appeared intoxicated, was seen walking along the edge of a rooftop pool before slipping and plunging from the third floor into an alley beside the building.

