2 speedboats destroyed by fire in Phuket – VIDEO | The Thaiger

2 speedboats destroyed by fire in Phuket – VIDEO
There’s been another speed boat incident in Phuket, south Thailand. This time 2 speed boats have been badly damaged after one of them caught fire while tied up at a pier in Thalang yesterday afternoon. The fire spread to a second boat tied up next to it. No injuries were reported.
Phuket’s marine police chief, Pol Col Prasert Srikhunrat, reported that the Lee Loo 2 caught fire about 4.30pm at the Yamu boat pier in Pak Khlok.
The owner of Lee Loo 2 told marine police that he moored his boat at the pier after to allow tourists to alight after a day trip. He says that the fire started while the speed boat was being refuelled. The boat was powered by two outboard petrol engines.
Then the flames from Lee Loo 2 spread to the Phrae Ploy 3, which was tied up next to it.
The damage to the two uninsured GRP (fibreglass) boats has been estimated at 1 million baht.
Marine officials are investigating the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
German tourist in Phuket cleared of COVID-19 infection
A German tourist who arrived from Singapore last Thursday with a fever and a runny nose and put into isolation late last, has now been discharged from hospital after testing negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew made the announcement today in response to state news agency MCOT’s report on Sunday night that a German man was suspected of being infected with the virus after landing at Phuket International Airport from Singapore.
The Phuket Airport’s health control division had identified that the man had a body temperature of 38.6ºC and a runny nose, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, MCOT reported.
“The German tourist is 21 years old. He tested negative for the virus. He does not have COVID-19. He was discharged from Vachira Phuket Hospital on Feb 29.”
Thanit steadfastly declined to reveal information about the 10 people who were last reported on Jan 31 as “under observation” at hospitals in Phuket on suspected of being infected with virus.
“I am sorry, I can’t share any information here.”
Chief Thanit last month went public to explain that his office has no authority to explain such details in accordance with a direct order from Bangkok.
Phuket has not confirmed a single case the coronavirus.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Man arrested with 44 kilograms of marijuana in Phuket
A 60 year old man is in custody after he was found collecting 44 kilograms of dried marijuana, valued at about 400,000 baht, from a parcel delivery company in Phuket. Police told a press conference yesterday that officers got a tip that a large shipment of marijuana would arrive in Phuket via a parcel company on February 29.
On the Saturday they went to the office of the private delivery company in Phuket’s southeastern Wichit district, and watched for any suspicious behaviour. Officers spotted one man who was acting suspiciously, and demanded to examine a carton he was carrying. Inside it there were 44 packets of dried marijuana, weighing one kilogram each.
The suspect was arrested and taken to Wichit’s police station, where he confessed that this was the fifth time that he’d received a shipment of marijuana.
“He said he was paid less than B1,000 each time for receiving the parcel and distributing to his network.”
The man is charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.
Police declined to name the suspect or the delivery company.
Police told reporters that the box was sent from Bangkok. They checked the name of the sender, but the name was not in the civil registration database, and the ID card number given to the parcel company had only 12 digits, not the normal 13.
Police are continuing their investigation into who sent the package and who the shipment was sold to in Phuket.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Nong Nong forced to lift weights and perform for tourists at a Phuket zoo – VIDEO
A monkey has been filmed lifting weights and doing other ‘tricks’ for tourists at an unnamed zoo in Phuket. Footage was shot by people recording the video for PETA, the global animal rights group, of the monkey being forced to lift weights and do press-ups as entertainment for the island’s tourists.
The monkey is an indigenous Macaque species and named ‘Ning Nong’.
The undercover footage shows a handler forcing the monkey to lift metal weights above its head and do sit-ups. The monkey then has to slam-dunk balls into a net, ride a bicycle, stand on a tiny wooden stool and do press-ups, according to the Mirror Online.
The video, released by PETA Asia, was reportedly recorded in Phuket and shows a chained monkey named Ning Nong being forcibly taught tricks to entertain tourists.
“It has a metal collar and appears to be in distress while it is dragged around the squalid building in temperatures higher than 30C.”
PETA representatives also believe the monkey had its teeth removed, “rendering it incapable of defending itself”. The animal welfare campaigners allege they targeted the venue “after previous footage emerged of the appalling treatment of monkeys in Thailand’s wildlife entertainment tourism industry”.
PETA are now vowing continued pressure on similar centres that abuse monkeys.
”Ning Nong is treated like a money-making toy, forced to perform meaningless tricks for tourists and then left isolated in a wire cage when he’s not being used.”
”This will only end when people supporting experiences that use animals.”
Jason Baker, PETA’s senior vice president of international campaigns, claimed that monkeys don’t choose to walk on their hind legs, wear clothes, ride bikes, or perform other meaningless and humiliating tricks. They’ve simply learned to fear what will happen if they don’t.
”Circus trainers break monkeys’ spirits using violent methods that rely on the fear of punishment. They force animals into a lifetime of slavery.”
Jason also alleges that the monkeys are ”snatched from their mothers at birth” before being forced into a life where they are ”deprived of everything that’s natural and important to them”.
”Exhibitors who force animals to perform do so because they profit from it, but it’s the animals who suffer.”
Thailand’s tourism industry has come under fire over zoos, animal shows and elephant riding camps marketed to holidaymakers. The Phuket Zoo has had multiple complaints made through Trip Advisor and stores about abuse of orangutangs and elephants at the facility. Here is the tragic stories of Milo the orangutan and Dumbo the elephant at the Phuket Zoo.
SOURCE: mirror.co.uk
SOURCE: mirror.co.uk
