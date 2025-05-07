Irishman arrested after late-night Pattaya bar brawl

It was a booze-fuelled brawl in the heart of Pattaya’s nightlife strip that left blood on the floor, staff in hospital, and an injured Irishman claiming he’s the real victim.

At 3.19am today, May 7, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre in Pattaya received a call about a violent altercation at a beer bar in Soi 6, off Pattaya Second Road. Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene, only to find the alleged suspect, a heavily intoxicated foreign man, had fled into the nearby Runway Market, which was closed at the time.

Roughly 100 metres from the bar, officers found the man, who identified himself as a 29 year old Irish national. He was bleeding from the forehead and had another wound at the base of his ear. He had no identification and was barely coherent. Initially uncooperative, the man resisted medical attention until police patrol officers arrived, at which point he allowed rescue workers to administer first aid.

The man and his girlfriend told police they had been quietly drinking at the bar when they were suddenly attacked by a group of women and transgender persons, claiming they did nothing to provoke the fight.

But bar employee 31 year old Nan, quickly stepped forward with a dramatically different story. According to her, the Irishman and his girlfriend were drunk and disruptive, becoming aggressive when asked to calm down. She alleged the foreign man punched a female staff member, triggering a fight. In the chaos, Nan admitted to throwing a glass at the man after he allegedly punched her in the eye.

Two injured staff members were sent to the hospital. The foreign couple allegedly fled the bar immediately after the melee.

Police escorted the Irishman to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning. Officers encouraged both parties to file formal complaints. A detective team has been assigned to review CCTV footage from the bar to determine what happened, reported The Pattaya News.

Police promised a fair and thorough investigation, vowing that legal action would be taken against those responsible, whether foreign or Thai.