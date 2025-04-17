Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2025
57 1 minute read
Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery
Pictures courtesy of Naewna

Tourists can once again dive into the crystal-clear waters of the Phi Phi Islands and this time, with a mission to protect paradise.

After a year-long ban due to severe coral bleaching, snorkelling and scuba diving have officially resumed at 10 designated sites within the Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi.

The decision comes after promising signs of coral reef recovery, said Sangseelee Chongthong, head of the national park.

“The coral is healing well, and surveys show that the marine ecosystem is bouncing back. We’ve decided to lift the restrictions imposed last year and reopen the approved diving and snorkelling zones.”

Related Articles

Activities were suspended following two official orders dated May 13 and June 22, 2024, aimed at giving damaged coral reefs time to regenerate.

With visible improvements, park authorities have now revoked those bans.

Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery | News by Thaiger

Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery | News by Thaiger

Reopened areas include the northern and eastern sides of Koh Kai, northern Koh Poda near Matang Ming, Ao Pu Ya of Koh Poda, Koh Daeng, Ao Railay (also known as Bird’s Nest Island or Happy Island), Koh Yawasum, Ao Loh Ba Gao, the northern side of Viking Cave, and the waters in front of Ao Pileh. However, the western side of Koh Kai (Ao Khang Khao) remains off-limits to protect more fragile coral beds.

Park officials urge visitors, tour operators, and boat captains to strictly follow marine conservation rules. These include no littering, no food waste disposal into the sea, no anchoring on coral reefs, and a hands-off policy on all marine life and corals.

Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery | News by Thaiger

“We’re counting on everyone to respect the rules. Coral takes years to recover, but only seconds to destroy,” Sangseelee warned.

The reopening is a major boost for local tourism, which has long relied on the Phi Phi Islands’ reputation as a diving haven. However, officials stress that this renewed access comes with responsibility, reported KhaoSod.

Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery | News by Thaiger

With the right behaviour and some eco-awareness, visitors can enjoy the beauty of Phi Phi’s underwater world while helping ensure it remains stunning for generations to come.

Latest Thailand News
Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery Thailand News

Chon Buri vendor wins 12 million baht in lottery

26 seconds ago
Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery Thailand News

Phi Phi Islands reopen snorkelling and diving after coral recovery

12 minutes ago
Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river Thailand News

Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river

24 minutes ago
Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life Pattaya News

Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life

35 minutes ago
German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing Thailand News

German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing

43 minutes ago
Booze, bruises &#038; bottle blues: Pattaya beach bum clobbers tourist Pattaya News

Booze, bruises & bottle blues: Pattaya beach bum clobbers tourist

54 minutes ago
Trash island no more! Koh Larn&#8217;s rubbish crisis nears fiery end Pattaya News

Trash island no more! Koh Larn’s rubbish crisis nears fiery end

1 hour ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic hit-and-run on Bangkok overpass Bangkok News

Motorcyclist dies in tragic hit-and-run on Bangkok overpass

1 hour ago
Drunk Chinese tourist crashes, pukes, passes out in Pattaya Pattaya News

Drunk Chinese tourist crashes, pukes, passes out in Pattaya

1 hour ago
DSI digs deeper into deadly ‘pancake’ Bangkok building collapse Bangkok News

DSI digs deeper into deadly ‘pancake’ Bangkok building collapse

2 hours ago
Weather alert: April showers to batter Bangkok and beyond Thailand Weather Updates

Weather alert: April showers to batter Bangkok and beyond

2 hours ago
Phuket’s buffalo orange gets GI push to juice up global fame Phuket News

Phuket’s buffalo orange gets GI push to juice up global fame

2 hours ago
Thailand eyes LNG import deal with US to ease trade tensions Thailand News

Thailand eyes LNG import deal with US to ease trade tensions

17 hours ago
Man stabbed during Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom Thailand News

Man stabbed during Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom

17 hours ago
Khao Yai landslide injures 2 Filipinas, waterfall trail closed Thailand News

Khao Yai landslide injures 2 Filipinas, waterfall trail closed

18 hours ago
Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran Thailand News

Thailand records 171 road deaths in 5 days of Songkran

18 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists Pattaya News

Pattaya nightclub security apologise over brawl with foreign tourists

18 hours ago
Park ranger dies retrieving tourist&#8217;s phone in Kanchanaburi cave Thailand News

Park ranger dies retrieving tourist’s phone in Kanchanaburi cave

18 hours ago
Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued Thailand News

Down but not out: 2 year old boy trapped in Trang pit rescued

18 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025 Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn named Young Global Leader 2025

19 hours ago
Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up Pattaya News

Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up

19 hours ago
Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties Bangkok News

Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

19 hours ago
Strong winds cause glass collapse at Thai Air Force canteen Bangkok News

Strong winds cause glass collapse at Thai Air Force canteen

19 hours ago
Another arrest in 16 billion baht healthcare fraud case Thailand News

Another arrest in 16 billion baht healthcare fraud case

19 hours ago
Songkran festival turns sour as woman drenched by teens (video) Songkran News

Songkran festival turns sour as woman drenched by teens (video)

20 hours ago
South Thailand NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2025
57 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river

Body of wanted gunman who kills police found floating in river

24 minutes ago
Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life

Meth fiend’s brutal pork heist leaves vendor fighting for life

35 minutes ago
German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing

German couple seriously injured in crash on Phang Nga zebra crossing

43 minutes ago
Booze, bruises &#038; bottle blues: Pattaya beach bum clobbers tourist

Booze, bruises & bottle blues: Pattaya beach bum clobbers tourist

54 minutes ago